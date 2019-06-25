Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Armour Energy Ltd    AJQ   AU000000AJQ0

ARMOUR ENERGY LTD

(AJQ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/24
0.071 AUD   -4.05%
12:51aARMOUR ENERGY : 25 June 2019 - Appendix 3B
PU
05/29ARMOUR ENERGY : 30 May 2019 - Kincora Project Operations Update
PU
04/30ARMOUR ENERGY : 01 May 2019 - Appendix 3B
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armour Energy : 25 June 2019 - Appendix 3B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 12:51am EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Armour Energy Limited

ABN

60 141 198 414

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (FPO)

364,570

3

Principal terms of the +securities

FPO

(e.g. if options, exercise price

and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding and due dates for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities, the conversion price

and dates for conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes

$0.074 per share

Part of employee remuneration at $0.074 per share based on 20-day VWAP.

6a

6b

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

27 November 2018

6c

6d

Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

364,570 (this issue)

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e

Number of

+securities issued

Nil

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Nil

N-A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N-A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

6i

7

Calculate the entity's remaining

125,409,175

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

+Issue dates

25 June 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Number

+Class

8

Number

and +class

of

all

509,437,570

Ordinary Shares (AJQ)

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

(including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on

ASX (including the

+securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

Unrestricted

Unrestricted Securities

Securities

3,150,000

Unlisted Option ($0.195@29/03/2021)

3,150,000

Unlisted Options ($0.345@29/03/2021)

2,250,000

Unlisted Options ($0.495@29/03/2021)

1,250,000

Unlisted Options ($0.215@14/12/2019)

1,250,000

Unlisted Options ($0.265@14/12/2019)

1,250,000

Unlisted Options ($0.315@14/12/2019)

666,666

Unlisted Options ($0.215@29/05/2020)

666,667

Unlisted Options ($0.265@29/05/2020)

666,667

Unlisted Options ($0.315@29/05/2020)

1,691,664

Unlisted Options ($0.215@14/12/2019)

1,691,668

Unlisted Options ($0.265@14/12/2019)

1,691,668

Unlisted Options ($0.315@14/12/2019)

41,000,000

Unlisted Options ($0.161 @31/07/2021)

55,000

Unlisted Amortising Debt Notes

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  7. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  8. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with. Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19 Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations

20 Names of any underwriters

21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

22 Names of any brokers to the issue

  1. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  2. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
  3. If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Armour Energy Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 04:50:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARMOUR ENERGY LTD
12:51aARMOUR ENERGY : 25 June 2019 - Appendix 3B
PU
05/29ARMOUR ENERGY : 30 May 2019 - Kincora Project Operations Update
PU
04/30ARMOUR ENERGY : 01 May 2019 - Appendix 3B
PU
04/30ARMOUR ENERGY : 30 April 2019 - Quarterly Activities Report
PU
04/30ARMOUR ENERGY : 30 April 2019 - Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
01/21ARMOUR ENERGY : sells Kincora gas to Queensland spot market
AQ
2018ARMOUR ENERGY : Wins New Petroleum Acreage In The Surat Basin
AQ
2018ARMOUR ENERGY : wins rights for new acreage in Surat Basins Roma Shelf
AQ
2018ARMOUR ENERGY : Reports Gas Flows at Myall Creek
AQ
2018DGR Global Limited DGR Business Update
AQ
More news
Chart ARMOUR ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Armour Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Cressey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Mather Executive Chairman
Stephen Grant Bizzell Independent Non-Executive Director
Roland Kingsbury Sleeman Independent Non-Executive Director
Eytan Michael Uliel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARMOUR ENERGY LTD-17.78%38
CNOOC LTD10.86%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.24%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.5.92%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-17.55%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM60.38%35 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About