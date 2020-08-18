Log in
ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED

ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED

(AJQ)
  Report
News 


Armour Energy : 18 August 2020 - Letter to Shareholders regarding EGM

08/18/2020 | 12:16am EDT

18 August 2020

Dear Shareholder

Extraordinary General Meeting - Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form

Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting (Meeting) of Shareholders of Armour Energy Limited (Armour Energy, the Company) will be held at 11:00 am (AEST) on 18 September 2020 at Level 7, Waterfront Place, 1 Eagle Street, Brisbane QLD 4000.

The Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting. Instead, in accordance with clause 5(1)(f) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 1) 2020 (Cth) made by the Commonwealth Treasurer on 5 May 2020, the Notice of Meeting is being made available to shareholders electronically and can be viewed and downloaded online at the following link:

https://www.armourenergy.com.au/general-meetings

The Notice of Meeting will also be available on ASX's website, under the Company's ticker code AJQ. All resolutions for the Meeting will be decided via a poll. The poll will be conducted based on votes submitted by proxy, together with any votes cast at the Meeting.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Company strongly encourages you to vote via proxy for the purposes of the Meeting, rather than attending in person. A personalized Proxy Form is attached to this letter.

Armour Energy is also encouraging you to lodge your proxy votes online. To do that, you can login to www.linkmarketservices.com.auusing the holding details (SRN or HIN) from the attached personalised Proxy Form. Once logged in, select Voting and follow the prompts to lodge your vote.

If you have any problems accessing the proxy voting screen(s), please contact Armour Energy's share registry - Link Market Services Limited on 1300 554 747 or email registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au

Proxy instructions must be received no later than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary, Armour Energy Limited Ltd

Disclaimer

Armour Energy Limited published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 04:07:14 UTC
