Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Armstrong Flooring, Inc.    AFI

ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.

(AFI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 10:05pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California captioned Chupa v. Armstrong Flooring, Inc., et al., (Case No. 2:19-cv-09840), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) (“Armstrong Flooring” or the “Company”) securities between March 6, 2018 and November 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 3, 2019, Armstrong Flooring’s Chief Executive Officer abruptly resigned.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.75, nearly 12%, to close at $13.14 per share on May 3, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 5, 2019, before the market opened, Armstrong Flooring reported $165.6 million net sales for third quarter 2019, a nearly 21% decline year-over-year, and a net loss of $31.4 million. The Company also cut its full year 2019 guidance for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $20 million to $25 million, from prior guidance range of $46 million to $54 million, citing “larger distributor movements on inventory” than anticipated.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.90 per share, or nearly 44%, to close at $3.70 per share on November 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) that the Company’s internal control over inventory levels was not effective; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Armstrong Flooring securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.
10:05pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Armstro..
BU
11/08GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Armstrong..
BU
11/07Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Armst..
BU
11/05GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Armstrong Flo..
BU
11/05Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Armstrong..
BU
11/05ARMSTRONG FLOORING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/05ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results o..
AQ
11/05ARMSTRONG FLOORING : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05ARMSTRONG FLOORING : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/23ARMSTRONG FLOORING : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Qu..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 622 M
EBIT 2019 -58,4 M
Net income 2019 -48,1 M
Debt 2019 7,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,78x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,41x
EV / Sales2019 0,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 80,2 M
Chart ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,00  $
Last Close Price 3,73  $
Spread / Highest target 7,24%
Spread / Average Target 7,24%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel S. Vermette President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry S. McWilliams Chairman
Douglas B. Bingham Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Scott W. Hess Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael F. Johnston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.-68.75%80
KINGSPAN GROUP28.41%9 559
FORBO HOLDING AG13.03%2 533
TARKETT-13.01%1 095
MONALISA GROUP CO LTD--.--%974
DYNASTY CERAMIC PCL--.--%460
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group