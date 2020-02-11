Armstrong World Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results February 24
02/11/2020 | 04:06pm EST
LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results via a webcast and conference call for investors on Monday, February 24 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.
Conference call / webcast information and the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com.
To participate by telephone, please dial:
(877) 312-9198 (U.S./Canada)
(631) 291-4622 (International)
Conference ID: 3094243
News media may listen only.
A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com for up to one year after the date of the call.
Contacts
Investors:
Thomas Waters, twaters@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
Media:
Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677
About Armstrong and Additional Information Armstrong World Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions. For more information, visit www.armstrongceilings.com.