Arnoldo Mondadori Editore : Francesca Magni appointed as new editor of CasaFacile

09/27/2018 | 12:27pm CEST

From the magazine's October issue, Francesca Magni will be the new editor of CasaFacile.

Born in Pavia, Francesca Magni, 48, began her career as a journalist in 1994 on the editorial team of Grazia, before moving to Donna Moderna in 1995, where for 18 years she was mainly involved in current affairs and culture. An enthusiast of interiors, architecture and design, she joined the editorial team of CasaFacile in 2014, where she has been executive editor since 2017.

At the same time, Giusi Silighini has been appointed as the magazine's creative director, with the aim of giving greater emphasis to special initiatives - aimed at readers, bloggers and at the advertising market - that have always been a feature of CasaFacile and which over the years have made the Mondadori Group magazine a point of reference in the interiors sector for its style and originality.

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 10:26:06 UTC
