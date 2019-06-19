EVR : MelodyVR launches iOS/Android Beta and accompanying VR Viewer

EVR Holdings plc

("EVR" or the "Company")

MelodyVR launches iOS/Android Beta and accompanying VR Viewer

EVR Holdings plc (AIM:EVRH), the leading creator of virtual reality entertainment content and operator of the MelodyVR platform, is pleased to announce that it has launched a closed beta of the MelodyVR platform for iOS and Android devices ("the mobile app") as well as a compatible VR device ("the MelodyVR Viewer"), both of which will be made available to consumers this Summer..

Introduction

Since the launch of our app on Oculus Go and on Samsung Gear VR in May 2018, the MelodyVR platform has seen substantial user growth and an ever-increasing demand for our content across VR devices. We have been delighted with the way that consumers have engaged with our service, however, the absence of a VR device itself has often been a limiting factor for music fans trying to access our content. Whilst we firmly believe in the future of standalone VR devices, as well as in the roadmap of hardware manufacturers such as Facebook/Oculus, hardware device adoption has to-date, been slower than anticipated due to a number of factors outside of our control. I am pleased to announce a number of new and exciting initiatives for our business, that has the potential to substantially increase our userbase, as well as the reach of our content beyond dedicated VR headsets, to over one billion recent generation smartphones*.

The Mobile App

After a period of extensive research and development, we have today launched a closed beta of the MelodyVR platform on both Android and iOS devices. As part of the new mobile app, which will launch to the public later this Summer 2019, alongside a line-up of unique launch events and partners, consumers will now have access to the full functionality of the MelodyVR platform without the need for a dedicated VR device. We're presenting fans with two options for consuming content whilst using the app, either via full 360 degree video with our unique jump-spot technology, or in 'VR mode' which delivers a fully immersive VR experience to fans when combined with a MelodyVR viewer. As is currently the case with our VR app, fans will now be able to enjoy all of the functionality of the MelodyVR platform and can consume, purchase and enjoy our recorded and live content directly from their smartphones. We will also benefit from increased marketing opportunities, given that artists and our partners will now be able to directly link to our app and our content from their digital or social channels, enabling their fans to engage with MelodyVR in just a few seconds.

For more information on the MelodyVR mobile app, please see the following link: on.melodyvr.com/mobileapp_preview

The MelodyVR Viewer

Following on from the news of our new mobile app I'm pleased to announce another initiative - the MelodyVR viewer. Smartphones in their standard form, lack the ability to deliver a fully immersive VR experience, which is why we have developed our own VR viewer - a high quality, low-cost product that