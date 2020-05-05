Armstrong Flooring : Announces Date for First Quarter 2020 Results

Log in
05/05/2020 | 07:05am EDT

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) (“Armstrong Flooring” or the “Company”), a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions, announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, 2020. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast and Conference Call:

The live webcast will be available through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.armstrongflooring.com. Participants are advised to go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in, the Company encourages use of the webcast. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-800-289-0438 or 1-929-477-0402, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Armstrong Flooring First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the Company safely and responsibly operates 8 manufacturing facilities globally, working to provide the highest levels of service, quality and innovation to ensure it remains as strong and vital as its 150-year heritage. Learn more at www.armstrongflooring.com.


© Business Wire 2020
