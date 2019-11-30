Log in
ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.

AFI LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – AFI

11/30/2019

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) between March 6, 2018 and November 4, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important January 14, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Armstrong Flooring investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Armstrong Flooring class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1727.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants’ statements throughout the Class Period were false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Armstrong Flooring had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) Armstrong Flooring’s internal control over inventory levels was not effective; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements regarding Armstrong Flooring’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 14, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1727.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 622 M
EBIT 2019 -58,4 M
Net income 2019 -48,1 M
Debt 2019 10,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,91x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,59x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 86,2 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michel S. Vermette President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry S. McWilliams Chairman
Douglas B. Bingham Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Scott W. Hess Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael F. Johnston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.-66.13%86
KINGSPAN GROUP31.19%9 747
FORBO HOLDING AG19.99%2 648
MONALISA GROUP CO LTD--.--%1 024
TARKETT-24.03%957
DYNASTY CERAMIC PCL--.--%445
