Armour Energy : 26 November 2019 - Results of Meeting

Armour Energy Limited

26 November 2019

Results of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Corporations Law Section 251AA(2) that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, all of the resolutions as set out below

were passed by a show of hands without amendment, including Special Resolution 6 requiring a 75% majority.

In respect of the resolutions, the total number of proxy votes exercisable by all proxies validly appointed and the total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that:

The proxy was able to vote at the proxy's discretion;

The proxy was to vote for the resolution;

The proxy was to vote against the resolution; and IV. The proxy abstained from voting

are set out below:

Ordinary Matter Discretion For Against Abstain Total 1 Remuneration Report 43,646 119,352,624 317,499 1,714,052 121,427,821 2 Re-election of Stephen Bizzell 43,646 121,101,675 282,500 - 121,427,821 Ratification of Securities 3 Previously Issued 43,646 121,093,174 95,001 196,000 121,427,821 Approval of Employee Share 4 Option Plan 43,646 119,394,623 370,501 1,619,051 121,427,821 Approval for the Allotment of 5 Options to Bizzell Capital 43,646 116,607,625 3,157,499 1,619,051 121,427,821 Partners Pty Ltd Special Matter Additional 10% of issued 6 share capital pursuant to LR 43,646 118,509,176 2,874,999 - 121,427,821 7.1A

We note that all discretionary proxies were directed in favour of the resolutions put to the meeting, including discretionary votes assigned to the Chairman.

On behalf of the board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary