Armour Energy : 26 November 2019 - Results of Meeting

Armour Energy Limited
26 November 2019
Results of Annual General Meeting
Notice is hereby given, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Corporations Law Section 251AA(2) that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, all of the resolutions as set out below
were passed by a show of hands without amendment, including Special Resolution 6 requiring a 75% majority.
In respect of the resolutions, the total number of proxy votes exercisable by all proxies validly appointed and the total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that:
The proxy was able to vote at the proxy's discretion;
The proxy was to vote for the resolution;
The proxy was to vote against the resolution; and IV. The proxy abstained from voting
are set out below:
Ordinary
Matter
Discretion
For
Against
Abstain
Total
1
Remuneration Report
43,646
119,352,624
317,499
1,714,052
121,427,821
2
Re-election of Stephen Bizzell
43,646
121,101,675
282,500
-
121,427,821
Ratification
of Securities
3
Previously Issued
43,646
121,093,174
95,001
196,000
121,427,821
Approval of Employee Share
4
Option Plan
43,646
119,394,623
370,501
1,619,051
121,427,821
Approval for the Allotment of
5
Options to
Bizzell
Capital
43,646
116,607,625
3,157,499
1,619,051
121,427,821
Partners Pty Ltd
Special
Matter
Additional 10% of issued
6
share capital pursuant to LR
43,646
118,509,176
2,874,999
-
121,427,821
7.1A
We note that all discretionary proxies were directed in favour of the resolutions put to the meeting, including discretionary votes assigned to the Chairman.
