Armour Energy : 27 July 2020 - Supplementary Prospectus (ANREO)

This Supplementary Prospectus is dated 27 July 2020

This Supplementary Prospectus supplements and is intended to be read together with the prospectus dated 15 June 2020 (Prospectus) issued by Armour Energy Limited ACN 141 198 414 (the Company). Other than as set out below, all details in relation to the Prospectus remain unchanged. The Directors believe that the information provided in this Supplementary Prospectus is not materially adverse from the point of view of an investor. Accordingly, no action needs to be taken if you have already accepted your Entitlement or applied for Additional New Shares under the Prospectus. Unless otherwise indicated, terms used in this Supplementary Prospectus shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Prospectus.

ASIC, ASX and their officers take no responsibility as to the contents of this Supplementary Prospectus.

This document is important and should be read in its entirety in conjunction with the Prospectus. If you are in any doubt as to the contents of this document, you should consult your professional adviser.

2. Supplementary Prospectus

The purpose of this Supplementary Prospectus is to:

extend the Closing Date of the Offer to 5pm (AEST) on Wednesday 5 August 2020; and provide updated disclosure to investors in relation to the Farmin Agreement.

On 4 December 2019, the Company announced the execution of the Farmin Agreement with Santos QNT Pty Ltd (Santos) pursuant to which Santos has the right to earn a 70% interest in the Company's North Queensland tenements, being ATP1087 (granted) and application permit areas ATP1107, ATP1192 and ATP1193, and the Northern Territory tenements EP172 and EP177 (Application Areas). Pursuant to the Farmin Agreement, the Company received an initial payment from Santos of $15 million (the Initial Payment), with the possibility, but no guarantee, of the receipt of further conditional payments of up to $15 million upon the award and transfer of the permit interests for the Application Areas to Santos.

In section 8.10 of the Prospectus, reference was made to discussions the Company was involved in regarding the acceleration and crystallisation of contingent payments under existing transactions. Further to these discussions, the Company and Santos have now entered into an amendment of the Farmin Agreement aimed at accelerating the permit award process and the crystallization and acceleration of contingent permit transfer payments to the Company.

Pursuant to the amendment to the Farmin Agreement, Santos will make a one-off, unconditional accelerated cash payment of $6 million in full satisfaction of all future contingent permit transfer payments covering the Application Areas. This accelerated payment is to be made within 5 Business Days of the amendment to the Farmin Agreement.