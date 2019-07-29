Armour Energy : 30 July 2019 - Quarterly Activities Report

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 June 2019 HIGHLIGHTS Kincora Project - Quarterly revenue $7.9 Million

Average gas production of 9.1 TJ/day

Formal award of ATP2046 to APLNG (90%, Operator) and Armour (10%)

Signing of Seismic contract for Uganda Kanywataba oil exploration block ASX CODE: AJQ CAPITAL STRUCTURE - 30 June 2019 SHARES ON ISSUE 508,177,396 MARKET CAPITALISATION1 $35.5 million (at 7.0 cents per share) (1. undiluted for options) DIRECTORS CONTACT DETAILS Nicholas Mather (Chairman) Level 27, 111 Eagle Street Stephen Bizzell Brisbane Qld 4000 Roland Sleeman Tel: +61 7 3303 0620 Eytan Uliel Fax: +61 7 3303 0681 CHIEF EXECUTIVE POSTAL ADDRESS Roger Cressey GPO Box 5261 COMPANY SECRETARY Brisbane Qld 4001 www.armourenergy.com.au Karl Schlobohm

Overview Armour Energy Limited (the Company) has consolidated its strong start to the year throughout the June 2019 Quarter, where the Company achieved an average production rate of 9.1 TJ/day and has been awarded ATP2046 with APLNG (90% and Operator). The Company remains focused on undertaking the substantial work program planned for the remainder of 2019, as outlined below. Updates on work program activities will be released to the market as contracts are secured, and as the activities are completed. Kincora Project - Revenue Update The June 2019 Quarter has seen consistent sales of Gas, LPG, Oil and Condensate from the Kincora Facility. Gas sales (and production) for the quarter averaged 9.1 TJ/day, which included gas from Newstead Storage, which represents a decrease of 0.8 TJ/day (or 8%) of gas sales (and production) from the previous quarter of 9.9 TJ/day. Liquids rich gas production drove the production of LPG and condensate that contributed strongly to sales revenue. Oil production from the Emu Apple Field remains constant. June Quarter Q3 FY19 Revenue* ($ million) $7.2 Average Gas production per day per quarter (TJ/day) 9.1 Average LPG production per day for the quarter (Tonnes/day) 12.2 Average Oil/Condensate production per day for the quarter (bbl/day) 139 * Revenues are actuals per quarter (net of GST) based on production. Kincora Project - Phase 3 Continues Kincora Project The Company delivers gas to the Eastern Australian market from its Kincora Gas Project (see Figure 1) on the Surat Basin Roma Shelf. The gas from the Company's production leases is processed through its Kincora Gas Plant and delivered to market via Wallumbilla.

The Company has previously stated that it has been striving to achieve a target of 20TJ/day in 2019. However, this has been impacted by: the re‐completion activities conducted on several historical production wells within the field have not delivered their anticipated, sustained incremental production; the lower than expected and forecast production from the Myall Creek 4A well (see the Company's previous announcement of 30 May 2019 ‐ Kincora Project Operations Update); and the Myall Creek 5A well is yet to be fully completed (i.e. not all target zones have been connected to the wellbore). The Company remains committed to increasing production from its gas fields to 20TJ/day as soon as possible. The Kincora Gas Plant is currently processing an average of 9TJ/day with up to 12TJ/d achieved earlier this year. Ongoing operational reliability and performance‐based maintenance will be completed to enable the plant to be ready to return to production rates of 20TJ/day. Further, additional studies on the plant's capacity to reliably produce rates of up to 30TJ/day are being undertaken, noting that its production rates rely on current and incremental field production, in addition to gathering and remote compression system performance. The Company also continues to produce oil and condensate at approximately 139bbls/day and LPG at approximately 12.2 tonnes/day. These products are also delivered to the east coast market. 2019 Work Program The Company's work program for the remainder of 2019 includes the drilling of two new wells and several mechanical interventions on existing wells, all seeking to increase production. The Company has already procured the majority of the long‐lead items for the installation and connection of these two wells and is currently evaluating tenders for drilling rigs and finalising the connection schedule. It is intended to award the rig contract and commence drilling in Quarter 3 2019. The work program has been designed to increase gas production through the Kincora plant following a robust technical evaluation of the various elements to add production growth through existing infrastructure. A work program for 2020 will be developed over the coming months with the objective to increase both oil and gas production from the existing fields as well as commencing exploration activities across the Company's broader portfolio of Authorities to Prospect (ATPs) on the Roma Shelf. Updates will be provided to the market as the 2019 and 2020 work programs progress.

Figure 1: Map showing Armour's Roma Shelf, Surat Basin Kincora Project acreage

Figure 2: Armour's 4 Phases of Growth Strategy. Myall Creek Well 4A and 5A Production Wells Update As described in the Company's previous announcement on 30 May 2019 ‐ Kincora Project Operations Update, both Myall Creek 4A and Myall Creek 5A wells have encountered water in certain hydrocarbon production zones. These water‐bearing formations were not the primary production zones for the wells and are considered to be secondary targets. Nonetheless, the water intrusion in the wellbores have impacted the ability of the wells to maintain sustained gas production. Recent and ongoing activities to mitigate the impact of water production include isolated production testing of primary target production intervals and associated compression optimisation. Myall Creek 5A's production casing is yet to perforated to connect to the three primary target reservoirs, being the Black Alley and Upper and Lower Tinowon sands. Cased hole logging will be carried out before finalising the 5A completion design for these reservoirs. As a consequence of drilling and completion of the Myall Creek 4A and 5A wells, the Company has gained a much greater understanding of the geology and reservoir characteristics in this field, resulting in a doubling of its proved and probable (2P) gas reserves within 12 months. At present Armour holds 123.6PJ of 2P reserves, with strong interest from domestic customers for access to this reserve base (refer announcement dated 18 February 2019).

