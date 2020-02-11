Log in
ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.

ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AWI)
  Report
News 


Armstrong World Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results February 24

02/11/2020 | 04:06pm EST

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results via a webcast and conference call for investors on Monday, February 24 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. 

Conference call / webcast information and the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com.

To participate by telephone, please dial:

  • (877) 312-9198 (U.S./Canada)
  • (631) 291-4622 (International)
  • Conference ID: 3094243

News media may listen only.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com for up to one year after the date of the call.

  
Contacts
Investors: Thomas Waters, twaters@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
Media: Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677
  

About Armstrong and Additional Information
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions. For more information, visit www.armstrongceilings.com.

Source: Armstrong World Industries

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 047 M
EBIT 2019 325 M
Net income 2019 232 M
Debt 2019 580 M
Yield 2019 0,70%
P/E ratio 2019 22,4x
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,39x
EV / Sales2020 4,95x
Capitalization 5 058 M
Chart ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 102,56  $
Last Close Price 104,30  $
Spread / Highest target 7,38%
Spread / Average Target -1,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor D. Grizzle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry S. McWilliams Chairman
Brian L. MacNeal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Joseph Roberts Independent Director
Stanley A. Askren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.9.23%4 934
ASSA ABLOY5.11%26 739
SAINT-GOBAIN-3.70%20 832
MASCO CORPORATION1.71%13 477
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC9.78%9 881
AGC INC.-7.08%7 580
