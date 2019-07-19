EVR : Result of Annual General Meeting

19 July 2019
EVR Holdings plc
("EVR" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
EVR Holdings plc (AIM:EVRH), the leading creator of virtual reality entertainment content and operator of the MelodyVR platform announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held
earlier today, all resolutions put to the meeting were duly passed.
For further information please contact;
EVR Holdings plc
Anthony Matchett, Executive Chairman & CEO
email@evrholdings.com
Arden Partners plc: Nominated Advisor and Sole Broker
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900 Corporate
Finance: Ciaran Walsh / Ruari McGirr / Ben Cryer
Corporate Broking: Simon Johnson
Notes to Editors:
MelodyVR is a wholly owned subsidiary of EVR Holdings plc ('EVR'), a company that is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker EVRH.L.
