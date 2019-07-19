Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Armstrong Ventures PLC       GB00B1FJP363

ARMSTRONG VENTURES PLC
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EVR : Result of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 10:45am EDT

19 July 2019

EVR Holdings plc

("EVR" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

EVR Holdings plc (AIM:EVRH), the leading creator of virtual reality entertainment content and operator of the MelodyVR platform announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held

earlier today, all resolutions put to the meeting were duly passed.

For further information please contact;

EVR Holdings plc

Anthony Matchett, Executive Chairman & CEO

email@evrholdings.com

Arden Partners plc: Nominated Advisor and Sole Broker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900 Corporate

Finance: Ciaran Walsh / Ruari McGirr / Ben Cryer

Corporate Broking: Simon Johnson

Notes to Editors:

MelodyVR is a wholly owned subsidiary of EVR Holdings plc ('EVR'), a company that is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker EVRH.L.

Disclaimer

EVR Holdings plc published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 14:44:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARMSTRONG VENTURES PLC
10:45aEVR : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
07/09EVR : Successful broadcast of Wireless Festival
PU
07/04EVR : MelodyVR licenses content to Facebook Technologies LLC
PU
07/04EVR : MelodyVR launched in 4 additional new markets, in advance of Wireless Fest..
PU
07/01EVR : MelodyVR launches iOS/Android app to the public
PU
06/21EVR : Notice of AGM
PU
06/21EVR : Confirmation of Subscription of £5.0 million by John Gore
PU
06/19EVR : MelodyVR launches iOS/Android Beta and accompanying VR Viewer
PU
06/07EVR : Strategic Partnership with John Gore Organization for Theatrical Content
PU
03/01EVR : Appoints Former Shazam Executive As Commercial Chief
AQ
More news
Chart ARMSTRONG VENTURES PLC
Duration : Period :
Armstrong Ventures PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Matchett Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Robert Hancock Chief Operations Officer & Executive Director
Andy Brown Chief Financial Officer
Simon Andrew Cole Non-Executive Director
Sebastian Theron Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARMSTRONG VENTURES PLC124
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)29.17%254 891
COMCAST CORPORATION30.87%202 249
CBS CORPORATION19.90%19 239
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP7.23%12 651
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE24.50%8 953
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About