Armour Energy : 03 October 2019 - Change in substantial holding from DGR

Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
|
To Company Name/Scheme:
|
Armour Energy Limited
|
ACN/ARSN
|
141 198 414
|
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
|
Name
|
DGR Global Limited
|
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
052 354 837
|
There was a change in the interests of the
|
30/09/2019
|
substantial holder on
|
|
The previous notice was given to the company on
|
09/11/2018
|
The previous notice was dated
|
09/11/2018
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Previous notice
|
|
Present notice
|
|
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
|
111,899,712
|
22.04%
|
112,049,712
|
19.01%
|
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of change
|
Person whose
|
Nature of change (6)
|
Consideration
|
Class and
|
Person's votes
|
|
relevant interest
|
|
given in
|
number of
|
affected
|
|
changed
|
|
relation to
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
change (7)
|
affected
|
|
27/09/2019
|
DGR Global Ltd
|
On-market purchase
|
$9,130
|
114,125
|
114,125
|
30/09/2019
|
DGR Global Ltd
|
On-market purchase
|
$2,870
|
35,875
|
35,875
|
30/09/2019
|
DGR Global Ltd
|
Dilution due to the
|
N-A
|
112,049,712
|
112,049,712
|
|
|
Company's recent
|
|
|
|
|
|
share issues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Registered
|
Person entitled
|
Nature of
|
Class and
|
Person's votes
|
|
holder of
|
to be registered
|
relevant interest
|
number of
|
|
|
securities
|
as holder (8)
|
(6)
|
securities
|
|
DGR Global Ltd
|
DGR Global Ltd
|
DGR Global Ltd
|
Direct Holding
|
112,049,712
|
19.01%
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
|
|
|
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
|
|
|
DGR Global Ltd
|
Level 27, 111 Eagle Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signature
|
print name
|
Karl Schlobohm
|
capacity
|
Company Secretary
|
sign here
|
|
date
|
03/10/2019
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
