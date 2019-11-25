Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Armour Energy Limited    AJQ   AU000000AJQ0

ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED

(AJQ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/25
0.057 AUD   -8.06%
11/24ARMOUR ENERGY : Kincora Project Work Program Update
PU
11/05ARMOUR ENERGY : 05 November 2019 - Information Disclosed under ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5A
PU
11/05ARMOUR ENERGY : 05 November 2019 - Section 708A Cleansing Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armour Energy : 26 November 2019 - Results of Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 10:08pm EST

Armour Energy Limited

26 November 2019

Results of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Corporations Law Section 251AA(2) that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, all of the resolutions as set out below

were passed by a show of hands without amendment, including Special Resolution 6 requiring a 75% majority.

In respect of the resolutions, the total number of proxy votes exercisable by all proxies validly appointed and the total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that:

  1. The proxy was able to vote at the proxy's discretion;
  1. The proxy was to vote for the resolution;
  1. The proxy was to vote against the resolution; and IV. The proxy abstained from voting

are set out below:

Ordinary

Matter

Discretion

For

Against

Abstain

Total

1

Remuneration Report

43,646

119,352,624

317,499

1,714,052

121,427,821

2

Re-election of Stephen Bizzell

43,646

121,101,675

282,500

-

121,427,821

Ratification

of Securities

3

Previously Issued

43,646

121,093,174

95,001

196,000

121,427,821

Approval of Employee Share

4

Option Plan

43,646

119,394,623

370,501

1,619,051

121,427,821

Approval for the Allotment of

5

Options to

Bizzell

Capital

43,646

116,607,625

3,157,499

1,619,051

121,427,821

Partners Pty Ltd

Special

Matter

Additional 10% of issued

6

share capital pursuant to LR

43,646

118,509,176

2,874,999

-

121,427,821

7.1A

We note that all discretionary proxies were directed in favour of the resolutions put to the meeting, including discretionary votes assigned to the Chairman.

On behalf of the board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Armour Energy Limited published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 03:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED
11/24ARMOUR ENERGY : Kincora Project Work Program Update
PU
11/05ARMOUR ENERGY : 05 November 2019 - Information Disclosed under ASX Listing Rule ..
PU
11/05ARMOUR ENERGY : 05 November 2019 - Section 708A Cleansing Notice
PU
11/05ARMOUR ENERGY : 05 November 2019 - Appendix 3B
PU
10/31ARMOUR ENERGY : 31 October 2019 - Quarterly Activities Report
PU
10/31ARMOUR ENERGY : 31 October 2019 - Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
10/22ARMOUR ENERGY : 22 October 2019 - Expiry of Options
PU
10/17ARMOUR ENERGY : 17 October 2019 - Brisbane Resources Round-up Presentation
PU
10/15ARMOUR ENERGY : 15 October 2019 - Presentation to NT Energy Club
PU
10/03ARMOUR ENERGY : 03 October 2019 - Change in substantial holding from DGR
PU
More news
Chart ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Armour Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Fenton Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Mather Executive Chairman
Nathan Rayner Chief Operating Officer
Richard Aden Chief Financial Officer
Luke Titus Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED-31.11%25
CNOOC LIMITED-1.81%67 674
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.93%65 726
EOG RESOURCES INC.-16.31%42 463
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-35.52%35 358
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.96%33 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group