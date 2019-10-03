Log in
ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED

(AJQ)
Armour Energy : 03 October 2019 - Change in substantial holding from DGR

10/03/2019 | 02:39am EDT

Form 604

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme:

Armour Energy Limited

ACN/ARSN

141 198 414

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

DGR Global Limited

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

052 354 837

There was a change in the interests of the

30/09/2019

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

09/11/2018

The previous notice was dated

09/11/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Fully paid ordinary shares

111,899,712

22.04%

112,049,712

19.01%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

relevant interest

given in

number of

affected

changed

relation to

securities

change (7)

affected

27/09/2019

DGR Global Ltd

On-market purchase

$9,130

114,125

114,125

30/09/2019

DGR Global Ltd

On-market purchase

$2,870

35,875

35,875

30/09/2019

DGR Global Ltd

Dilution due to the

N-A

112,049,712

112,049,712

Company's recent

share issues

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

holder of

to be registered

relevant interest

number of

securities

as holder (8)

(6)

securities

DGR Global Ltd

DGR Global Ltd

DGR Global Ltd

Direct Holding

112,049,712

19.01%

Form 604

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

DGR Global Ltd

Level 27, 111 Eagle Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000

Signature

print name

Karl Schlobohm

capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

03/10/2019

Disclaimer

Armour Energy Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 06:38:03 UTC
