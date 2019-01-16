Arnoldo Mondadori Editore : Grazia starts the new year with an event The Night is Young

Grazia, the Mondadori Group magazine edited by Silvia Grilli, is kicking off the new year with an exclusive event The night is Young and a special issue dedicated to the most influential protagonists of the under-26 generation.

The evening organised by the weekly, which is renowned as the interpreter of Italian style and fashion and the most qualified point of reference for Made in Italy, will take place on 17 January in Milan with the singer and rapper Baby K as the protagonist of a meet & greet with readers, users, followers and fans.

Following this, Baby K will perform an exclusive showcase featuring some of the hits that have generated 16 platinum discs. The new album 'Icon', released in November, includes the hits 'Voglio ballare con te' feat. Andrè Dvicio, 'Da zero a cento' and the latest single 'Come no'.

To coincide with the event, a special edition of Grazia will be on newsstands dedicated to the talent of new generations, those born between the end of the 1980s and the beginning of the 2000s: in other words, those who are always connected and without borders.

The cover girl will be Lele Pons, the much-clicked Venezuelan YouTuber (her 'Celoso' has had more than 190 million views on YouTube) and star of Instagram with 31 million i followers, as well as being the special guest of the The Night is Young, who will talk to Silvia Grilli about the secrets of her success.

In the issue, on newsstands from 17 January, Grazia readers will find 12 young talents presented by people who know them well and are inspired by them, including, for example, Bebe Vio as seen by the Paralympic athlete Giusi Versace or actress and singer Matilda De Angelis as seen by Giuliano Sangiorgi from Negramaro. But also Spanish photographer Coco Capitan - who has produced advertising campaigns for Gucci interviewed by writer and YouTuber Francesco Sole and the 23-year-old actress Benedetta Porcaroli as seen by her colleague Alice Pagani (both of whom star in the TV series Baby that deals with high school students).

Plus, two exclusive fashion features dedicated to the young generations, with advice about style and elegance and previewing upcoming trends.

With this initiative, Grazia confirms its role as a dynamic contemporary communication platform, present in the publishing scene not only with the magazine (with a readership di 738,000, Source: Audipress 2018/II), on the web (with a monthly average of 3.000,000 unique users, Source Audiweb October 2018) and on social networks (with 10 million people reached, Source Facebook and Instagram Insight, December 2018) but also as a brand that creates content and special events.

The sponsor that have contributed to the realisation of The Night is Young are: Fracomina and milk­_shake.