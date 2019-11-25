Armour Energy : 26 November 2019 - CEO Address and Presentation to AGM 0 11/25/2019 | 07:43pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Armour Energy Limited 26 November 2019 CEO Address and Presentation to Annual General Meeting On behalf of the Board of Armour Energy Limited ("Armour, the Company"), I am pleased to offer this operational update to shareholders on the recent activities of the Company. Having been appointed by the Board of Directors as the interim CEO of Armour, I can say that I am excited about my return to the Company and believe that Armour is strategically positioned to demonstrate its ability to explore frontier basins, discover new resources, and to further grow its position and as an Australian, domestic oil and gas producer. Armour is an Australian Securities Exchange listed (ASX:AJQ) company, with its headquarters in Brisbane, Australia. The Company was established in 2010 and initially focused on exploration for conventional and unconventional gas targets in Northern Australia. Since 2010, the Company has significantly increased its assets and portfolio, with: the acquisition of the Kincora Project in 2015; its expansion in exploration tenure associated with the Roma Shelf Project; its Joint Venture with Australia Pacific LNG Limited (APLNG) for the development of coal seam gas assets at Chinchilla - exclusively for gas supply to domestic manufacturers; its exploration block in in Uganda with DGR Global Limited, and the recent execution of a Binding Term Sheet agreement with Santos QNT Limited for the development of the South Nicholson Project. The farm‐in with Santos announced on the 14th October 2019 is a material transaction for Armour and marks the start of another chapter for the Company. The frontier exploration and gas discoveries made by Armour in the South Nicholson Basin have demonstrated the Company's ability to find valuable new resources, which draw the attention of Major Oil and Gas companies in the market. Beyond this, Armour will continue to seek farm‐in partners for the remaining Northern Australian Assets in the Glyde and McArthur Basins. The Glyde‐McArthur Project is strategically located between the South Nicholson and Beetaloo Basins, with existing Armour discoveries - including the Glyde #1 well drilled in 2011 ‐ demonstrating the region's conventional gas potential. This year, Amour has continued drilling with the aim of increasing production and reserves from its greater Kincora Project, and as the Company continues is growth, Armour will pursue both oil and gas revenues from the Kincora Project, as well as continuing its focus on the exploration potential of the Roma Shelf. Given the Project's size, and the 100% Armour‐owned infrastructure connecting Kincora to the Eastern Australian Gas Market, I have no doubt that the Project has a bright future. Despite the fact that Armour produces less that 0.01% of the natural gas sold in and exported from Queensland, the Company is committed to making a contribution to a lower‐carbon future. Accordingly, for the first time this year, Armour included a section on climate change issues and disclosures in the sustainability section of its Annual Report, published in September. Whilst not debating the topic, Armour recognises that there are diverse views on the causes and long‐ term effects of climate change, as well as its increasing level of debate within the global political, investment and consumer arenas. The rapidly changing views held by the Company's stakeholders and potential customers, signals that complex challenges may arise in respect of ongoing consumer choice in the products and brands that they support. Natural gas is recognised globally as a key component of the transition to a lower carbon future. Moreover, its components are relied upon by the global community to produce food and fibre, as a key input into the manufacturing and transport sector, as well as a critical input for low emissions fuel electricity generation. Gas fired generation is also forecast in the Australian context to provide much needed grid stability to support and supplement renewable energy generation in the years ahead. We acknowledge that the Company's business exists in a market where there are many talented scientists still working on alternatives for natural gas, such as synthetic gas generated from coal, waste plastics and vegetation, as well as the emergence of a hydrogen economy, which may well compete with natural gas as a fuel in a clean energy future. However, these technologies are not yet available at a size and / or scale which make them commercially viable, and many still have a long way to go in this regard. Never‐the‐less, Armour recognises that the overall energy landscape is shifting, but remains confident in the medium term outlook for its products. In this regard it is clear that natural gas is still needed as we move towards 2050, to support a sustainable, reliable and affordable energy system as demanded by the wider community. In recognition of this Armour must continue to support its customers and current community and industry demands for natural gas, and we welcome all interested parties in discussing the Company's current projects and investment initiatives." Richard Fenton CEO Armour Energy Limited For further information contact: Richard Fenton - CEO Karl Schlobohm - Company Secretary 07 - 3303 0620 07‐3303 0661 Any material used in this presentation is only an overview and summary of certain data selected by the management of Armour. The presentation does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in Armour nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act and should not be used in isolation as a basis to invest in Armour. Recipients of this presentation must make their own independent investigations, consideration and evaluation of Armour. Armour recommends that potential investors consult their professional advisor/s as an investment in Armour is considered to be speculative in nature. Statements in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation unless otherwise stated and the information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice. Reliance should not be placed on information or opinions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Armour disclaims any responsibility to inform any recipient of this presentation on any matter that subsequently comes to its notice which may affect any of the information contained in this document and presentation and undertakes no obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or conclusions contained in or derived from this presentation or any omission from this presentation or of any other written or oral information or opinions provided now or in the future to any person. To the maximum extent permitted by law, neither Armour nor, any affiliates, related bodies corporate and their respective officers, directors, employees, advisors and agents (Relevant Parties), nor any other person, accepts any liability as to or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information, statements, opinions or matters (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from this presentation or any omission from this presentation or of any other written or oral information or opinions provided now or in the future to any person. This presentation contains "forward looking statements" concerning the financial condition, results of operations and business of Armour Energy Limited (Armour). All statements other than statements of fact or aspirational statements, are or may be deemed to be "forward looking statements". Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", "outlook", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, future or anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs, resources or reserves, exploration results or production outputs. Forward looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. These risks include, but are not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, commercialisation reserve estimates, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates. Statements in this presentation as to gas and mineral resources has been compiled from data provided by Armour's Chief Geologist, Mr Luke Titus. Mr Titus' qualifications include a Bachelor of Science from Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colorado, USA and he is an active member of AAPG and SPE. Mr Titus' has over 20 years of relevant experience in both conventional and unconventional petroleum exploration in various international hydrocarbon basins. Mr Titus has sufficient experience that is relevant to Armour's reserves and resources to qualify as a Reserves and Resources Evaluator as defined in the ASX Listing Rules 5.11. Mr Titus consented to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Richard Fenton Interim CEO Armour Energy the Egilabria 2 discovery in the South Nicolson Basin 3 About Armour Energy Australian Producer of Gas, LPG, Condensate and Oil Long Life Production Assets Operating Facility in Strong Commercial Environment Current and Future Drilling Programs Commanding Acreage Position and Portfolio Vast Under-explored Opportunities 4 Armour Energy - Onshore Projects Summary Premier Assets and Proven Operational Execution Uganda Project McArthur Basin & Isa Super Basin Murrungama CSG Kincora Project Victoria Onshore Conventional Kincora Project Natural gas, LPG, Oil & Condensate production and development Murrungama CSG Project (10% JV Interest) Gas to be sold exclusively to Domestic Manufacturers North QLD & Northern Territory Conventional & unconventional exploration and future production Uganda Project (16.82% JV interest) Oil exploration Victoria Onshore Conventional Possible exploration & appraisal 5 Armour Energy's Capital Structure - Snapshot Capital Structure ASX Code: AJQ Shares (Ordinary)(i) ~ 591M Options (unlisted)(i) ~ 101M Corporate Bond $55M Share Price(ii) 6.2 cents Market Capitalisation ~$36.6M Cash on hand (30 September 2019) $7.7M Number of Shareholders ~1,650 Share Register Board & Key Management - Proven Oil and Gas Professionals • Nicholas Mather Executive Chairman • Stephen Bizzell Director • Roland Sleeman Director • Eytan Uliel Director • Richard Fenton Chief Executive Officer • Richard Aden Chief Financial Officer • Michael Laurent GM Development • Stewart Black Operations Manager Share Price Performance (1 year) Top 20 shareholders Oth ex DGR er… 42% Board and DGR Global 19% Management 3% (i) Source: https://www.armourenergy.com.au/capital-structure/ (ii) Armour Energy share price as at 22/11/2019 6 Financial Results 30 June 2019 Financial Review Highlights Increase in revenue of $13 million

Increase in gross profit of $4.8 million

Underlying EBITDA of $3.7 million

Establishment of a $55 million Corporate Bond Facility (refinance of convertible notes)

Establishment of a $6.8 million environmental loan facility 7 Annual Highlights December 2018 Executed a Firm 5-year Gas Supply Contract to APLNG for up to 10TJ/d

5-year Gas Supply Contract to APLNG for up to 10TJ/d Successful Drilled of Myall Creek 5A

Awarded New Exploration Acreage to assist in growth of the Roma Shelf Project February 2019 Increase in the Reserves associated with the Greater Kincora Project by 56% - 2P basis March 2019 FIIG $55M Bond issue - replacing Convertible Notes, decrease in interest repayments June 2019 Enter Joint Venture for Production with APLNG for Murrangama CSG Block, Chinchilla

Full Year EBITBA to 30 June 2019 of +A$3.73M September 2019 Successful Capital Raise to Sophisticated Investors - $4M October 2019 Myall Creek North #1 - successful drilling with indications of gas bearing formation.

Successful execution of a Binding Term Sheet with Santos QNT for up to $95M investment in Armour's South Nicolson Project November 2019 Horseshoe 4 successful drilling with indications of gas bearing formation.

Initial testing of of Myall Creek North #1 - Tinowan C's followed by future testing of Tinowan A's

Stimulation of Myall Creek 5A - with gas flowback anticipated in December 2019

Recommissioning underway of historical wells as a part of the Kincora and Roma Shelf Project to increase production Flaring following workover Activities on Myall Creek 4A - 24 November 2019 Northern Australia Projects Santos QNT - South Nicolson Basin Transaction + Further Farm-in Opportunities 9 Armour's Northern Australia Project Area Further Farm-in Opportunity Santos Farm-in 33 million contiguous acres (133,951 km²) in Northern Australia (i.e. Northern Territory and north Queensland)

To date Armour has drilled 7 wells drilled in Queensland and Northern Territory - $67M expenditure with 6 of the wells resulting in hydrocarbon discovery

Proven Near Term Production- 90% Methane with Helium Upside

Well Understood Rock Properties - up to 11% Total Organic Carbon content (TOC) (1)

>700km of reprocessed 2D seismic control

Prospective Gas Resource of 57 TCF (Best Estimate) (2) Armour is seeking farm-in partners for its McArthur Basin Project Area Source: Armour ASX Announcement 16 July 2014 - located in the Queensland Project Area Source: Armour ASX Announcement 21 September 2015 Cautionary statement: The estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. 10 Santos South Nicholson Farm-in Transaction Binding Term Sheet was announced to the market on the 15 th October 2019 with Santos QNT Limited for staged farm-in into Armour's South Nicholson Basin oil and gas exploration project in Northern Australia.

October 2019 with Santos QNT Limited for staged farm-in into Armour's South Nicholson Basin oil and gas exploration project in Northern Australia. Armour to receive an upfront cash payment of $A15million - which reflects back costs to date spent on the exploration and discovery's to date.

Armour to receive further cash payments up to $A15 million, subject to certain conditions being satisfied.

Santos will take 70% ownership and operatorship of the farm-in area. Armour to be free carried 100% of the forward exploration expenditure, up to the value of $A65 million over 4 years. Photo: Egilabria 2 Wellsite within South Nicholson Basin Murrungama CSG Project Australia's first "Manufacturing Business Gas Supply Block" 12 Murrungama Project - PL(A) 1084 Diversifies Armours Exploration & Production Portfolio   PL(A) 1084    An Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) - Armour Energy Limited Joint Venture was awarded Australia's first tenure to be allocated to the supply of gas exclusively to Australian Manufacturers Armour Energy holds a 10% JV interest in the tenure, with APLNG as Operator of the block Block is strategically positioned 22km south of the town of Chinchilla and nearby to APLNG's Gas and Water Processing Facilities In total, the supply agreements associated with this tenure are expected to deliver more than 50 petajoules (Gross Volume) of gas to these customers It is expected that production from the tenure will likely commence in mid-2021 13 Kincora Gas Project Update 14 Key Updates - 2019 Work Program and 2020 Planning 2019 Work Program 3 New phases of well 2019 Reserve adds (2P) 2020 Work Program underway interventions identified from technical work & drilling On budget for total spend ($13.0M)

Production adds before end of 2019

Drilled MCN1 & HS4 on budget

Myall Creek 5A 2 frac stages executed

4 Oil well restarts identified (~90 bbl/d)

4 low cost gas restarts; currently:

Parknook 2 online at 0.2 TJ/d

Kungarri 1 online at 0.2 TJ/d

Beranga South compression in progress 3 Phases of activity to be implemented over next 12 months

Targeting a total initial production rate of ~3.0 mmscf/d

Represents a new revenue stream not previously targeted

Projects being readied with Phase 1 & 2 to be completed 1H2020 Targeting a potential addition of

20 PJ of gas 2P

Targeting a potential addition of

0.4 mmbbl of oil 2P

Possible > 20% 2P increase above 2018 bookings

Bookings subject to auditor confirmation 2020 work program planning in progress

EOI's for key contracts and suppliers sent to market

5 Technically mature gas candidates being progressed

2 Technically mature oil candidates being progressed

Opportunity window to drive costs down with early planning. 15 Kincora Project - Myall Creek Development During the year, Armour has drilled 2 new wells, being Myall Creek North #1 and Horseshoe #4.

Both wells were drilled on time and on budget.

At present the Myall Creek North #1 well is continuing to be evaluated. Armour commence the testing on the wells secondary target - the Tinowan C formation, which unfortunately contained water and gas, and can not be produced. Armour will now isolate this formation and continue the testing of the primary target, the Tinowan A formation.

Horseshoe #4 was drilled in late October 2019 and demonstrated gas potential in both the Triassic and Permian formations. The well has been cased as a production well and logging of the well to target the production zones is being completed. It is expected that the well will be completed as a conventional production well and will be connected / online before the end of 2019. 16 Highlights Armour has also just completed hydraulic stimulation of the Myall Creek 5A well which was drilled in late 2018.

The well was initially completed in as a conventional well, however was unable to sustain the initial gas flows.

Following stimulation activities, this well is anticipated to be in production by mid-late December.

mid-late December. Armour has also completed the first 2 of 8 planned workovers/restarts of existing historic wells that form a part of the greater Kincora Project.

The intent of the workovers of existing well stock is to access gas that was passed over by previous operators. These behind-pipe opportunities have the potential to add low cost incremental production to the project.

behind-pipe opportunities have the potential to add low cost incremental production to the project. Armour intends to focus on gas and oil well restarts over late 2019 and early 2020 as a low cost means to increase production from the field. 17 Kincora Project - Certified Reserves Notes: Petroleum reserves are classified according to SPE-PRMS.

SPE-PRMS. Petroleum reserves are stated on a risked net basis with historical production removed.

All reserves are listed 100% Armour (reserves exclude Waldgrave JV area)

Petroleum Reserves have no deduction applied for gas used to run the process plant estimated at 7%.

BSCF = billion cubic feet, PJ = petajoules, bbls = barrels, gas conversion 1.137 PJ/BCF. • 1P = Total Proved; 2P = Total Proved + Probable; 3P = Total Proved + Probable + Possible. (1) Source: Armour Energy ASX Announcement on 18 February 2019 18 • LPG Yield 2065 tonnes/petajoule, Condensate Yield 9938 barrels/petajoule. Eastern Australia Gas Demand New Gas Discoveries and Developments are Required Projected eastern and south-eastern Australia gas production (export LNG and domestic), 2019-38; supply from all available resources (including uncertain undeveloped projects) 2,000 Shortfall 1,500 PJ Gas 1,000 500 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 2038 Two predicted shortfall events in the near future.

The first is forecast to occur in 2023-24 based on decline of developed 2P reserves.

2023-24 based on decline of developed 2P reserves. The second shortfall event is forecast to commence in 2030.

Meeting demand under the current scenarios assumes the continued exploration and development / conversion of Contingent and Prospective resources.

Given the lead time for development of gas projects from exploration to production of ~5 years, projects such as Armour's that are close to infrastructure and market are high value and important.

New Resources and Reserves are critical to Eastern Australian energy market. (1) Source: Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) - Gas Statement of Opportunities 2019 19 Queensland Domestic Gas Demand - Volumes Yet To Be Contracted    A number of long term gas contracts will expire between 2018 - 2030, for which replacement or new gas is required to be contracted As many observers note there appears to be an increase in demand from 2021 If predictions are correct and the resources / reserves of CSG will not fully sustain LNG projects from 2025 then it is conceivable that domestic contracts currently fulfilled with CSG will be need to be replaced with conventional gas as CSG production is diverted to meet LNG production Increased exploration leading to new discoveries and reserves replacement is essential Source : Department of Natural Resources Mines and Energy (2017), and private research conducted by Armour Energy using publicly available information. 20 Australian East Coast Gas Prices and Forecast Wallumbilla Gas Hub Volume vs Price (i) Terajoules (TJ) 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 - 1/06/2014 1/09/2014 1/12/2014 1/03/2015 1/06/2015 1/09/2015 1/12/2015 1/03/2016 1/06/2016 1/09/2016 1/12/2016 1/03/2017 1/06/2017 1/09/2017 1/12/2017 1/03/2018 1/06/2018 1/09/2018 1/12/2018 1/03/2019 Total Volume (Terajoules) VWA Price ($/GJ) Linear (Total Volume (Terajoules)) Linear (VWA Price ($/GJ)) $12.00 $10.00 $8.00 $6.00 $4.00 $2.00 $- /GJ A$ Armour is contracted to Australia Pacific LNG for the supply of up to 3.65PJ per year for 5 years

For production volumes beyond this, Armour will be able to take advantage of the strong east coast gas market

Wallumbilla Gas Price has continued to increase in addition to quarterly volume increases

Increasing reserves based on drilling new wells increases current uncontracted volumes Armour's uncontracted gas position(ii): 2P reserves: 105PJ 3P reserves: 275PJ Source : (i) AER wholesale statistics - (i) STTM quarterly prices average daily weighted prices by quarter (ii) To be able to sell this gas Armour will have to spend additional capex on Facilities and Development Wells 21 Forecast STRONG Australian Gas Market Forecast wholesale eastern Australian gas prices averaged across eastern states, 2018-2038(i) $ per GJ 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 2038 Neutral Scenario Slow change Scenario Fast change Scenario Source : (i) Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) Gas Statement of Opportunities, March 2019 22 Armour's Roma Shelf Growth Strategy: A Portfolio for Domestic Supply Phase 2 Kincora Restart Phase 4 2016 - 2017 Multi TCF Armour Growth  Restart Dry Gas Circuit 2018 - 2023+  Commission Newstead Gas Storage  Refinance Assets Phase 1 for Production Growth  Commence 5 TJ/day Sales  Target up to 20 TJ/day Kincora Acquisition  Commission Wet Gas Circuit Production and Sales as soon 2015 - 2016  LPG, Condensate Sales as possible; seek further Achieving increase to 30 TJ/Day  Finalise Kincora Acquisition  Commence exploration across  Planning & Design for Kincora broader "Roma Shelf" portfolio Recommissioning Works  Target ~1600PJ 3P by 2023  Exploration Program Planning  Define and Assess the  Commence Oil Production development of a new 100TJ/d Completed - 250TJ/d gas plant associated with Roma Shelf project Completed Phase 3 Kincora Production Growth2018 - 2019  Commence 9TJ/ Day Sales  Commission Field Compressors  Drill New Production Gas Wells  Exploit New 3D Over Surat PL's  Secure Further Gas Sales Agreements  Focus on increasing production 23 Armour's Roma Shelf Surat Acreage Exploration is in Armour's DNA Armour's Kincora Project includes: 100% Owned and Operated Petroleum Licences (PL) and Pipelines

100% Owned and Operated ATPs (Authority to Prospect)

Significant number of prospects and leads in the inventory

Granted two new domestic blocks by the Qld government in 2018

Recently awarded ATP 2041, 2034 and 2035

ATP 2041 adjacent to newly granted Santos & Shell 50:50 JV

2090km² of Exploration acreage

Exploration acreage located near existing infrastructure with access to market Vast, prospective acreage in a known gas province 24 Kincora Project Phase 4 - Multi TCF Gas-in-Place • Armour's significant acreage position incorporates an immense volume of over-pressured, continuous hydrocarbon-saturated tight Triassic and Permian reservoir section • Armour is preparing a Field Development Plan aiming to prove the potential multi-TCF Play • According to the Santos- Shell JV ATP adjoining Armour's ATP(A)2041, Santos (as operator) confirms the resources potential: "If the play works then we believe there is multi-TCF potential across it" Santos chief executive Kevin Gallagher Australian Financial Review. 15 November 2018 25 Armour's Access to East Coast Market   Armour's Projects are strategically located - adjacent to existing gas pipeline infrastructure Field Development Planning is underway to support a multi-TCF project associated with the Roma Shelf Assets and potential in the Northern Australian Projects   Armour's gas is available to the East Coast via existing pipeline infrastructure. Access to long term gas contracts and spot gas market Right Infrastructure, Right Location AEMO Statement of Opportunities, 2017 26 Uganda and Victorian Projects 27 Uganda oil project Proposed Pipeline Cautionary Statement - The estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. Kanywataba Block Located within the Albertine Graben

Granted to Armour Energy in September 2017; 83.18% DGR Global beneficial interest and Armour Energy 16.82%.

Multiple developed (untested) on-trend structural traps remain (3-way and 4-way dip closures) and multiple untested stratigraphic traps

on-trend structural traps remain (3-way and 4-way dip closures) and multiple untested stratigraphic traps Kingfisher oil discovery (40km NE of Kanywantaba); oil seeps confirm local working petroleum system. 3000-5000bbl/day from existing producers

3000-5000bbl/day from existing producers Kanywataba Oil Resource Best Estimate(2) - Targets 2 and 3 Risked 57-193 MMBLS Recoverable (Internal Armour Estimate) (i)

57-193 MMBLS Recoverable (Internal Armour Estimate) Pro-resource development Government ASX Release 19 September 2017 Map Source - DGR Global Website - http://www.dgrglobal.com.au/dgr-uganda 28        Victoria: Onshore Otway and Gippsland Basins (JV with Lakes Oil) Otway and Gippsland Basins highly prospective AJQ : 51% in PEP169 and 25% in PEP166 (Otway) Farm-in rights and acquisition to PRL2 (Gippsland) 6.35% Shareholder in Lakes Oil Stacked conventional / unconventional plays Near existing infrastructure and major gas users Victoria has a ban on unconventional and a moratorium on conventional onshore exploration - legislated to be lifted by mid-2020  Lakes currently suspended from ASX pending capital raising activities Wombat - 2 located in PRL2 29 For further information contact: • Nick Mather - Executive Chairman ASX:AJQ • Richard Fenton - CEO www.armourenergy.com.au Attachments Original document

