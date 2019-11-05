Log in
ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Investors

11/05/2019 | 07:01pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (“Armstrong Flooring” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AFI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 5, 2019, Armstrong Flooring reported $165.6 million net sales for third quarter 2019, a nearly 21% decline year-over-year, and a net loss of $31.4 million. The Company also cut its full year 2019 guidance for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $20 million to $25 million, from prior guidance range of $46 million to $54 million.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.90 per share, or nearly 44%, to close at $3.70 per share on November 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Armstrong Flooring securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 631 M
EBIT 2019 -14,1 M
Net income 2019 -5,70 M
Debt 2019 7,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 -21,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,11x
Capitalization 79,5 M
Technical analysis trends ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,50  $
Last Close Price 3,70  $
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 130%
Spread / Lowest Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel S. Vermette President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry S. McWilliams Chairman
Douglas B. Bingham Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Scott Hess Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael F. Johnston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.-44.26%142
KINGSPAN GROUP24.34%9 418
FORBO HOLDING AG14.77%2 568
TARKETT-14.90%1 084
MONALISA GROUP CO LTD--.--%927
DYNASTY CERAMIC PCL--.--%464
