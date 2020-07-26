Log in
Armour Energy : 27 July 2020 - Extension to Closing Date (ANREO)

07/26/2020 | 11:21pm EDT

ASX Announcement

Armour Energy Limited

27 July 2020

Extension to Closing Date

Accelerated Non‐Renounceable Entitlement Offer

Further to Armour Energy Limited's previous announcement of 10 July 2020 in relation to the Company's Accelerated Non‐Renounceable Entitlement Offer (Offer), the Board would like to advise of an extension to the Closing Date for the Offer to Wednesday, 5 August 2020.

In providing for the extension to the Offer period, the Board is conscious of allowing eligible retail shareholders the opportunity to take up their entitlement following the Company's market release earlier today, announcing a significant amendment to the Farmin Agreement between the Company and Santos covering the South Nicholson Basin Project.

Under the amended Farmin Agreement, Santos will make an accelerated cash payment of $A6 million to Armour, in full consideration of all future contingent permit transfer payments. In conjunction with this accelerated payment, Santos will lead all activities and negotiations (including Native Title negotiations) and assume the responsibility and expense for pursuing the award of the outstanding application areas within the South Nicholson Project Area. The accelerated payment will be made by Santos by 31 July 2020.

With a view to providing greater flexibility, and an accelerated pathway to demonstrating the resource potential of the South Nicholson Basin Project, Santos and the Company have also agreed to amend the carried work programme. Santos' commitment to free carryArmour for the amended carried work program expenditure across the tenements up to a capped amount of A$64.9 million remains unchanged.

Armour considers these amended arrangements to be both beneficial and value accretive to the Company on a fully‐risked basis. For full details please refer to the release made earlier today.

The Directors wish to advise that a short Supplementary Prospectus for the Offer will be prepared and lodged today, covering this material development. This will be distributed to eligible retail shareholders, and will also be made available on the Company's website (https://www.armourenergy.com.au/), together with the original 15 June 2020 Prospectus.

Should any Eligible Retail Shareholder require a replacement copy of their Offer application paperwork, they should contact the Company Secretary (Karl Schlobohm; kschlobohm@armourenergy.com.au).

The amended remaining timetable for the raising is set out below.

Event

Date

Closing Date of Retail Entitlement Offer

Wednesday

5 August 2020

(5:00 pm AEST)

Announcement of results of the Retail Entitlement Offer

Monday

10 August 2020

Issue of New Shares pursuant to Retail Entitlement Offer

Wednesday

12 August 2020

New Shares under Retail Entitlement Offer commence trading on ASX on a

Thursday

normal basis

13 August 2020

This timetable is indicative only and may be subject to change subject to the requirements of the Corporations Act and the ASX Listing Rules.

The Directors of Armour Energy encourage all Eligible Shareholders to participate in the Entitlement Offer.

This Announcement is Authorised by the Board of Directors

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

Brad Lingo - CEO

Karl Schlobohm - Company Secretary

07 3303 0680

07 3303 0661

Disclaimer

Armour Energy Limited published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 03:20:13 UTC
