Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.

(AFI)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Armstrong Flooring, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

0
11/19/2019 | 02:15pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (“Armstrong” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AFI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 6, 2018 and November 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 14, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Armstrong artificially boosted its sales using a channel stuffing scheme. The Company failed to maintain effective controls on inventory. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Armstrong, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 622 M
EBIT 2019 -58,4 M
Net income 2019 -48,1 M
Debt 2019 10,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,78x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,41x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 80,2 M
Chart ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,00  $
Last Close Price 3,73  $
Spread / Highest target 7,24%
Spread / Average Target 7,24%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel S. Vermette President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry S. McWilliams Chairman
Douglas B. Bingham Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Scott W. Hess Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael F. Johnston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.-68.50%80
KINGSPAN GROUP30.07%9 705
FORBO HOLDING AG13.98%2 551
TARKETT-15.87%1 066
MONALISA GROUP CO LTD--.--%988
DYNASTY CERAMIC PCL--.--%457
