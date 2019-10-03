Armour Energy : 03 October 2019 - Change in substantial holding from DGR

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme: Armour Energy Limited ACN/ARSN 141 198 414 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name DGR Global Limited ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 052 354 837

There was a change in the interests of the 30/09/2019 substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on 09/11/2018 The previous notice was dated 09/11/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Fully paid ordinary shares 111,899,712 22.04% 112,049,712 19.01%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose Nature of change (6) Consideration Class and Person's votes relevant interest given in number of affected changed relation to securities change (7) affected 27/09/2019 DGR Global Ltd On-market purchase $9,130 114,125 114,125 30/09/2019 DGR Global Ltd On-market purchase $2,870 35,875 35,875 30/09/2019 DGR Global Ltd Dilution due to the N-A 112,049,712 112,049,712 Company's recent share issues

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: