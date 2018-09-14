Log in
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore : Interni at London Design Festival with “Design and destiny. A reflection on contemporary Italian design and architecture”

09/14/2018 | 01:38pm CEST

Everything is ready for the London Design Festival, which will take place in the British capital from 15 to 23 September 2018. For the third year in a row, INTERNI, along with the Istituto Italiano di Cultura in London, will be present for the launch of an important event: A Reflection on Contemporary Italian Design and Architecture(Progetto e destino. Una riflessione su design e architettura oggi in Italia). Five events featuring some of the most representative exponents of Italian design. The series of events, which will continue until January 2019, aims to focus on the role that Italian creativity can play at the international level.

'When you don't design', is the title of the first conversation with Martino Gamper, designer and Johanna Agerman Ross, design and architecture curator at the V&A Museum, who will discuss the value of contemporary Italian design: its languages, aspirations and ideals. The recovery of a relationship with crafts and the tension with the industrial and technological activities of the discipline, the relationship with both the past and the future and the aesthetic and social value of the object in the century of global culture, but, above all, the sense of Italian identity in the world of contemporary design.

The event will be opened by Marco Delogu, director of the Istituto di Cultura Italiana, and Roberto Luongo, director of the Italian Trade Agency.

The event, which is open to the public, will take place on Tuesday 18 September at 7.15 pm, at the headquarters of L'Istituto Italiano di Cultura in 39 Belgrave Square, London SW1X 8NX, which will be transformed for the occasion into a unique stage. The subsequent two events will take place at the IIC on Thursday 18 October at 6.15 pm with Piero Lissoni, on Lissoni Associati, in conversation with Deyan Sudjic, and Monday 26 November at 7 pm with Alfonso Femia, Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia, in conversation with Matteo Vercelloni.

With thanks for collaboration to: Ristorante Granaio, Baglioni Hotels, CitizenM Hotels.

For more information: www.internimagazine.it

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 11:37:08 UTC
