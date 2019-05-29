Armour Energy : 30 May 2019 - Kincora Project Operations Update

Armour Energy Limited

30 May 2019

Kincora Project Operations Update

Highlights:

Armour has now connected MC5A into the Kincora gas pipeline network. First gas has been produced from the Basal Rewan formation within the Myall Creek 5A well, with an initial flow rate of 2,000,000 standard cubic feet per day (scf/d). Subsequently the production rate was unable to be sustained due to unanticipated production of formation water resulting in the well currently being shut in. Investigations are underway to isolate water ingress and resume production.

Myall Creek 4A well recompletion activities have been carried out with production from targeted zones, being the Black Alley formation and the Tinowon B formation. The well was brought back online this week and is producing at an initial stabilised rate of 500,000 scf/d.

The Directors of Armour Energy (ASX: AJQ) provide the following update on its Kincora Project well operations.

Myall Creek 5a Update

Confirming the Company's 13 December 2018 announcement, the initial results from the logging of the Myall Creek 5A (MC5A) well indicated that hydrocarbons were present in the Triassic Rewan Basal Sandstones, and the Permian Tinowon Sandstones.

Armour has now connected MC5A into the Kincora gas pipeline network and completed the planned work to complete the well in the Basal Rewan formation to test and determine the conventional gas production potential. The assessment of the well, post perforation, confirmed Armour's initial geological prognosis of good porosity and excellent permeability, with an initial short‐term flow rate of 2 million standard cubic feet per day (2MMscf/d) from the Basal Rewan. However, the well was unable to sustain these initial flows and the target formation is now producing formation water into the well.

Since then the well has seen an influx of formation water and the well has subsequently been shut in. The Basal Rewansand was one of four gas production targets identified in this well.

Armour will now develop a design for the potential future hydraulic stimulation of regional tight gas formations within the Black Alley and Tinowon Formations. Both the Upper and Lower Tinowon Formations are virgin over‐pressured, with low to moderate permeability, and are known hydrocarbon bearing formations. Stimulation is targeting an increase the total hydrocarbon recovery from the well.