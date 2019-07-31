Veritas Farms Nationwide Distribution Reaches Over 4,500 Retail Stores

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that its Veritas Farms™ products have reached and surpassed over 4,500 points of retail distribution.

Veritas Farms’ first and second quarter efforts in chain retail resulted in multiple national chain retailers launching Veritas Farms™ products in their stores. Total chain retail distribution added during this quarter represents thousands of additional stores across more than a dozen states.

Alexander M. Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, Inc., commented, “With our continued growth into independent retailer networks combined with the success of recent chain retail launches, we have reached distribution of our Veritas Farms™ products into over 4,500 retail stores nationwide. These established channels include prominent national chain retailers in pharmacy, grocery, and home-goods, as well as, independent retailers in grocery, pharmacy, chiropractic and medical professionals, spas, salons, hospitality, travel and specialty stores.”

“As the Full Spectrum Hemp Oil category continues to build mainstream visibility and acceptance, the Veritas Farms team will maintain its efforts to create and capitalize on even more new and expanded retail opportunities. We expect this will enable us to leverage our industry leading reputation for quality and consistency and will lead to a continued expansion of our retail distribution network going-forward.”

Veritas Farms™ brand full-spectrum hemp extract products can be found at several leading online and brick-and-mortar retailers across the United States. For a complete listing of retailers and to purchase Veritas Farms™ products online, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facility in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

