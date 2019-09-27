Armour Energy : 27 September 2019 - Annual Report to shareholders

Armour Energy Limited Chairmans' report

30 June 2019

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT

Dear Shareholder

The past 12 months have seen Armour continue to consolidate its position as a consistent producer of oil and gas via its Kincora Project near Roma in the Surat Basin, Queensland. This is a pleasing result notwithstanding some of the operational, plant and production well challenges faced by the Company during the year.

Given the favourable state of the Australian domestic east coast gas market, Armour's short-term plans continue to focus on the increase in its field and plant production capacity to meet current and forecast market demands. The Company is aiming to do this by drilling two (2) further production wells in the next 3 months and continuing to refine and iteratively upgrade the Kincora Gas Plant.

The continued analytical efforts of Armour's technical team have resulted in the Company having a myriad of oil and gas exploration and development opportunities within the Kincora project area which it intends to pursue over the short, medium and longer terms. Further, as a result of Armour successfully being awarded additional tenure via the Queensland Government tender process aimed at improving or fast-tracking the supply of gas to the domestic market, the Company's tenure footprint at Kincora has increased from 2,301 sqkms to 3,484 sqkms over the past 12 months, representing an increase of Z51%. The exploration opportunities within these new tenement areas are currently being analysed and preliminary activities have already begun and a fuller work program will extend over the next 12-24 months. As previously communicated, Armour continues to prepare a range of operational plans and budgets to re-work and re-perforate existing production wells acquired as part of the Kincora Project package.

Armour has also extended its footprint into its first CSG block with the addition of a 10% interest in the ATP2046 in a Joint Venture with APLNG. This was a highly sought-after block and will provide Armour with not only diversification of its portfolio but also a second income stream, with production planned for mid-2021.

With the removal last year of the temporary ban on fracture stimulations by the Northern Territory Government, the Company was successful in seeking expenditure concessions and time extensions for its NT tenure position. Together with the adjoining northern Queensland tenements, the Company has an enviable north Australian acreage position which already contains estimated prospective resources and drill-ready targets. Armour's McArthur Basin project area represents the largest and most important part of the Northern, Central and Southern McArthur Basin where the thickest and most oil and gas prone sections of the McArthur and Tawallah groups are present. The Jemena constructed Northern Gas Pipeline is a significant enabler for Armour's upstream gas projects in the Northern Territory. It is expected to provide additional and large-scale market access for the gas resources identified by Armour and other explorers in the Northern Territory by connecting this new petroleum province to the growing east coast gas markets.

This year, for the first time, Armour's Annual Report specifically addresses the potential risks facing the Company in connection with climate change and / or carbon emission related initiatives. Whilst Armour is currently only responsible for a very minor proportion of the gas produced in Queensland, it recognizes the increasing level of investor and regulatory expectation that these matters be addressed and disclosed. The Company will continue to make further progress in this regard in future periods.

In July 2019, the Board reluctantly accepted the resignation of Roger Cressey as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Roger for his for his outstanding contribution to the Company during his eight

year tenure, particularly during the challenging period of re-establishing gas production and plant operations at the Kincora Project.

Lastly, I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow Board members and the Company's dedicated executive team for another year of hard work, and also the Company's shareholders and bondholders for their continued support and patience during this time. I look forward to further and material progress being made over the next 12 months.

Yours sincerely

Nicholas Mather

Executive Chairman