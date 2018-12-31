Armstrong Flooring : Completes Sale of Wood Flooring Segment

- Enters 2019 with Resilient Focused Growth Platform and More Profitable
Portfolio
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) (“Armstrong Flooring” or the
“Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously
disclosed sale of its Wood Flooring segment to an affiliate of American
Industrial Partners (“AIP”). Proceeds from the sale were approximately
$90 million, net of closing costs, transaction fees and taxes. The
transaction is subject to a customary post-closing working capital
adjustment process, which is expected to be completed in the first
quarter of 2019. The Company currently expects to return a portion of
the net proceeds of the sale to shareholders in an amount, manner, and
timing to be determined by its Board of Directors, after consideration
of all relevant factors.
Completion of the sale permits Armstrong Flooring to intensify its focus
on the fastest-growing parts of the flooring market, including Luxury
Vinyl Tile (“LVT”) and rigid core, as well as a wide range of resilient
categories such as Vinyl Composition Tile (“VCT”), resilient sheet and
its Diamond 10® line of products. This exclusive focus on
resilient flooring is expected to strengthen the Company’s product and
end market mix while improving its ability to innovate and enhance the
profitability of its portfolio.
Don Maier, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to enter
2019 with an exclusive focus on resilient flooring, which improves the
profitability of our award-winning product portfolio. This transaction
is immediately accretive to our EBITDA margin and together with the
right-sizing of our cost structure unlocks additional value for
Armstrong Flooring’s shareholders. This divestiture positions us well
for the future, as we are now able to concentrate our efforts on
attractive and growing resilient categories. Additional financial
information regarding the transaction will be available to shareholders
after the New Year.”
In conjunction with the closing of the sale transaction, the Company
also replaced its existing asset backed debt facility with a new secured
credit agreement comprised of a $75 million Term Loan A and a $75
million revolving credit facility. Borrowings under the facility will
bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 1.50% to 2.25%,
depending on the Company’s net leverage ratio, with an initial spread of
1.75%. The new credit arrangements have a five-year term, maturing in
2023.
Updated Financial Statements
Starting in the fourth quarter 2018, the Wood Flooring segment will be
classified as a discontinued operation. Amounts for the prior periods
will be reclassified to conform to this presentation.
Armstrong expects to disclose in the near future additional financial
information regarding the Company and the effects of the sale
transaction, including certain reclassified historical financial
information in connection with the sale and discontinued operations
treatment of the Wood Flooring Segment, some of which will be made
available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.armstrongflooring.com
within several business days. Additional details on this transaction
will be available in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Armstrong Flooring
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) is a global leader in the design
and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions that inspire spaces
where people live, work, learn, heal and play SM.
Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Armstrong Flooring is a
leading manufacturer of resilient products across North America. The
Company safely and responsibly operates 8 manufacturing facilities
globally, working to provide the highest levels of service, quality and
innovation to ensure it remains as strong and vital as its 150-year
heritage. Learn more at www.armstrongflooring.com.
About American Industrial Partners
American Industrial Partners is an operationally-oriented private equity
firm that makes control investments in industrial businesses serving
domestic and global markets. The firm has deep roots in the industrial
economy and has been active in private equity investing since 1989. To
date, AIP has completed over 90 transactions and currently has $4
billion of assets under management on behalf of leading pension,
endowment and financial institutions. For more information on AIP, visit www.americanindustrial.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Disclosures in this release and in our other public documents and
comments contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements
provide our future expectations or forecasts and can be identified by
our use of words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,”
“intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “outlook,” “target,” “predict,” “may,”
“will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek,” and other words or phrases
of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating
or financial performance. Forward-looking statements, by their nature,
address matters that are uncertain and involve risks because they relate
to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the
future. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from our
expected results and from those expressed in our forward looking
statements. A more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties
that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those
projected, anticipated or implied is included in our reports filed with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements
speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements beyond what is required under
applicable securities law.
