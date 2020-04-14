Log in
Armstrong World Industries to Report First Quarter 2020 Results April 27

04/14/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

LANCASTER, Pa., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report its first quarter 2020 results via a webcast and conference call for investors on Monday, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. 

Conference call / webcast information and the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com.

To participate by telephone, please dial:

  • (877) 312-9198 (U.S./Canada)
  • (631) 291-4622 (International)
  • Conference ID: 2574518

News media may listen only.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com for up to one year after the date of the call.

About Armstrong and Additional Information
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions. For more information, visit www.armstrongceilings.com.

Source: Armstrong World Industries

Contacts
Investors:     Thomas Waters, twaters@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
Media:         Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
