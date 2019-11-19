Log in
ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.

ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.

(AFI)
ARMSTRONG FLOORING ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Armstrong Flooring, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/19/2019 | 07:09pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) securities between March 6, 2018 and November 4, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 14, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On May 3, 2019, Armstrong Flooring’s Chief Executive Officer abruptly resigned.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.75, nearly 12%, to close at $13.14 per share on May 3, 2019.

Then, on November 5, 2019, Armstrong Flooring reported $165.6 million net sales for third quarter 2019, a nearly 21% decline year-over-year, and a net loss of $31.4 million. The Company also cut its full year 2019 guidance for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $20 million to $25 million, from prior guidance range of $46 million to $54 million, citing “larger distributor movements on inventory” than anticipated.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.90 per share, or nearly 44%, to close at $3.70 per share on November 5, 2019.

The complaint, filed on November 15, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) that the Company’s internal control over inventory levels was not effective; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Armstrong Flooring securities during the Class Period, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.  


© Business Wire 2019
