Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : FY2019 results – analysts' presentation
03/17/2020 | 10:26am EDT
FY 19 Results
Investors Presentation
Ernesto Mauri - CEO Oddone Pozzi - CFO
Segrate, 17 March 2020
Disclaimer
In 2019, the "Adjusted result from discontinued operations" included the net result of Mondadori France in the current year, together with the recognition of the fair value adjustment of the disposed group.
This item also includes the financial expense held by the Parent Company, but attributable to Mondadori France and charged to the latter under the intercompany loan agreement (approximately € 1.6 million).
The "Adjusted result from continuing operations" and the "Adjusted result from discontinued operations" therefore differ by this amount from the amounts of the statements attached to this document (equal to € 1.1 million in FY 2019 and € -192.4 million in FY 2018), prepared in accordance with IFRS international accounting standards.
To enable a like-for-like comparison, 2018 figures have been restated accordingly.
As of 1 January 2019 (and to provide a consistent presentation, also for 2018), the Group has adopted the new IFRS 16 - Leases.
The new standard provides a new definition of lease (operating leases) and introduces a criterion based on the control (right of use) of an asset to distinguish leases from service contracts, the differences lying in:
the identification of the asset,
the right to replace the asset,
the right to essentially receive all the financial benefits arising from the use of the asset, and
the right to control the use of the asset underlying the contract.
The standard introduces a single lessee accounting model, by which an asset under an operating lease is recognized in assets with an offsetting financial liability.
P/L will no longer record lease payments as operating/general costs, rather the depreciation of the booked asset and the financial expense implicit in the lease payment.
An exception to this accounting model are leases regarding low-value assets and those with a term of 12 months or less.
Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019): overview
Strategic
Business portfolio repositioning: - Books & Retail from ≈40% to ≈72% of total Group revenues
Magazinesfrom ≈60% to ≈28% of total Group revenues
Digital Magazines from ≈1% to ≈13% of magazines area revenues
Market leadership in all areas of activities
Operational
EBITDA Adj. in substantial increase, from 51 to 94.5 € mn (lfl from 14 to 94.5 € mn, from 1.4% to 10.7%)
Net Debt in improvement from -363 to -55€ mn
Ordinary Cash Flow at ≈50 € mn
Mondadori shares increase of +135% in the last 5 years(2015-2019)
Guidelines
"Securing the Group":
3 business in loss
negative net results
financial net debt at-363 € mn
Simplification of internalstructure and processes
Relaunch of Magazines portfolio in anintegratedpaper-digitalperspective
2013-2014
«The change of pace»
Actions
100 € mncosts reduction plan
Disposal ofAdvertising activities to Mediamond
Closing of theGaming business
Disposal of the Milanmegastore (Vittorio Emanuele)
Start of the concentration of the offices at the HQ
Results
Adj. Ebitda from 51 to 64 € mn
Net Result from -185.4 to +0.6 € mn
Start of Net Debt reductionfrom-363to - 292 € mn
2015-2016
Transformational deals
Guidelines
Actions
Results
• Continuation of the
•
Rizzoli Libri acquisition
operational improvement
•
Ebitda Adj. from 64 to
and of the efficiency
•
Banzai Media acquisition
100 € mn
recovery
•
Radio business disposal
•
Net Result at 23 € mn
• Transformational deals
•
Roma offices disposal (via
aiming at:
Sicilia)
Strengthening of the
•
Net Debt from -292 to -
Books core business
•
Divestment of other non
264 € mn, incl. ≈130 € mn
Digitalization of the
strategic activities
for acquisitions
Magazines area
(Harlequin)
2017-2019
Economic and financial stabilisation and strategic repositioning
Guidelines
Actions
Results
Economic and financial stabilization:
Books area margins in increase
Magazines area margins stable
Finalisation of thesecond phase of strategic repositioning
Achievement ofsynergies from integration
Development ofdigital activities
Mondadori Francedisposal
6 Italian Magazinesdisposal
Intheradisposal
Logistics outsourcing
Verona buildingsdisposal
Renegotiation of theprinting agreement
Adj. Ebitda from 6.8% to 10.7%
Net Result at 30.5 € mln
Net Debt from -264 to - 55 € mn, incl. ≈80 € mn for disposals (thereof ≈60 mn Mondadori France)
Return todividend distribution in 2020
Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019):Revenues
mn
Acquisitions
Portfolio rationalisation
Ordinary
business
+204
-439
-250
18
22
164
-22
-11
-47
-18
-11
-330
-250
1,370
885
2013
G&J
Rizzoli
Banzai
Headings*
Radio
M.Pubblic.
V.Emanuele Inthera
MF
Mgmt.
2019
to Mediam.
*Ciack, PC Professionale, Panorama, Confidenze, Cucina Moderna, Sale&Pepe, Starbene, Tustyle
Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019):Adj. Ebitda
mn
Acquisitions
Portfolio razionalisation
Ordinary business
+16.1
-5.2
+28.4
0.9
10.5
1.7
10.6
-0.9
4.0
3.7
-26.7
2.5
11.3
2.3
4.8
4.4
2.8
11.0
94.5
Books
+21.3
50.9
Retail
- 2.2
Magazines
-14.1
Corporate
+5.5
V.
Logistics
2013
G&J
Rizzoli
Banzai
HeadingsGaming
Radio
Emanuele Inthera
MF
Outsourcing
Facilities
2019
M.Pubblic.
Accounting
Shared
Business
to Mediam.
Standars
Services
Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019):Cash Flow
€ mn
Ordinary
Acquisitions and disposals
Other
business
+29.0
-73.0
+320.7
-55.4
Radio
+36.4
V. Emanuele
+25.0
Mach 2
-8.6
Harlequin
+ 8.3
Il Giornale
-12.9
Via Sicilia
+14.0
Mediamond
-1.3
-363.2
Naturabuy
+9.4
Other
-2.0
VR building
+6.0
320.7
Sporting Club VR +5.8
31.1
58.3
-92.9
-88.5
44.8
-25.0
-45.2
104.4
2013
Capital
Rizzoli (EV)
Banzai (EV)
Assets
MF
Headings
Extrord.
Associates Ordinary Cash
2019
Increase
Disposals
Restructuring
taxes
Flow
and Disposals
Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019): trend
mn
Revenues
EXCL. MF
10.1%
8.8%
Adj.6.8%
EBITDA
4.6%
10.7%
EBITDA
3.3%
margin %
1.4%
EXCL. MF
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019): trend
mn
NFP
7,1x
NFP/Adj.
EBITDA4,6x
2,6x
2,7x
1,7x1,6x
0,7x
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Strategic repositioning
Digital
Magazines
1%
Revenues
2013
Books &
Retail
39%
Digital
Magazines
2%
Print
2016*
Books &
Retail
48%
2019
Digital
Books &
Magazines
Retail
4%
72%
Print
Magazines
24%
Print
Magazines
1,370 € mn
60%
Print
Magazines
Books &
30%
Retail
Adj.
70%
EBITDA
Magazines
50%
Print
Magazines
37%
1,347 € mn
Books &
Retail
63%
885 € mn
Digital
Magazines
Print
4%
Magazines
Books &
7%
Retail
89%
51 € mn
100 € mn
MF included until 2016
EBITDA margin 3.7%
EBITDA margin 7.4%
*2016 pro-forma
95 € mn
EBITDA margin 10.7%
FY19 Highlights
Revenues in slight decrease (-0.7%), +1.0% increase lfl
Other conditions: subscription by AME (16/12/2019) of a capital increase in RWM for €12.6mn
• FY18 Revenues:23.0 € mn
t/o Print: 21.4 € mn
t/o Digital: 1.6 € mn
•HC: 60 (t/o 49 journalists)
16
FY19 Highlights (no IFRS 16)
€ mn
(0.7%)
+4.4 € mn
+9.5 € mn
Revenues
Adj. EBITDA
Rep. EBITDA
884.9
891.4
94.5
90.1
87.0
77.5
FY19
FY18
FY19
FY18
FY19
FY18
+4.8 € mn
+12.8 € mn / +62%
+206.4 € mn
+91.8 € mn
EBIT
Result from cont. operations
Consolidated Net Result
NFP
61.1 56.3
FY19 FY18
33.1
20.3
FY19
FY18
29.3
-177.1
FY19 FY18
-55.4
-147.2
FY19
FY18
FY19 Revenues and Adj. EBITDA by Business Area
mn
Revenues
Adj. EBITDA
FY19
FY18
Var. %
Books
478.4
451.3
6.0%
Retail
186.9
191.8
(2.6%)
Magazines
256.6
287.0
(10.6%)
-5.4% lfl
Corporate & Shared Services
38.5
37.4
2.9%
Intercompany
(75.6)
(76.1)
(0.7%)
Total
884.9
891.4
(0.7%)
+1.0% lfl
FY19
FY19
FY18
Var.
(IFRS16)
(no IFRS16)
(no IFRS16)
Lfl
Books
94.5
93.2
84.7
8.5
Retail
5.0
(2.9)
1.4
(4.2)
Magazines
11.3
11.2
11.9
(0.7)
Corporate & Shared Services
(0.4)
(7.0)
(7.3)
0.3
Intercompany
0.1
0.1
(0.5)
0.6
Total
110.4
94.5
90.1
4.4
FY19 Reported EBITDA and EBIT by Business Area
mn
Rep. EBITDA
EBIT
FY19
FY19
FY18
Var.
(IFRS16)
(no IFRS16)
(no IFRS16)
Lfl
Books
94.0
92.8
82.9
9.9
Gain from Real Estate disposal:
Retail
2.9
(5.0)
(0.0)
(5.0)
+4 € mn
Magazines
9.4
9.4
9.2
(0.2)
Corporate & Shared Services
(5.5)
(3.4)
(10.1)
(4.6)
Intercompany
0.1
0.1
(0.5)
0.6
Total
102.9
87.0
77.5
9.5
FY19
FY19
FY18
Var.
(IFRS16)
(no IFRS16)
(no IFRS16)
Lfl
Books
10.4
81.4
81.3
70.9
Retail
(7.7)
(8.1)
(3.4)
(4.7)
Magazines
1.1
1.1
(4.5)
5.6
Corporate & Shared Services
(12.6)
(13.4)
(6.2)
(7.2)
Intercompany
0.1
0.1
(0.5)
0.6
Total
62.3
61.1
56.3
4.8
FY19 EBITDA evolution
mn
Adj.
EBITDA
15.9
8.5
0.8
4.2
0.7
90.1
94.5
110.4
FY18
Books
Retail
Magazines
Corp./Interc.
FY19
IFRS 16
FY19
(no IFRS16)
(no IFRS16)
15.9
4.4
5.1
Rep.
102.9
EBITDA
87.0
77.5
FY18
Business
Resctructuring
FY19
IFRS 16
FY19
(no IFRS16)
costs
(no IFRS16)
From FY19 EBITDA to Net Result (no IFRS 16)
mn
FY19
Average NFP from -228.1 to -157.1
Result from
Result from
Financial
continuing
discontinued
EBITDA
D&A
EBIT
charges
RWM shares
Associates
Taxes
operations
operations
Minorities
Net Result
1.0
87.0
25.9
2.2
61.1
8.1
18.6
33.1
2.6
29.3
1.2
SEE: -8.6 € mn
+12.8 €
+206.4 €
mn
mn
FY18
Result from
Result from
Financial
continuing
discontinued
EBITDA
D&A
EBIT
charges
RWM shares
Associates
Taxes
operations
operations
Minorities
Net Result
77.5
56.3
20.3
21.2
2.9
18.2
14.9
-195.5
-177.1
2.0
LTM FY19 Cash Flow
€ mn
Confirming the step of positive cash generation from business
55.6
52.5
48.5
46.5
Dec. 18
June 19
Sept. 19
Dec. 19
Ord. Cash Flow = Op. CF net of taxes and financial charges (excl. MF)
Group NFP
-263.6
+91.8 € mn
-189.2
lfl
-147.2
-151.3
-55.4
Dec. 16
Dec. 17
Dec. 18
Dec. 19
+62.8 from MF disposal
LTM FY19 Cash Flow
mn
Total Cash Flow
+91.8
Ord. CF
Extraord. CF
from
from
FY18
Adj. EBITDA
Financial
discont.
Restructuring
Extraord.
Acquisitions /
discontinued
FY19
FY19
NFP
(no IFRS16) NWC & Funds
CAPEX
charges
Taxes
operations
costs
taxes
Associates
Disposals
Others
operations
NFP
IFRS16 NFP
-55.4
-5.4
-18.4
-1.6
-3.0
-147.2
-151.3
58.4
-1.6
-20.7
1.8
0.5
94.5
-5.4
-7.4
-95.9
SEE: -6.2 € mn
Mach 2 Libri: -2.0 € mn
MF disposal: +62.8 € mn
Ordinary Cash Flow
Non-ordinary Cash Flow
from cont. operations
from cont. operations
+44.5
+48.5
FIN. LIABILITIES FROM IFRS16 APPLICATION
FY19 Headcount evolution
Group Headcount
3,261
3,026
2,880
2,018
2,137
2,018
Tot. Incl.
MF
Tot. Excl.
MF
Total Incl. MF: -862(-29.9%)
Total lfl:
-119(-5.6%)
Dec. 16
Dec. 17
Dec. 18
Dec. 19
Dec. 19 vs. Dec. 18
Headcount by BU
+0.9%
-4.6%
-12.0%
-5.9%
645
639
388
592
673
411
437
370
Books
Retail
Magazines
Corporate & Shared Services
Dec. 19
Dec. 18
Market - Trade Books
2019 market - 1.3 € bn
+5.5%
-1.3%
Bookstores
277.4
280.9
893.6
Chains +
+8.3%
E-commerce
824.7
84.1
Large retailers
84.5
0.0%
2019
2018
2019 market shares
26.2%
26.9%
10.6%
11.3%
1.5%
1.7%
8.7%
8.7%
1.6%
1.7%
5.4%
5.0%
Other
46.0%
44.7%
5 titles in 2019 first Top 10 sellers*
2
5
7
810
Source: GFK Dec. 2019 (sell-out market value data
*At Dec. 2019
27
FY19 Business Area - Books
mn
Revenues +6.0%
Adj. EBITDA no IFRS16 +8.5 € mn
478.4
451.3
9.6
12.1
Distribution and services
244.1
230.4
Educational +5.9%
224.7
208.8
93.2
Trade +7.6%
84.7
FY19
FY18
FY19
FY18
Trade: +7.6% increase vs. 2018
REVENUES
Educational: +5.9% increase
Adj. EBITDA
Improving sharply versus the same period of the prior year as a result of actions focused on the ongoing optimization of operating processes, which allowed the Group to lift profitability above 19%
FY19 Business Area - Retail
€ mn
Revenues -2.6%
Adj. EBITDA no IFRS16
Revenues by channel
-4.2 € mn
E-commerce Other 8%
8%
186.9
191.8
Bookstores
Franchised
Other (Bookclub)
bookstores
15.0
15.4
19%
46%
E-commerce
14.0
14.1
1.4
575
86.0
85.6
Franchised bookstores
Megastores
19%
-20 PoS
-2.9
Franchised bookstores
DOS
35.5
40.4
Megastores
198 212
6
7
31
31
540 560
25
36.4
36.3
342 348
24
Direct Bookstores
FY19
FY18
FY19
FY18
Franchising
Point
Total
Megastore
Bookstore
Total
Dec. 19
Dec. 18
Dec. 19
Dec. 18
•Direct bookstores: basically stable (+0.3%, -1.5% on a like-for-like basis in
82% of revenues in Books
terms of stores)
•Megastores: declining (-12.1%), mainly due to consumer electronics decrease
REVENUES
and to network rationalization (-9.9% on a like-for-like basis in terms of stores)
•Franchised bookstores: slightly improving (+0.5%, -1.1% on a like-for-like basis
-0.3%
in terms of stores), despite the reduction in the number of points of sale
•E-commerce: a slight drop in sales (-0.5%)
Market
5.5%
The decrease is due mainly to:
Adj.
•
lower revenues on a like-for-like basis
≈13% market share
EBITDA
•
less positive non-recurring items vs. 2018 (-1.3 € mn)
Source: GFK Dec. 2019 (sell-out market value data
•
higher write-downs in consumer electronics
Markets - Italian Magazines
mn
2019 Adv. market - 5.9 € bn
-5.1%
-5.3%
Source: adv. - Nielsen (Dec. 2019), value data excl. digital OTT
3,594.63,796.7
+3.5%
+1.7%
-10.0%
-3.0%
-13.9%
537.4 597.2
337.8
392.5
489.5 473.1
438.8 431.3
265.6
273.9
2019
2018
TV
Newspapers Magazines
Digital
Radio
Direct Mail
2019 Circulation market shares
2019
2018
28.9%
30.7%
29.0% excl.
Panorama
21.4%
20.5%
5.4%
5.4%
5.9%
5.7%
2.9%
3.2%
11.3%
11.1%
Other
24.2%
23.4%
Source: circulation by value (newstands + subs.) - Press-di (Dec. 2019)
Circulation (newstands + subs.)
Digital adv.
Print adv.
Add-on products
Market
-12.8%
-12.4%
13.6%
3.5%
-14.8%
-13.9%
0.9%
-11.9%
Source: adv. - Nielsen (Dec. 2019), value data excl. AdKaora.; circulation by value (newstands + subs.) - Press-di (Dec. 2019). Mondadori data expressed lfl (excl. Panorama and Inthera)
Mondadori Web Unique Audience
(mn/month)
+5.0% excl. AdKaora
+4% YoY
29.428.3
FY19FY18
Source: comScore (2019 average data)
30
FY19 Business Area - Magazines
mn
Revenues -10.6%
-5.4% lfl
256,6
287,0
44.8
Distribution and other
44.2
40.6
Add-on products
37.9
75.7
83.3
Adv. (print + digital)
98.7
118.3
Circulation (newsstands + subscriptions)
FY19
FY18
Adj. EBITDA no IFRS16
-0.7 € mn
11.2
11.9
7.0
4.8
4.2
7.1
FY19
FY18
•Circulation: down by -12.8%, in line with the performance of the relevant market (-16.6% considering Panorama in 2018)
•Add-onproducts: up by 0.9% (-6.5% considering Panorama in 2018)
REVENUES
•Advertising: overall -4.8% (-9.1% considering Panorama in 2018) with
digital up by +12.5%, as a result in particular of the good performance of the food and health segments and the strong contribution of
AdKaora's proximity marketing solutions
print down by -14.8%, basically in line with market dynamics (-20.2% considering Panorama in 2018)
Improvement as a result of:
Adj. EBITDA
• ongoing reduction in operating and structural costs
•
further improvement in profitability of the digital area
•
disposal of Inthera S.p.A. and Panorama
FY20 Outlook*
REVENUES
Adj. EBITDA
Net Result
Ord. Cash Flow
Slight decrease
Single digit increase
In increase,
in the range 35-38 € mn
with continuing policy of dividend distribution
≈ 55 € mn
This outlook refers to the current scope and perimeter of the Group: with reference to the current Covid-19 sanitary emergency, no reliable forecasts can be produced at current stage in relation to duration and effects on 2020 results; the current events are, however, believed not to change the Group's solid medium-long term prospects.
* Before IFRS 16 (Leasing) adoption
BACKUP
FY19 P&L (no IFRS 16)
mn
2019
2018
% chg.
REVENUE
884.9
100.0%
891.4
100.0%
(0.7%)
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT COST
279.4
31.6%
280.3
31.4%
(0.3%)
VARIABLE PRODUCT COSTS
115.5
13.1%
125.9
14.1%
(8.2%)
OTHER VARIABLE COSTS
168.8
19.1%
166.2
18.6%
1.6%
STRUCTURAL COSTS
76.0
8.6%
70.2
7.9%
8.2%
EXTENDED LABOUR COST
153.2
17.3%
159.8
17.9%
(4.2%)
OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)
(2.6)
(0.3%)
(1.1)
(0.1%)
n.s.
ADJUSTED EBITDA
94.5
10.7%
90.1
10.1%
4.9%
RESTRUCTURING COSTS
6.4
0.7%
11.7
1.3%
(45.4%)
EXTRAORDINARY EXPENSE (INCOME)
1.1
0.1%
0.9
0.1%
32.1%
EBITDA
87.0
9.8%
77.5
8.7%
12.2%
AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION
25.9
2.9%
21.2
2.4%
22.1%
AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION IFRS 16
0.0
0.0%
(0.0)
(0.0%)
n.s.
EBIT
61.1
6.9%
56.3
6.3%
8.6%
FINANCIAL EXPENSE (INCOME)
2.2
0.2%
2.9
0.3%
(24.8%)
FINANCIAL EXPENSE IFRS 16
(0.0)
(0.0%)
0.0
0.0%
n.s.
FINANCIAL EXPENSE (INCOME) FROM SECURITIES VALUATION
(1.0)
(0.1%)
0.0%
EXPENSE (INCOME) FROM INVESTMENTS
8.1
0.9%
18.2
2.0%
(55.2%)
EBT
51.7
5.8%
35.2
4.0%
46.6%
TAX EXPENSE (INCOME)
18.6
2.1%
14.9
1.7%
25.1%
RESULT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
33.1
3.7%
20.3
2.3%
62.8%
RESULT FROM DISCONTINUED OR DISCONTINUING OPERATIONS
(2.6)
(0.3%)
(195.5)
(21.9%)
(98.7%)
NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD (GROUP AND NON-CONTROLLING IN
30.5
3.4%
(175.2)
(19.7%)
n.s.
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
1.2
0.1%
2.0
0.2%
(38.7%)
GROUP INTERESTS
29.3
3.3%
(177.1)
(19.9%)
n.s.
FY19 Balance Sheet
€ mn
2019
2018
% chg.
TRADE RECEIVABLES
222.7
224.2
(0.7%)
INVENTORY
120.8
122.3
(1.3%)
TRADE PAYABLES
273.3
279.8
(2.3%)
PAYABLES TO SUBSCRIBERS
18.2
18.8
(3.3%)
RECEIVABLES (PAYABLES) FROM/TO AUTHORS
8.9
11.7
(24.2%)
DEFERRED TAX ASSETS (LIABILITIES)
17.0
23.3
(26.9%)
OTHER ASSETS (LIABILITIES)
(28.2)
(31.6)
(10.9%)
NET WORKING CAPITAL CONTINUING OPERATIONS
49.6
51.3
(3.2%)
DISCONTINUED OR DISCONTINUING ASSETS (LIABILITIES)
CASH FLOW FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS CONTINUING OPERATIONS
48.5
54.8
CF FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS DISCONTINUED OR DISCONTINUING OPERATIONS
1.8
15.3
CASH FLOW FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS
50.3
70.1
RESTRUCTURING COSTS
(5.4)
(11.3)
EXTRAORDINARY TAX
0.5
(1.3)
SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE/DIVIDENDS NON CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND ASSOCIATES
(7.4)
(2.7)
PURCHASE OF ASSETS
(0.1)
(11.2)
DISPOSAL OF ASSETS
58.5
4.2
OTHER INCOME AND EXPENDITURE
(1.6)
(2.4)
CF EXTRAORDINARY OPERATIONS DISCONTINUED OR DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
(3.0)
(3.4)
CASH FLOW FROM EXTRAORDINARY OPERATIONS
41.5
(28.1)
TOTAL CASH FLOW
91.8
42.0
NET FINANCIAL POSITION NO IFRS 16
(55.4)
(147.2)
IFRS 16 EFFECTS IN THE PERIOD
12.8
FINAL NET FINANCIAL POSITION
(151.3)
(147.2)
4Q19 P&L (no IFRS 16)
€ mn
2019.Q4
2018.Q4
% chg.
REVENUE
225.9
232.9
(3.0%)
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT COST
73.5
71.9
2.2%
VARIABLE PRODUCT COSTS
29.3
37.9
(22.6%)
OTHER VARIABLE COSTS
41.2
39.2
5.1%
STRUCTURAL COSTS
22.5
17.5
28.3%
EXTENDED LABOUR COST
38.5
39.3
(2.0%)
OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)
(2.2)
(0.3)
n.s.
ADJUSTED EBITDA
23.2
27.3
(15.0%)
RESTRUCTURING COSTS
3.4
5.8
(40.5%)
EXTRAORDINARY EXPENSE (INCOME)
(0.9)
(2.9)
(69.5%)
EBITDA
20.7
24.5
(15.6%)
AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION
8.8
5.7
53.8%
AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION IFRS 16
0.0
(0.0)
n.s.
EBIT
11.9
18.8
(36.9%)
FINANCIAL EXPENSE (INCOME)
1.5
0.8
89.7%
FINANCIAL EXPENSE (INCOME) FROM SECURITIES VALUATION
(2.0)
EXPENSE (INCOME) FROM INVESTMENTS
2.8
8.3
(66.2%)
EBT
9.5
9.7
(2.2%)
TAX EXPENSE (INCOME)
2.6
5.1
(50.1%)
RESULT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
6.9
4.5
51.8%
RESULT FROM DISCONTINUED OR DISCONTINUING OPERATIONS
(1.5)
0.2
n.s.
NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD (GROUP AND NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS)
5.4
4.7
14.5%
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
(0.0)
0.4
n.s.
GROUP INTERESTS
5.4
4.3
24.4%
Glossary
EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
is equal to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. The Group also provides information on the percentage of EBITDA on net sales.
EBITDA computed by the Group allows operating results to be compared with those of other companies, net of any effects from financial and tax items, and of depreciation and amortization, which may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to general operating performance.
is gross operating profit as explained above, net of income and expenses of a non-ordinary nature such as
income and expenses from restructuring, reorganization and business combinations;
clearly identified income and expenses not directly related to the ordinary course of business;
as well as any income and expenses from nonrecurring events and transactions as set out in Consob communication DEM6064293 of 28/07/2006.
EBIT
Net Invested Capital
net result for the period before income tax, and other income and expenses.
is equal to the algebraic sum of Fixed Capital, which includes non-current assets and non-current liabilities (net of non-current financial liabilities included in the Net Financial Position) and Net Working Capital, which includes current assets (net of cash and cash equivalents and current financial assets included in the Net Financial
Position), and current liabilities (net of current financial liabilities included in the Net Financial Position).
Operating Cash Flow
adjusted EBITDA, as explained above, plus or minus the decrease/(increase) in working capital in the period, minus capital expenditure (CAPEX/Investment).
Ordinary Cash Flow
is cash flow from operations as explained above, net of financial expenses, taxes paid in the period, and income/expenses from investments in associates.
LTM Ordinary Cash Flow
cash flow from ordinary operations in the last twelve months.
Non ord. Cash Flow
cash flow generated/used in transactions that are not considered ordinary, such as company restructuring and reorganization, share capital transactions and acquisitions/disposals.
