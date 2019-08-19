Log in
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares from 12 to 16 august 2019

08/19/2019 | 11:12am EDT

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. (LEI Code 815600049A1F9AFE6666) announces the purchase on the MTA (Electronic Stock Market), in the period from 12 to 16 August 2019, of no. 40,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.015% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 1.4179 for a total amount of Euro 56,717.60.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase treasury shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 17 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0001469383:

DATE QUANTITY AVERAGE PRICE (€) AMOUNT (€)
12/08/2019 9,500 1.4049 13,346.55
13/08/2019 9,500 1.4191 13,481.45
14/08/2019 11,000 1.4266 15,692.60
16/08/2019 10,000 1.4197 14,197.00

The purchases were made through the authorized intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A. (LEI Code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85).

Following the purchases made so far, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. holds no. 1,910,703 treasury shares, equal to 0.731% of the share capital and to 0.477% of the total amount of voting rights.

Purchases in detail in the complete pdf.

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 15:11:05 UTC
