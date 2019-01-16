Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE SPA (MN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore : Grazia starts the new year with an event The Night is Young

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 10:54am EST

Grazia, the Mondadori Group magazine edited by Silvia Grilli, is kicking off the new year with an exclusive event The night is Young and a special issue dedicated to the most influential protagonists of the under-26 generation.

The evening organised by the weekly, which is renowned as the interpreter of Italian style and fashion and the most qualified point of reference for Made in Italy, will take place on 17 January in Milan with the singer and rapper Baby K as the protagonist of a meet & greet with readers, users, followers and fans.

Following this, Baby K will perform an exclusive showcase featuring some of the hits that have generated 16 platinum discs. The new album 'Icon', released in November, includes the hits 'Voglio ballare con te' feat. Andrè Dvicio, 'Da zero a cento' and the latest single 'Come no'.

To coincide with the event, a special edition of Grazia will be on newsstands dedicated to the talent of new generations, those born between the end of the 1980s and the beginning of the 2000s: in other words, those who are always connected and without borders.

The cover girl will be Lele Pons, the much-clicked Venezuelan YouTuber (her 'Celoso' has had more than 190 million views on YouTube) and star of Instagram with 31 million i followers, as well as being the special guest of the The Night is Young, who will talk to Silvia Grilli about the secrets of her success.

In the issue, on newsstands from 17 January, Grazia readers will find 12 young talents presented by people who know them well and are inspired by them, including, for example, Bebe Vio as seen by the Paralympic athlete Giusi Versace or actress and singer Matilda De Angelis as seen by Giuliano Sangiorgi from Negramaro. But also Spanish photographer Coco Capitan - who has produced advertising campaigns for Gucci interviewed by writer and YouTuber Francesco Sole and the 23-year-old actress Benedetta Porcaroli as seen by her colleague Alice Pagani (both of whom star in the TV series Baby that deals with high school students).

Plus, two exclusive fashion features dedicated to the young generations, with advice about style and elegance and previewing upcoming trends.

With this initiative, Grazia confirms its role as a dynamic contemporary communication platform, present in the publishing scene not only with the magazine (with a readership di 738,000, Source: Audipress 2018/II), on the web (with a monthly average of 3.000,000 unique users, Source Audiweb October 2018) and on social networks (with 10 million people reached, Source Facebook and Instagram Insight, December 2018) but also as a brand that creates content and special events.

The sponsor that have contributed to the realisation of The Night is Young are: Fracomina and milk­_shake.

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 15:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE
10:54aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : Grazia starts the new year with an event The Night i..
PU
01/15MONDADORI GROUP : Italy's leading digital publisher with 30 million unique users..
PU
01/10ICON : Riccardo Ruini to be the new creative director
PU
01/09MONDADORI : corporate calendar 2019
PU
2018ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : Altervista celebrates 18 years
PU
2018ICON DESIGN : Annalisa Rosso to be the new editor. Maria Cristina Didero editor-..
PU
2018ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares from 1..
PU
2018ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : The Mondadori Group at StartupItalia! Open Summit 20..
PU
2018THE LAUNCH OF FOCUS SCUOLA : a new magazine for teachers
PU
2018ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares from 3..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 911 M
EBIT 2018 54,3 M
Net income 2018 -179 M
Debt 2018 156 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,38
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 444 M
Chart ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE SPA
Duration : Period :
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,91 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernesto Riccardo Mauri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marina Berlusconi Chairman
Oddone Maria Pozzi CFO, Executive Director & Group Head-IT Systems
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Non-Executive Director
Roberto Poli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE SPA1.40%507
INFORMA PLC2.60%10 363
PEARSON4.07%9 950
SCHIBSTED7.97%8 352
AXEL SPRINGER SE3.28%6 292
LAGARDÈRE1.27%3 421
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.