ARMOUR ENERGY LTD

(AJQ)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/25
0.06 AUD   -1.64%
ARMOUR ENERGY : 27 September 2019 - Annual Report to shareholders
PU
09/04ARMOUR ENERGY : 04 September 2019 - Corporate Presentation to SEAAOC
PU
07/29ARMOUR ENERGY : 30 July 2019 - Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
Armour Energy : 27 September 2019 - Annual Report to shareholders

09/27/2019 | 12:23am EDT

ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED

and controlled entities

ABN 60 141 198 414

Annual financial report

for the year ended 30 June 2019

1

Armour Energy Limited

Contents

30 June 2019

Corporate directory

3

Chairmans' report

4

Review of Operations and Activities

5

Directors' report

31

Auditor's independence declaration

54

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

55

Consolidated statement of financial position

56

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

57

Consolidated statement of cash flows

58

Notes to the consolidated financial statements - sections

59

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

60

Directors' declaration

104

Independent auditor's report to the members of Armour Energy Limited

105

Tenement listing

110

Shareholder information

112

2

Armour Energy Limited Corporate directory 30 June 2019

Directors

Nicholas Mather - Executive Chairman

Stephen Bizzell - Non-Executive Director

Roland Sleeman - Independent Non-Executive Director

Eytan Uliel - Independent Non-Executive Director

William (Bill) Stubbs (retired 27 November 2018) - Non-Executive Director

Karl Schlobohm (alternate director for William (Bill) Stubbs) (appointed 5 September

2018; resigned 17 November 2018)

Company secretary

Karl Schlobohm

Registered office

Level 27, 111 Eagle Street

Brisbane, QLD 4000

Principal place of business

Level 27, 111 Eagle Street

Brisbane, QLD 4000

Share register

Link Market Services Ltd

Level 21, 10 Eagle Street

Brisbane, QLD 4000

Auditor

BDO Audit Pty Ltd

Level 10, 12 Creek Street

Brisbane, QLD 4000

Solicitors

HopgoodGanim Lawyers

Level 21 Waterfront Place, 1 Eagle Street

Brisbane, QLD 4000

Stock exchange listing

Armour Energy Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX

code: AJQ)

Website

www.armourenergy.com.au

Corporate Governance Statement

Armour Energy Limited's latest Corporate Governance Statement can be found on

our website at https://www.armourenergy.com.au/corporategovernance

3

Armour Energy Limited Chairmans' report

30 June 2019

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT

Dear Shareholder

The past 12 months have seen Armour continue to consolidate its position as a consistent producer of oil and gas via its Kincora Project near Roma in the Surat Basin, Queensland. This is a pleasing result notwithstanding some of the operational, plant and production well challenges faced by the Company during the year.

Given the favourable state of the Australian domestic east coast gas market, Armour's short-term plans continue to focus on the increase in its field and plant production capacity to meet current and forecast market demands. The Company is aiming to do this by drilling two (2) further production wells in the next 3 months and continuing to refine and iteratively upgrade the Kincora Gas Plant.

The continued analytical efforts of Armour's technical team have resulted in the Company having a myriad of oil and gas exploration and development opportunities within the Kincora project area which it intends to pursue over the short, medium and longer terms. Further, as a result of Armour successfully being awarded additional tenure via the Queensland Government tender process aimed at improving or fast-tracking the supply of gas to the domestic market, the Company's tenure footprint at Kincora has increased from 2,301 sqkms to 3,484 sqkms over the past 12 months, representing an increase of Z51%. The exploration opportunities within these new tenement areas are currently being analysed and preliminary activities have already begun and a fuller work program will extend over the next 12-24 months. As previously communicated, Armour continues to prepare a range of operational plans and budgets to re-work and re-perforate existing production wells acquired as part of the Kincora Project package.

Armour has also extended its footprint into its first CSG block with the addition of a 10% interest in the ATP2046 in a Joint Venture with APLNG. This was a highly sought-after block and will provide Armour with not only diversification of its portfolio but also a second income stream, with production planned for mid-2021.

With the removal last year of the temporary ban on fracture stimulations by the Northern Territory Government, the Company was successful in seeking expenditure concessions and time extensions for its NT tenure position. Together with the adjoining northern Queensland tenements, the Company has an enviable north Australian acreage position which already contains estimated prospective resources and drill-ready targets. Armour's McArthur Basin project area represents the largest and most important part of the Northern, Central and Southern McArthur Basin where the thickest and most oil and gas prone sections of the McArthur and Tawallah groups are present. The Jemena constructed Northern Gas Pipeline is a significant enabler for Armour's upstream gas projects in the Northern Territory. It is expected to provide additional and large-scale market access for the gas resources identified by Armour and other explorers in the Northern Territory by connecting this new petroleum province to the growing east coast gas markets.

This year, for the first time, Armour's Annual Report specifically addresses the potential risks facing the Company in connection with climate change and / or carbon emission related initiatives. Whilst Armour is currently only responsible for a very minor proportion of the gas produced in Queensland, it recognizes the increasing level of investor and regulatory expectation that these matters be addressed and disclosed. The Company will continue to make further progress in this regard in future periods.

In July 2019, the Board reluctantly accepted the resignation of Roger Cressey as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Roger for his for his outstanding contribution to the Company during his eight

  1. year tenure, particularly during the challenging period of re-establishing gas production and plant operations at the Kincora Project.

Lastly, I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow Board members and the Company's dedicated executive team for another year of hard work, and also the Company's shareholders and bondholders for their continued support and patience during this time. I look forward to further and material progress being made over the next 12 months.

Yours sincerely

Nicholas Mather

Executive Chairman

4

Armour Energy Limited

Review of Operations and Activities

30 June 2019

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS AND ACTIVITIES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Armour Energy Ltd (the Company) and its controlled entities (the Group) is focused on the exploration and production of gas and associated liquids resources.

The 2019 financial year has seen the Group achieve several of its planned strategic milestones as it continues its path to become one of the Bowen-Surat Basin's most prominent Oil and Gas producers. As well as completing its first full year of Operations at Kincora, the Group drilled its first tight gas development wells at Kincora, being Myall Creek 4A and Myall Creek 5A. Kincora Gas Plant has been fully operational for the year with 91% operational time achieved. The Kincora wells have been producing steadily and delivered an average of approximately 9TJ/day of sales gas plus associated liquids, with a peak sales gas production rate of approximately 12 TJ/day in January 2019.

The year also saw the Group increase its acreage position. On the Roma Shelf in the later part of 2018 the Group added ATPs 2032, 2030, 2041, 2034 and 2035. These exploration blocks further The Group's position regarding the multi-TCF deep Permian and Triassic oil and light gas plays along the eastern Roma Shelf. Additionally, the Group further diversified its portfolio with the addition of a 10% interest (APLNG 90% and Operator) in a CSG block (ATP2046) in the proven and highly sought after Talinga Field.

Given the Group's extensive surface and sub-surface assets, the Group is well positioned to bring significant new gas volumes to market. The Company considers this view to be shared by Government, as demonstrated through the Federal Government's Gas Acceleration Program grant award with payment of [$5.4 million] towards the Groups drilling program, and the State Government's granting of the above-mentioned exploration acreage in the Bowen-Surat Basin.

The Group is a growing and successful domestic energy producer. In addition to the 9 TJ/d currently being produced from the Group's Kincora Project and delivered to Wallumbilla and the East Coast domestic gas market, the Group is also producing approximately 170 barrels of oil and condensate per day, and approximately 14 tons per day of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG). Oil and condensate is sold ex-Kincora and transported to local Queensland refineries. LPG is also sold at the Kincora Gas Plant and on-sold mostly in Queensland and in New South Wales and South Australia, providing energy for transport, heating and agricultural enterprises.

The Group expects to continue to achieve more milestones with our 2019 drilling and workovers program due to kick off in September 2019. As the Group delivers this program and plans its 2020 work program, it will continue to mature phases 3 and 4 of the growth strategy.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

Surat Basin - Kincora

  • Kincora Project - Annual revenue increased to $27.8m, an increase of 88% from $14.75m in the previous financial year.
  • Kincora Project - Phase 1 and 2 of the Group's growth plan have been successfully completed, with phase 3 progressing and with plans to complete by the end of 2020;
  • Kincora Project - An increase of approximately 100% in 2P Reserves, from 61.7 PJ to 123.6 PJ; 255,30 tonnes of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and 1,228,670 barrels condensate.
  • Kincora Gas Plant is now fully operational with a processing capacity of up to 20 TJ/day, with plans to increase capacity to 30 TJ/day in the mid-term.
  • The Myall Creek 4A well - drilled, stimulated and connected to production for commercial sales, the 4A well initial rate was 1.7 MMCFD and is currently flowing 0.6 to 0.8 MMCFD.
  • The Myall creek 5A well - drilled and connected to production for commercial sales from its secondary target which has proved to be gas prone and water wet. This secondary target will be isolated and plans to hydraulically stimulate the wells in its primary targets are completed and this work is expected to be implemented in Q4 2019.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Armour Energy Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 04:22:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Cressey Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Mather Executive Chairman
Nathan Rayner Chief Operating Officer
Richard Aden Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Grant Bizzell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARMOUR ENERGY LTD-36.67%21
CNOOC LTD0.33%69 945
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.60%66 031
EOG RESOURCES INC.-11.97%44 554
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-26.15%40 547
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD9.08%32 016
