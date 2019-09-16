Arnoldo Mondadori Editore : INTERNI will be a protagonist of the “London Design Festival 2019” with two events dedicated to the relationship between architecture, design, art and the environment

Milano, 16 September 2019 - INTERNI will take part in the London Design Festival 2019 with two events featuring some of the most representative protagonists from the world of design culture. The common theme linking the work of the speakers will be a conceptual approach to design and a constant search fro new ways to modulate everyday spaces. Architects and designers who bring together art, design, architecture and urban planning to create new scenarios that are appropriate for contemporary urban locations.

Urban Regeneration: new city, new habitat, new technology, is the title of the first talk organised in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute in London, during which the destiny of the contemporary metropolis will be examined. In a discussion moderated by David Turnbull, director of Atopia Research, the speakers will be Alessandro Melis (Studio Heliopolis 21 Architetti Associati and curator of the Italian Pavilion at the 2020 Architecture Biennale in Venice) and Andrew Waugh (Waugh Thistleton Architects), two protagonists of international standing in the world of architecture, and engaged in the issue of environmental quality, who will exchange ideas about new city design, and comparing the Italian background and know-how with Anglo-Saxon design culture. The event, which is open to the public, will take place on Tuesday 17 September at 6.30 pm, at the Italian cultural Institute in London (39 Belgrave Square, London SW1X 8NX) which will be transformed into a unique stage for the occasion.

A subsequent event will take place on Friday 20 September at 6 pm at the Saatchi Gallery (Duke of York's HQ King's Rd London SW3 4RY - Conference Room) with an encounter, organised in collaboration with I-Made, an event for which INTERNI is a media partner, and which, under the artistic leadership of Giulio Cappellini, celebrates the excellence of Made in Italy and the exclusive skills of Italian artisans and manufacturers.

The Renewed Quality of Made in Italy Design is the topic that will be discussed by Aldo Cibic, an author who combines the iconic nature of Italian product design with urban planning, from the Italian studio Lazzarini Pickering Architetti, designers with a tailor-made attitude to projects of varying scale, and Richard Woods, the British artist whose work covers painting, sculpture and installations. The event will be moderated by Deyan Sudjic, director of The Design Museum in London.

The events have been organised in collaboration with di: Inhabits hotels, Cappellini an Cantina Zuani.

For more information, please go to: www.internimagazine.it