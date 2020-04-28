Log in
ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.    AFI

ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.

(AFI)
Armstrong Flooring : Proxy Card – 2020

04/28/2020

ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC. CHRISTOPHER S. PARISI 2500 COLUMBIA AVENUE P.O. BOX 3025 LANCASTER, PA 17603

VOTE BY INTERNET - www.proxyvote.com

Before The Meeting - Go to www.proxyvote.com

Use the Internet to transmit your voting instructions and for electronic delivery of information up until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time the day before the cut-off date or meeting date. Have your proxy card in hand when you access the web site and follow the instructions to obtain your records and to create an electronic voting instruction form.

During the Meeting - Go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AFI2020

You may attend the meeting via the Internet and vote during the meeting. Have the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow available and follow the instructions.

VOTE BY PHONE - 1-800-690-6903

Use any touch-tone telephone to transmit your voting instructions up until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time the day before the cut-off date or meeting date. Have your proxy card in hand when you call and then follow the instructions.

VOTE BY MAIL

Mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope we have provided or return it to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717.

TO VOTE, MARK BLOCKS BELOW IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS FOLLOWS:

KEEP THIS PORTION FOR YOUR RECORDS THIS PROXY CARD IS VALID ONLY WHEN SIGNED AND DATED.DETACH AND RETURN THIS PORTION ONLY

0000464543_1 R1.0.1.18

The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR each of the nominees named in Proposal 1.

1.Election of Directors (nominees 1a, 1b, 1c, 1d, 1e, 1f and 1g) to serve for a one-year term.

Nominees

For

Against

Abstain

1a.

Michael F. Johnston

0

0

0

1b.

Kathleen S. Lane

0

0

0

1c.

Jeffrey Liaw

0

0

0

1d.

Michael W. Malone

0

0

0

1e.

Larry S. McWilliams

0

0

0

1f.

James C. Melville

0

0

0

1g.

Michel S. Vermette

0

0

0

For address change/comments, mark here.

0

(see reverse for instructions)

Please sign exactly as your name(s) appear(s) hereon. When signing as attorney, executor, administrator, or other fiduciary, please give full title as such. Joint owners should each sign personally. All holders must sign. If a corporation or partnership, please sign in full corporate or partnership name, by authorized officer.

The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR proposals 2 and 3.

  1. Advisory, Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation.
  2. Ratification of appointment of KPMG LLP Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm.

NOTE:To transact other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

For Against Abstain

0 0 0

0 0 0

Signature [PLEASE SIGN WITHIN BOX]

Date

Signature (Joint Owners)

Date

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting: The Notice and Proxy Statement and Annual

Report are available at www.proxyvote.com

ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

June 5, 2020 9:00 AM

This proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors

The undersigned hereby appoints Larry S. McWilliams and James C. Melville as proxies, each with full power of substitution, to represent and vote as designated on the reverse side, all of the common shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. held of record by the undersigned on April 7, 2020, at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., or any adjournment of postponement thereof.

This proxy, when properly executed, will be voted in the manner directed herein. lf no such direction is made, this proxy will be voted in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations.

0000464543_2 R1.0.1.18

Address change/comments:

(If you noted any Address Changes and/or Comments above, please mark corresponding box on the reverse side.)

Continued and to be signed on reverse side

Disclaimer

Armstrong Flooring Inc. published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 16:07:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 481 M
EBIT 2020 -73,0 M
Net income 2020 -65,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,63x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,23x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,08x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,08x
Capitalization 40,5 M
