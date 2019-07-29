Armour Energy : 30 July 2019 - Quarterly Cashflow Report
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Rule 5.5
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity
quarterly report
Name of entity
Armour Energy Limited
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
60 141 198 414
30 June 2019
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Year to date
Current quarter
(12 months)
$A'000
$A'000
1. Cash flows from operating activities
1.1
Receipts from customers
7,900
30,029
1.2
Payments for
(a)
exploration & evaluation
491
(169)
(b)
development
(2,794)
(14,589)
(c)
production
(4,581)
(20,298)
(d)
staff costs
(1,265)
(4,634)
(e) administration and corporate costs
(1,419)
(6,297)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
‐
‐
1.4
Interest received
45
204
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
‐
‐
1.6
Income taxes paid
‐
‐
1.7
Research and development refunds
‐
‐
1.8
Other income
(a) Government Grants (GAP funding)
779
3,431
(b)
Diesel fuel rebate
9
1.9
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(844)
(12,314)
activities
2. Cash flows from investing activities
2.1 Payments to acquire:
(a)
property, plant and equipment
‐
(22)
(b)
tenements (see item 10)
‐
‐
(c)
investments
‐
‐
(d)
other non‐current assets
(407)
(1,025)
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Year to date
Current quarter
(12 months)
$A'000
$A'000
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
‐
(a)
property, plant and equipment
‐
(b)
tenements (see item 10)
‐
‐
(c)
investments
‐
‐
(d)
other non‐current assets
‐
‐
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
‐
‐
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
‐
‐
2.5 Other:
(a)
Security deposits
‐
(214)
(b)
Deferred consideration
‐
(1,100)
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing
(407
(2,361)
activities
3. Cash flows from financing activities
3.1
Proceeds from issues of shares
‐
10,138
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
‐
‐
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of share options
‐
‐
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of
‐
(374)
shares, convertible notes or options
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
‐
61,759
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
‐
(43,388)
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and
(607)
(2,581)
borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
‐
‐
3.9
Repayment of interest
(317)
(6,759)
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
(924)
18,795
activities
4.
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and
(2,175)
4,120
cash equivalents for the period
4.1
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
11,400
5,105
period
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
(844)(12,314)
(407)(2,361)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing
(924)
18,795
activities (item 3.10 above)
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Year to date
Current quarter
(12 months)
$A'000
$A'000
4.5
Effect of movement in exchange rates on
‐
‐
cash held
4.6
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
9,225
9,225
period
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash
Current quarter
Previous quarter
equivalents
$A'000
$A'000
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the
consolidated statement of cash flows) to
the related items in the accounts
5.1
Bank balances
9,225
11,400
5.2
Call deposits
‐
‐
5.3
Bank overdrafts
‐
‐
5.4
Other (provide details)
‐
‐
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
9,225
11,400
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
6.
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
Current quarter
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in
(128)
item 1.2
6.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties
‐
included in item 2.3
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
N/A
7.
Payments to related entities of the entity and their
Current quarter
associates
$A'000
7.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in
‐
item 1.2
7.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties
‐
included in item 2.3
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
N/A
Total facility amount
at quarter end
$A'000
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
8. Financing facilities available
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position
Amount drawn at
quarter end
$A'000
8.1
Loan facilities
6,759
6,759
8.2
Credit standby arrangements
‐
‐
8.3
Other (Secured Notes)
55,000
55,000
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or
are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
The company announced on 26 July 2018 that it had executed the Tribeca Environmental bond Facility, totalling $6.8 million. The Tribeca Facility has a 9% per annum coupon rate payable by the Company quarterly in arrears. The Tribeca Facility may be paid down through monies in the Credit Accounts as and when the banker's undertakings expire or are returned by the State of Queensland.
As announced on 29 March 2019, the Company has issued $55 million worth of secured and amortising notes arranged by FIIG Securities.
9.
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
$A'000
9.1
Exploration and evaluation
(571)
9.2
Development
(3,444)
9.3
Production*
(2,473)
9.4
Staff costs
(2,464)
9.5
Administration and corporate costs
(1,329)
9.6
Other (interest on financing facilities)
(1,356)
9.7
Total estimated cash outflows
(11,637)
The Company will also receive cash inflows for the next quarter from oil, gas and liquids sales. These amounts have not been included in this table. The Company also received a Research and Development cash refund in July 2019.
10.
Changes in
Tenement Nature of interest
Interest
Interest
tenements
reference
at
at end of
(items 2.1(b) and
and
beginning
quarter
2.2(b) above)
location
of quarter
10.1
Interests in mining
Refer
tenements and
Appendix
A
petroleum tenements
in quarterly
activity
lapsed, relinquished
statement.
or reduced
10.2
Interests in mining
Refer
tenements and
Appendix
A
petroleum tenements
in quarterly
activity
acquired or increased
statement.
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Compliance statement
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Sign here:
Date: 30 July 2019
Print name:
Karl Schlobohm - Company Secretary
Notes
The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of,AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
