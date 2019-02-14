ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. : Announces March 2019 Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR, ARR PrA and ARR PrB) (“ARMOUR”
or the “Company”) today announced the March 2019 cash dividend for the
Company’s Common Stock, which maintains the current monthly dividend
rate of $0.19 per Common share.
March 2019 Common Stock Dividend Information
Month
Dividend
Holder of Record Date
Payment Date
March 2019
$0.19
March 15, 2019
March 27, 2019
Certain Tax Matters
ARMOUR has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust
(“REIT”) for U.S. Federal income tax purposes. In order to maintain this
tax status, ARMOUR is required to timely distribute substantially all of
its ordinary REIT taxable income. Dividends paid in excess of current
tax earnings and profits for the year will generally not be taxable to
common stockholders.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
ARMOUR invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and
hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or
guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises (“GSEs”), or
guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. In addition,
ARMOUR invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for
which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE
or government agency. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR
Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
Safe Harbor
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from
expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should
not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future
events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,”
“forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,”
“should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar
expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and
uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially
from the expected results. The Company disclaims any obligation
to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking
statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is
based, except as required by law.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find
additional information regarding the Company at the SEC’s internet site
at www.sec.gov,
or the Company website at www.armourreit.com,
or by directing requests to: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc., 3001 Ocean
Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963, Attention: Investor
Relations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005240/en/