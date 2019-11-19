Log in
Armstrong Flooring : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Armstrong Flooring, Inc. - AFI

0
11/19/2019 | 08:38pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) between March 6, 2018 and November 4, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Armstrong Flooring investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Armstrong Flooring class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1727.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants' statements throughout the Class Period were false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Armstrong Flooring had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) Armstrong Flooring's internal control over inventory levels was not effective; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements regarding Armstrong Flooring's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 14, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1727.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-globally-ranked-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-armstrong-flooring-inc--afi-300961443.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
