Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Armour Energy Ltd    AJQ   AU000000AJQ0

ARMOUR ENERGY LTD

(AJQ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/28
0.068 AUD   --.--%
10:50pARMOUR ENERGY : 30 July 2019 - Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
09:10pARMOUR ENERGY : 30 July 2019 - Quarterly Activities Report
PU
06/25ARMOUR ENERGY : 25 June 2019 - Appendix 3B
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armour Energy : 30 July 2019 - Quarterly Cashflow Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Name of entity

Armour Energy Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

60 141 198 414

30 June 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Year to date

Current quarter

(12 months)

$A'000

$A'000

1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

7,900

30,029

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

491

(169)

(b)

development

(2,794)

(14,589)

(c)

production

(4,581)

(20,298)

(d)

staff costs

(1,265)

(4,634)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(1,419)

(6,297)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4

Interest received

45

204

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6

Income taxes paid

1.7

Research and development refunds

1.8

Other income

(a) Government Grants (GAP funding)

779

3,431

(b)

Diesel fuel rebate

9

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(844)

(12,314)

activities

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire:

(a)

property, plant and equipment

(22)

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

(c)

investments

(d)

other non‐current assets

(407)

(1,025)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/09/2016

Appendix 5B Page 1

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Year to date

Current quarter

(12 months)

$A'000

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

property, plant and equipment

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

(c)

investments

(d)

other non‐current assets

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5 Other:

(a)

Security deposits

(214)

(b)

Deferred consideration

(1,100)

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(407

(2,361)

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

10,138

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

(374)

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

61,759

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

(43,388)

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

(607)

(2,581)

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

3.9

Repayment of interest

(317)

(6,759)

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

(924)

18,795

activities

4.

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and

(2,175)

4,120

cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

11,400

5,105

period

  1. Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
  2. Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

(844)(12,314)

(407)(2,361)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing

(924)

18,795

activities (item 3.10 above)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Page 2

01/09/2016

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Year to date

Current quarter

(12 months)

$A'000

$A'000

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

9,225

9,225

period

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to

the related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

9,225

11,400

5.2

Call deposits

5.3

Bank overdrafts

5.4

Other (provide details)

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

9,225

11,400

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in

(128)

item 1.2

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties

included in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

N/A

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in

item 1.2

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties

included in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/09/2016

Appendix 5B Page 3

Total facility amount
at quarter end
$A'000

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8. Financing facilities available

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

Amount drawn at

quarter end

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

6,759

6,759

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

8.3

Other (Secured Notes)

55,000

55,000

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or

are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

The company announced on 26 July 2018 that it had executed the Tribeca Environmental bond Facility, totalling $6.8 million. The Tribeca Facility has a 9% per annum coupon rate payable by the Company quarterly in arrears. The Tribeca Facility may be paid down through monies in the Credit Accounts as and when the banker's undertakings expire or are returned by the State of Queensland.

As announced on 29 March 2019, the Company has issued $55 million worth of secured and amortising notes arranged by FIIG Securities.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

(571)

9.2

Development

(3,444)

9.3

Production*

(2,473)

9.4

Staff costs

(2,464)

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

(1,329)

9.6

Other (interest on financing facilities)

(1,356)

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

(11,637)

  • The Company will also receive cash inflows for the next quarter from oil, gas and liquids sales. These amounts have not been included in this table. The Company also received a Research and Development cash refund in July 2019.

10.

Changes in

Tenement Nature of interest

Interest

Interest

tenements

reference

at

at end of

(items 2.1(b) and

and

beginning

quarter

2.2(b) above)

location

of quarter

10.1

Interests in mining

Refer

tenements and

Appendix

A

petroleum tenements

in quarterly

activity

lapsed, relinquished

statement.

or reduced

10.2

Interests in mining

Refer

tenements and

Appendix

A

petroleum tenements

in quarterly

activity

acquired or increased

statement.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Page 4

01/09/2016

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

Date: 30 July 2019

Print name:

Karl Schlobohm - Company Secretary

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/09/2016

Appendix 5B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Armour Energy Limited published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 02:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARMOUR ENERGY LTD
10:50pARMOUR ENERGY : 30 July 2019 - Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
09:10pARMOUR ENERGY : 30 July 2019 - Quarterly Activities Report
PU
06/25ARMOUR ENERGY : 25 June 2019 - Appendix 3B
PU
05/29ARMOUR ENERGY : 30 May 2019 - Kincora Project Operations Update
PU
04/30ARMOUR ENERGY : 01 May 2019 - Appendix 3B
PU
04/30ARMOUR ENERGY : 30 April 2019 - Quarterly Activities Report
PU
04/30ARMOUR ENERGY : 30 April 2019 - Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
01/21ARMOUR ENERGY : sells Kincora gas to Queensland spot market
AQ
2018ARMOUR ENERGY : Wins New Petroleum Acreage In The Surat Basin
AQ
2018ARMOUR ENERGY : wins rights for new acreage in Surat Basins Roma Shelf
AQ
More news
Chart ARMOUR ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Armour Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Cressey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Mather Executive Chairman
Stephen Grant Bizzell Independent Non-Executive Director
Roland Kingsbury Sleeman Independent Non-Executive Director
Eytan Michael Uliel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARMOUR ENERGY LTD-24.44%24
CNOOC LTD7.07%75 144
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.77%66 398
EOG RESOURCES INC.-3.35%48 916
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-15.95%38 607
ANADARKO PETROLEUM67.93%36 987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group