Armata Pharmaceuticals : A preliminary proxy statement providing notification matters to be brought to a vote

10/11/2019

ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

4503 Glencoe Avenue

Marina del Rey, California 90292

PROXY STATEMENT

FOR THE 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 10, 2019

This proxy statement contains information related to the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "annual meeting" or the "meeting") of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Armata," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") to be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. local time at our principal executive offices at 4503 Glencoe Avenue, Marina del Rey, California 90292, and at any adjournments or postponements thereof.

Background

On May 9, 2019, Armata, formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and we refer to herein prior to the Merger as "AmpliPhi", completed a merger (the "Merger") with privately held C3J Therapeutics, Inc., a Washington corporation ("C3J"), in accordance with the terms of an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, dated January 3, 2019, as amended on March 25, 2019, by and among AmpliPhi, a wholly owned subsidiary of AmpliPhi ("Merger Sub") and C3J (the "Merger Agreement"). At the effective time of the Merger, each outstanding share of C3J common stock was converted into the right to receive 0.04932975 shares of Armata common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("common stock") (after giving effect to the Reverse Split, as defined below) (the "Exchange Ratio"), and Merger Sub merged with and into C3J, with C3J surviving the Merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Armata. As a result of the Merger, C3J was considered the accounting acquirer of AmpliPhi because C3J's shareholders retained a majority control of the combined company, Armata, subsequent to the Merger; therefore, the historical financial statements of the accounting acquirer, C3J, have become Armata's historical financial statements.

Immediately prior to the consummation of the Merger, AmpliPhi effected a 1-for-14 reverse split (the "Reverse Split") of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock and changed its name to "Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc." On May 10, 2019, Armata's common stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol "ARMP." All shares and per share amounts in this proxy statement reflect the Reverse Split unless otherwise noted.

Concurrent with closing of the Merger, five members of the Board of Directors of the Company (the

"Board" or the "Board of Directors") resigned and were replaced by directors designated by C3J (all of whom served on C3J's board of directors prior to the Merger), and members of the senior management team of C3J were appointed as the executive officers of the Company, except that Steve R. Martin, Chief Financial Officer of Armata, remained in such role. Throughout this proxy statement, we discuss both the former executive officers and members of the board of directors of AmpliPhi and the current executive officers and members of the Board of Directors of Armata, the combined company.

Immediately following the closing of the Merger, certain shareholders of C3J prior to the Merger (the "Investors") purchased shares of common stock of Armata in a private placement for an aggregate purchase price of $10.0 million (the "Financing"). After the Merger and such concurrent private placement, the former C3J security holders owned approximately 76% of the aggregate number of shares of Armata's common stock and the security holders of AmpliPhi as of immediately prior to the Merger owned approximately 24% of the aggregate number of shares of Armata's common stock.

