Armour Energy : 30 July 2019 - Quarterly Cashflow Report

Total facility amount

at quarter end

$A'000

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

8.1 Loan facilities 6,759 6,759 8.2 Credit standby arrangements ‐ ‐ 8.3 Other (Secured Notes) 55,000 55,000

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or

are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

The company announced on 26 July 2018 that it had executed the Tribeca Environmental bond Facility, totalling $6.8 million. The Tribeca Facility has a 9% per annum coupon rate payable by the Company quarterly in arrears. The Tribeca Facility may be paid down through monies in the Credit Accounts as and when the banker's undertakings expire or are returned by the State of Queensland.

As announced on 29 March 2019, the Company has issued $55 million worth of secured and amortising notes arranged by FIIG Securities.

9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter $A'000 9.1 Exploration and evaluation (571) 9.2 Development (3,444) 9.3 Production* (2,473) 9.4 Staff costs (2,464) 9.5 Administration and corporate costs (1,329) 9.6 Other (interest on financing facilities) (1,356) 9.7 Total estimated cash outflows (11,637)

The Company will also receive cash inflows for the next quarter from oil, gas and liquids sales. These amounts have not been included in this table. The Company also received a Research and Development cash refund in July 2019.