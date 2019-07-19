EVR : Result of Annual General Meeting

19 July 2019

EVR Holdings plc

("EVR" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

EVR Holdings plc (AIM:EVRH), the leading creator of virtual reality entertainment content and operator of the MelodyVR platform announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held

Notes to Editors:

MelodyVR is a wholly owned subsidiary of EVR Holdings plc ('EVR'), a company that is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker EVRH.L.