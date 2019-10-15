Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc    ARMP

ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(ARMP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armata Pharmaceuticals : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

SEC Form 3

10/15/2019

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB

3235-

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Number:

0104

Estimated average

SECURITIES

burden

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

hours per

0.5

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

response:

1. Name and Address of Reporting

2. Date of Event

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Person*

Requiring

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.[ ARMP ]

Peterson Todd C.

Statement

4. Relationship of Reporting

5. If Amendment, Date of

(Month/Day/Year)

10/10/2019

Person(s) to Issuer

Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

C/O ARMATA

X Director

10%

6. Individual or Joint/Group

PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Owner

4503 GLENCOE AVENUE

Officer

Other

Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(give title

(specify

Form filed by One

(Street)

below)

below)

X

MARINA

Reporting Person

CA

90292

Form filed by More

DEL REY

than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of

3.

4. Nature of Indirect

Securities

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership (Instr.

Beneficially Owned

Form:

5)

(Instr. 4)

Direct (D)

or Indirect

(I) (Instr.

5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of

4.

5.

6. Nature of

Security (Instr. 4)

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Conversion

Ownership

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

Derivative Security

or Exercise

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 4)

Price of

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

or Indirect

(Instr. 5)

Amount

Security

(I) (Instr.

or

5)

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

The reporting person does not hold any securities of the issuer as of the date hereof. Power of Attorney is attached hereto as Exhibit 24.

No securities are beneficially owned.

/s/ Todd R. Patrick,

10/15/2019

ﬁle:///data/convert/f58c4815-64e9-4534-b1ec-6ba2a2ea1c56.html

attorney-in-fact

1/3

** Signature of

Date

10/15/2019

Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

ﬁle:///data/convert/f58c4815-64e9-4534-b1ec-6ba2a2ea1c56.html

2/3

Exhibit 24

10/15/2019

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Todd R. Patrick, Faith L. Charles, Esq., Jennifer A. Val, Esq., Kaoru C. Suzuki, Esq., and Steven V. Masillo, Esq., or either of them signing singly, and with full power of substitution, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  1. prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or any rule or regulation of the SEC;
  2. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder;
  3. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such form with the SEC and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
  4. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney- in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 18th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Todd C. Peterson

Name: Todd C. Peterson

ﬁle:///data/convert/f58c4815-64e9-4534-b1ec-6ba2a2ea1c56.html

3/3

Disclaimer

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 00:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
10/11ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS : A preliminary proxy statement providing notification ma..
PU
10/10ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS : Expands Board of Directors with the Appointment of Rese..
PU
10/10ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
09/24ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcar..
PU
09/12ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Development of New Synthetic Phage Candidate ..
PU
09/12ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
08/14ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Second Quarter Results and Provides Corporate..
PU
08/14ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
08/01ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Provide Corporate Update at the 39th Annual Canaccor..
PU
More news
Chart ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Todd R. Patrick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian C. Varnum President & Chief Development Officer
Richard J. Bastiani Chairman
Duane A. Morris Vice President-Operations
Steven Robert Martin Chief Financial Officer & Head-Media Contacts
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC1,659.57%36
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.25.99%28 671
LONZA GROUP30.35%24 779
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 692
INCYTE CORPORATION21.81%16 659
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.45.46%14 006
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group