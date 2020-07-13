Log in
Armstrong Flooring : Announces Date for Second Quarter 2020 Results

07/13/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) (“Armstrong Flooring” or the “Company”), a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast and Conference Call:
The live webcast will be available through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.armstrongflooring.com. Participants are advised to go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in, the Company encourages use of the webcast. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Armstrong Flooring Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions that inspire beauty wherever your life happens. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Armstrong Flooring is a leading manufacturer of resilient products across North America. The company safely and responsibly operates eight manufacturing facilities globally, working to provide the highest levels of service, quality and innovation to ensure it remains as strong and vital as its 150-year heritage. Learn more www.armstrongflooring.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 578 M - -
Net income 2020 -44,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 49,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 68,2 M 68,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 3,16 $
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel S. Vermette President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry S. McWilliams Chairman
Gregory D. Waina Chief Financial Officer
Scott W. Hess Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael F. Johnston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.-26.00%68
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC12.95%12 619
FORBO HOLDING AG-15.05%2 385
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD82.17%1 931
TARKETT-32.92%713
DYNASTY CERAMIC25.93%628
