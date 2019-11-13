Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Armstrong World Industries, Inc.    AWI

ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AWI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Armstrong® Ceilings Recycling Program Marks 20 Years of Diverting Used Ceiling Panels from Landfills

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 10:00am EST

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Armstrong® Ceilings Recycling Program, the first and longest-running program of its kind in the commercial ceilings industry, marks 20 years of diverting used ceiling panels away from landfills.

Launched in 1999, the Ceilings Recycling Program has recycled more than 200 million square feet of used ceiling panels, saving more than one million tons of virgin raw materials and preventing more than 100,000 tons of construction waste from being deposited in landfills.

An Alternative to Landfill Disposal
The Armstrong Ceilings Recycling Program offers commercial building owners and contractors an alternative to landfill disposal by taking back discarded ceiling panels from renovation and demolition projects and upcycling them into new ceiling panels in a closed-loop manufacturing process. New panels made with these materials are identified as Ceiling-2-Ceiling™ panels and contain a high level of post-consumer recycled content.

Throughout its 20-year history, the Recycling Program has helped companies divert used ceiling panels away from landfills, helping meet waste diversion goals while saving money on container costs and landfill fees.

Lessens Impact on Environment
By finding a responsible end-of-life solution for its ceiling products, Armstrong World Industries has eliminated waste, lessened its impact on the environment, and reduced the environmental footprint of the ceilings industry overall.

The Armstrong Recycling Savings Calculator helps businesses compare costs of recycling versus landfilling, and the Armstrong Environmental Impact Calculator measures the environmental savings that can result from ceiling recycling.

For more information about the Armstrong Ceilings Recycling Program and the three-step process involved in registering a renovation project for recycling, visit www.armstrongceilings.com/recycling. Chat live or call the Armstrong Ceilings Recycling Center at 877-276-7876 if help is needed.

About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions in the Americas. With approximately $1 billion in revenue, AWI has about 2,500 employees and a manufacturing network of 11 facilities plus five plants dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.
For more information, visit www.armstrongceilings.com.

CONTACT:
Cindy O’Neill
717-396-5671
coneill@armstrongceilings.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e933486-73cd-461b-8edf-dd39b0e258b6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82217b58-2f59-491d-8774-cad3a2a0bf3b

Recycling Used Ceiling Panels

During its 20-year history, the Armstrong Ceilings Recycling Program has recycled more than 200 million square feet of used ceiling panels, saving more than one million tons of virgin raw materials and preventing more than 100,000 tons of construction waste from being deposited in landfills.
An Alternative to Landfill Disposal

The Armstrong Ceilings Recycling Program offers commercial building owners and contractors an alternative to landfill disposal by taking back discarded ceiling panels from renovation and demolition projects and upcycling them into new ceiling panels in a closed-loop manufacturing process.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES
10:00aArmstrong® Ceilings Recycling Program Marks 20 Years of Diverting Used Ceilin..
GL
11/06ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/28ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
10/28ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
10/28ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28Armstrong World Industries Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10/23ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
10/23Armstrong World Industries Declares Increased Dividend for Fourth Quarter
GL
10/10Armstrong World Industries to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results October 28
GL
10/04ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets,..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 045 M
EBIT 2019 326 M
Net income 2019 217 M
Debt 2019 499 M
Yield 2019 0,80%
P/E ratio 2019 21,1x
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,73x
EV / Sales2020 4,37x
Capitalization 4 445 M
Chart ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 98,86  $
Last Close Price 91,66  $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,85%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor D. Grizzle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry S. McWilliams Chairman
Brian L. MacNeal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Joseph Roberts Independent Director
Stanley A. Askren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.65.20%4 445
ASSA ABLOY43.72%26 352
SAINT-GOBAIN30.46%22 556
MASCO CORPORATION57.83%13 173
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC64.20%8 602
AGC INC.20.68%8 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group