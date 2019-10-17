Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Armour Energy Limited    AJQ   AU000000AJQ0

ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED

(AJQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armour Energy : 17 October 2019 - Brisbane Resources Round-up Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 12:34am EDT

Armour Energy Limited

A Growing Onshore Exploration & Production Company

Brisbane Resources Round-up: 17 October 2019

Disclaimer and Competent Person's Statement

This presentation is not a prospectus, disclosure document or offering document under Australian law or under any other law. It is for informational purposes only. This document does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to issue or sell or a solicitation of an offer or invitation to subscribe for, buy or sell securities in Armour Energy Limited ACN 141 198 414 (Armour).

Any material used in this presentation is only an overview and summary of certain data selected by the management of Armour. The presentation does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in Armour nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act and should not be used in isolation as a basis to invest in Armour. Recipients of this presentation must make their own independent investigations, consideration and evaluation of Armour. Armour recommends that potential investors consult their professional advisor/s as an investment in Armour is considered to be speculative in nature.

Statements in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation unless otherwise stated and the information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice. Reliance should not be placed on information or opinions contained in this presentation.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Armour disclaims any responsibility to inform any recipient of this presentation on any matter that subsequently comes to its notice which may affect any of the information contained in this document and presentation and undertakes no obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or conclusions contained in or derived from this presentation or any omission from this presentation or of any other written or oral information or opinions provided now or in the future to any person.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, neither Armour nor, any affiliates, related bodies corporate and their respective officers, directors, employees, advisors and agents (Relevant Parties), nor any other person, accepts any liability as to or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information, statements, opinions or matters (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from this presentation or any omission from this presentation or of any other written or oral information or opinions provided now or in the future to any person.

This presentation contains "forward looking statements" concerning the financial condition, results of operations and business of Armour Energy Limited (Armour). All statements other than statements of fact or aspirational statements, are or may be deemed to be "forward looking statements". Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", "outlook", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, future or anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs, resources or reserves, exploration results or production outputs. Forward looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. These risks include, but are not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, commercialisation reserve estimates, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.

Statements in this presentation as to gas and mineral resources has been compiled from data provided by Armour's Chief Geologist, Mr Luke Titus. Mr Titus' qualifications include a Bachelor of Science from Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colorado, USA and he is an active member of AAPG and SPE. Mr Titus' has over 20 years of relevant experience in both conventional and unconventional petroleum exploration in various international hydrocarbon basins. Mr Titus has sufficient experience that is relevant to Armour's reserves and resources to qualify as a Reserves and Resources Evaluator as defined in the ASX Listing Rules 5.11. Mr Titus consented to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

2

About Armour Energy

Australian Producer of Gas, LPG, Condensate and Oil

Long Life Production Assets

Operating Facility in Strong Commercial Environment

Current and Future Drilling Programs

Commanding Acreage Position and Portfolio

Vast Under-explored Opportunities

3

Armour Energy's Capital Structure - Snapshot

Capital Structure

ASX Code:

AJQ

Shares (Ordinary)(i)

589M

Options (unlisted)(i)

101M

Corporate Bond

$55M

Share Price(ii)

7.2 cents

Market Capitalisation

~$44M

Cash on hand (30 Sep 2019)

$9.2M

Number of Shareholders

~1,700

Share Register

Board & Key Management - Proven Oil and Gas Professionals

Nicholas Mather

Executive Chairman

Stephen Bizzell

Director

Roland Sleeman

Director

Eytan Uliel

Director

Roger Cressey

Chief Executive Officer

Richard Aden

Chief Financial Officer

Michael Laurent

GM Development

Share Price Performance (1 year)

Top 20 shareholders

ex DGR

Others

41%

38%

Board and

DGR Global

19%

Management

2%

(i) Source: https://www.armourenergy.com.au/capital-structure/

(ii) Armour Energy share price as at 16/10/2019

4

Armour Energy - Onshore Projects Summary

Premier Assets and Proven Operational Execution

Uganda Project

McArthur Basin &

Isa Super Basin

Murrungama CSG

Kincora Project

Victoria Onshore

Conventional

Kincora Project

  • Natural gas, LPG, Oil & Condensate production and development

Murrungama CSG Project (10% JV Interest)

  • Gas to be sold exclusively to Domestic Manufacturers

North QLD & Northern Territory

  • Conventional & unconventional exploration and future production

Uganda Project (17% JV interest)

  • Oil exploration

Victoria Onshore Conventional

  • Possible exploration & appraisal

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Armour Energy Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 04:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED
12:34aARMOUR ENERGY : 17 October 2019 - Brisbane Resources Round-up Presentation
PU
10/15ARMOUR ENERGY : 15 October 2019 - Presentation to NT Energy Club
PU
10/03ARMOUR ENERGY : 03 October 2019 - Change in substantial holding from DGR
PU
09/30ARMOUR ENERGY : 30 September 2019 - Appendix 3B
PU
09/30ARMOUR ENERGY : 30 September 2019 - Information Disclosed under ASX Listing Rule..
PU
09/30ARMOUR ENERGY : 30 September 2019 - Section 708A Cleansing Notice
PU
09/27ARMOUR ENERGY : 27 September 2019 - Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Stateme..
PU
09/27ARMOUR ENERGY : 27 September 2019 - Annual Report to shareholders
PU
09/04ARMOUR ENERGY : 04 September 2019 - Corporate Presentation to SEAAOC
PU
07/29ARMOUR ENERGY : 30 July 2019 - Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
More news
Chart ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Armour Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Cressey Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Mather Executive Chairman
Nathan Rayner Chief Operating Officer
Richard Aden Chief Financial Officer
Luke Titus Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED-17.78%29
CNOOC LIMITED-2.47%67 275
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.26%62 112
EOG RESOURCES INC.-20.59%40 190
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-33.53%36 495
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.94%30 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group