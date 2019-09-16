Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE SPA

(MN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore : INTERNI will be a protagonist of the “London Design Festival 2019” with two events dedicated to the relationship between architecture, design, art and the environment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 10:02am EDT

Milano, 16 September 2019 - INTERNI will take part in the London Design Festival 2019 with two events featuring some of the most representative protagonists from the world of design culture. The common theme linking the work of the speakers will be a conceptual approach to design and a constant search fro new ways to modulate everyday spaces. Architects and designers who bring together art, design, architecture and urban planning to create new scenarios that are appropriate for contemporary urban locations.

Urban Regeneration: new city, new habitat, new technology, is the title of the first talk organised in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute in London, during which the destiny of the contemporary metropolis will be examined. In a discussion moderated by David Turnbull, director of Atopia Research, the speakers will be Alessandro Melis (Studio Heliopolis 21 Architetti Associati and curator of the Italian Pavilion at the 2020 Architecture Biennale in Venice) and Andrew Waugh (Waugh Thistleton Architects), two protagonists of international standing in the world of architecture, and engaged in the issue of environmental quality, who will exchange ideas about new city design, and comparing the Italian background and know-how with Anglo-Saxon design culture. The event, which is open to the public, will take place on Tuesday 17 September at 6.30 pm, at the Italian cultural Institute in London (39 Belgrave Square, London SW1X 8NX) which will be transformed into a unique stage for the occasion.

A subsequent event will take place on Friday 20 September at 6 pm at the Saatchi Gallery (Duke of York's HQ King's Rd London SW3 4RY - Conference Room) with an encounter, organised in collaboration with I-Made, an event for which INTERNI is a media partner, and which, under the artistic leadership of Giulio Cappellini, celebrates the excellence of Made in Italy and the exclusive skills of Italian artisans and manufacturers.

The Renewed Quality of Made in Italy Design is the topic that will be discussed by Aldo Cibic, an author who combines the iconic nature of Italian product design with urban planning, from the Italian studio Lazzarini Pickering Architetti, designers with a tailor-made attitude to projects of varying scale, and Richard Woods, the British artist whose work covers painting, sculpture and installations. The event will be moderated by Deyan Sudjic, director of The Design Museum in London.

The events have been organised in collaboration with di: Inhabits hotels, Cappellini an Cantina Zuani.

For more information, please go to: www.internimagazine.it

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 14:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE
10:02aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : INTERNI will be a protagonist of the “London D..
PU
09/09ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares from 2..
PU
09/05ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : INTERNI presents a special OnBOARD dedicated to sail..
PU
09/05ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : INTERNI presents a special “Onboard”, de..
PU
09/04ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : Grazia extends its network to Colombia, Perù and Pan..
PU
09/02ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares from 2..
PU
08/29GRAZIA : Silvia Grilli selects Chiara Ferragni as guest editor for an issue
PU
08/19ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares from 1..
PU
08/12ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares from 5..
PU
08/05ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : Comunicazione dell'ammontare complessivo dei diritti..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 876 M
EBIT 2019 67,3 M
Net income 2019 35,9 M
Debt 2019 63,5 M
Yield 2019 3,27%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 9,90x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 387 M
Chart ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE SPA
Duration : Period :
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,18  €
Last Close Price 1,49  €
Spread / Highest target 61,5%
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernesto Riccardo Mauri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marina Berlusconi Chairman
Oddone Maria Pozzi CFO, Executive Director & Group Head-IT Systems
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Non-Executive Director
Roberto Poli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE SPA-13.10%428
INFORMA PLC33.51%13 114
PEARSON PLC-6.76%8 485
AXEL SPRINGER29.91%7 665
SCHIBSTED16.04%6 865
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD3.68%3 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group