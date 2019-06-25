Armour Energy : 25 June 2019 - Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1
2
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (FPO)
364,570
3
Principal terms of the +securities
FPO
(e.g. if options, exercise price
and expiry date; if partly paid
+securities,
the
amount
outstanding and due dates for
payment;
if
+convertible
securities, the conversion price
and dates for conversion)
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yes
$0.074 per share
Part of employee remuneration at $0.074 per share based on 20-day VWAP.
6a
6b
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
27 November 2018
6c
6d
Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
364,570 (this issue)
Nil
6e
Number of
+securities issued
Nil
with security
holder approval
under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval
(specify date of meeting)
6f
6g
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Nil
N-A
6h
If +securities were issued under
N-A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date on
which valuation of consideration
was released to ASX Market
Announcements
6i
7
Calculate the entity's remaining
125,409,175
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
+Issue dates
25 June 2019
Number
+Class
8
Number
and +class
of
all
509,437,570
Ordinary Shares (AJQ)
+securities
quoted
on
ASX
(including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on
ASX (including the
+securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
Unrestricted
Unrestricted Securities
Securities
3,150,000
Unlisted Option ($0.195@29/03/2021)
3,150,000
Unlisted Options ($0.345@29/03/2021)
2,250,000
Unlisted Options ($0.495@29/03/2021)
1,250,000
Unlisted Options ($0.215@14/12/2019)
1,250,000
Unlisted Options ($0.265@14/12/2019)
1,250,000
Unlisted Options ($0.315@14/12/2019)
666,666
Unlisted Options ($0.215@29/05/2020)
666,667
Unlisted Options ($0.265@29/05/2020)
666,667
Unlisted Options ($0.315@29/05/2020)
1,691,664
Unlisted Options ($0.215@14/12/2019)
1,691,668
Unlisted Options ($0.265@14/12/2019)
1,691,668
Unlisted Options ($0.315@14/12/2019)
41,000,000
Unlisted Options ($0.161 @31/07/2021)
55,000
Unlisted Amortising Debt Notes
