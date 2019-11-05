Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (“Armstrong Flooring” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AFI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 5, 2019, Armstrong Flooring reported $165.6 million net sales for third quarter 2019, a nearly 21% decline year-over-year, and a net loss of $31.4 million. The Company also cut its full year 2019 guidance for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $20 million to $25 million, from prior guidance range of $46 million to $54 million.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.90 per share, or nearly 44%, to close at $3.70 per share on November 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

