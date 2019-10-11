Armata Pharmaceuticals : A preliminary proxy statement providing notification matters to be brought to a vote
0
10/11/2019 | 04:31pm EDT
10/11/2019
PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT, SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED OCTOBER 11, 2019
ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
4503 Glencoe Avenue Marina del Rey, California 90292
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 10, 2019
Dear Shareholder:
You are cordially invited to attend the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "meeting") of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Washington corporation ("Armata," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us"). The meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. local time at our principal executive offices at 4503 Glencoe Avenue, Marina del Rey, California 90292, for the following purposes:
To approve an amendment to our Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation, as amended, to declassify the Board of Directors and provide for annual election of directors;
To elect eight nominees for director to serve one-year terms expiring at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and upon their successors being duly elected and qualified; or, in the event the proposed amendment to our Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to declassify the Board of Directors does not pass, to elect seven nominees for director, consisting of two Class I Directors, three Class II Directors, and two Class III Directors of the Company;
To ratify the Audit Committee's selection of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019; and
To conduct any other business properly brought before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
These items of business are more fully described in the Proxy Statement accompanying this Notice.
The record date for the meeting is October 11, 2019. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on that date may vote at the meeting or any adjournment thereof. We will first mail the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials to our shareholders on or about October [•], 2019.
You are cordially invited to attend the meeting in person. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting in person, please vote your shares over the internet, as described in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Alternatively, if you received a paper copy of the proxy card by mail, please complete, sign, date and promptly return the proxy card in the postage-paid envelope provided. You may also vote your shares by telephone as described in your proxy card. Voting by telephone, over the internet or by mailing a proxy card will not limit your right to attend the annual meeting and vote your shares in person. Even if you have voted by proxy, you may still vote in person if you attend the meeting. Please note, however, that if your shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee and you wish to vote at the meeting, you must obtain a proxy issued in your name from that record holder.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Richard J. Bastiani, Ph.D.
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Marina del Rey, California
October [•], 2019
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the 2019 Annual Meeting of
This proxy statement contains information related to the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "annual meeting" or the "meeting") of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Armata," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") to be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. local time at our principal executive offices at 4503 Glencoe Avenue, Marina del Rey, California 90292, and at any adjournments or postponements thereof. We are using the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules that allow issuers to furnish proxy materials to their shareholders on the internet. On or about October [•], 2019, we expect to begin mailing a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, which is referred to herein as the "Notice of Internet Availability," to each holder of record of our common stock as of the close of business on October 11, 2019, the record date for the meeting. On or about the same day, we will begin mailing paper copies of our proxy materials to shareholders who have requested them. The Notice of Internet Availability and this proxy statement summarize the information you need to know to vote by proxy or in person at the annual meeting. You do not need to attend the annual meeting in person in order to vote.
Background
On May 9, 2019, Armata, formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and we refer to herein prior to the Merger as "AmpliPhi", completed a merger (the "Merger") with privately held C3J Therapeutics, Inc., a Washington corporation ("C3J"), in accordance with the terms of an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, dated January 3, 2019, as amended on March 25, 2019, by and among AmpliPhi, a wholly owned subsidiary of AmpliPhi ("Merger Sub") and C3J (the "Merger Agreement"). At the effective time of the Merger, each outstanding share of C3J common stock was converted into the right to receive 0.04932975 shares of Armata common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("common stock") (after giving effect to the Reverse Split, as defined below) (the "Exchange Ratio"), and Merger Sub merged with and into C3J, with C3J surviving the Merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Armata. As a result of the Merger, C3J was considered the accounting acquirer of AmpliPhi because C3J's shareholders retained a majority control of the combined company, Armata, subsequent to the Merger; therefore, the historical financial statements of the accounting acquirer, C3J, have become Armata's historical financial statements.
Immediately prior to the consummation of the Merger, AmpliPhi effected a 1-for-14 reverse split (the "Reverse Split") of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock and changed its name to "Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc." On May 10, 2019, Armata's common stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol "ARMP." All shares and per share amounts in this proxy statement reflect the Reverse Split unless otherwise noted.
Concurrent with closing of the Merger, five members of the Board of Directors of the Company (the
"Board" or the "Board of Directors") resigned and were replaced by directors designated by C3J (all of whom served on C3J's board of directors prior to the Merger), and members of the senior management team of C3J were appointed as the executive officers of the Company, except that Steve R. Martin, Chief Financial Officer of Armata, remained in such role. Throughout this proxy statement, we discuss both the former executive officers and members of the board of directors of AmpliPhi and the current executive officers and members of the Board of Directors of Armata, the combined company.
Immediately following the closing of the Merger, certain shareholders of C3J prior to the Merger (the "Investors") purchased shares of common stock of Armata in a private placement for an aggregate purchase price of $10.0 million (the "Financing"). After the Merger and such concurrent private placement, the former C3J security holders owned approximately 76% of the aggregate number of shares of Armata's common stock and the security holders of AmpliPhi as of immediately prior to the Merger owned approximately 24% of the aggregate number of shares of Armata's common stock.
This proxy statement includes certain historical information relating to the board of directors, executive officers and governance arrangements of the Company during periods ended prior to the completion of the Merger. This proxy statement also includes certain disclosures concerning the Company's Board and officers currently in office. We use the term "AmpliPhi" in this proxy statement to refer to the Company prior to the Merger, and all references to "C3J" refer to C3J Therapeutics, Inc. and its business prior to the closing of the Merger. All references to "Armata," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our" in this proxy statement mean Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the combined company.
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THESE PROXY MATERIALS AND VOTING
Why did I receive a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials?
The Board of Directors is soliciting your proxy to vote at the annual meeting, including at any adjournments or postponements of the meeting. As permitted by the rules of the SEC, we employ the "notice and access" delivery method. This allows us to give our shareholders access to a full set of our proxy materials online. Accordingly, beginning on or about October [•], 2019, we will send to most of our shareholders, by mail or e- mail, the Notice of Internet Availability, explaining how to access our proxy materials and vote online or by telephone. The Notice of Internet Availability is not a proxy card and cannot be used to vote your shares.
On or about the same day, we will begin mailing paper copies of our proxy materials to shareholders who have requested them. Those shareholders who do not receive the Notice of Internet Availability, including shareholders who have previously requested to receive paper copies of our proxy materials, will receive a copy of this proxy statement, the proxy card and the annual report by mail. The Notice of Internet Availability also contains instructions on how you can (i) receive a paper copy of the proxy materials if you only received a notice by mail, or (ii) elect to receive your proxy materials over the internet next year if you received them by mail this year.
You are invited to attend the annual meeting to vote on the proposals described in this proxy statement. However, you do not need to attend the meeting to vote your shares. Instead, you may follow the instructions in the Notice of Internet Availability and below to submit your proxy to vote your shares.
How do I attend the annual meeting?
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. local time at our principal executive offices at 4503 Glencoe Avenue, Marina del Rey, California 90292. Information on how to vote in person at the annual meeting is discussed below.
Who can vote at the annual meeting?
Only shareholders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2019 will be entitled to vote at the annual meeting. On this record date, there were [•] shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote.
Shareholder of Record: Shares Registered in Your Name
If on the record date your shares were registered directly in your name with Armata's transfer agent, Computershare, Inc., then you are a shareholder of record. As a shareholder of record, you may vote in person at the meeting or vote by proxy. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, we urge you to vote your shares over the internet, as described in the Notice of Internet Availability, or, alternatively, if you received a paper copy of the proxy card by mail, to fill out and return the enclosed proxy card in the postage-paid envelope provided. You may also vote your shares by telephone as described in your proxy card.
Beneficial Owner: Shares Registered in the Name of a Broker or Bank
If on the record date your shares were held, not in your name, but rather in an account at a brokerage firm, bank, dealer or other similar organization, then you are the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name" and our proxy materials are being forwarded to you by that organization. The broker, bank, or other agent holding your account is considered to be the shareholder of record for purposes of voting at the annual meeting. As a beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your broker, bank or other agent regarding how to vote the shares in your account. You are also invited to attend the annual meeting. However, since you are not the shareholder of record, you may not vote your shares in person at the meeting unless you request and obtain a valid proxy from your broker, bank, or other agent.
