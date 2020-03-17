Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A.    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : FY2019 results – analysts' presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 10:26am EDT

FY 19 Results

Investors Presentation

Ernesto Mauri - CEO Oddone Pozzi - CFO

Segrate, 17 March 2020

Disclaimer

In 2019, the "Adjusted result from discontinued operations" included the net result of Mondadori France in the current year, together with the recognition of the fair value adjustment of the disposed group.

This item also includes the financial expense held by the Parent Company, but attributable to Mondadori France and charged to the latter under the intercompany loan agreement (approximately € 1.6 million).

The "Adjusted result from continuing operations" and the "Adjusted result from discontinued operations" therefore differ by this amount from the amounts of the statements attached to this document (equal to € 1.1 million in FY 2019 and € -192.4 million in FY 2018), prepared in accordance with IFRS international accounting standards.

To enable a like-for-like comparison, 2018 figures have been restated accordingly.

As of 1 January 2019 (and to provide a consistent presentation, also for 2018), the Group has adopted the new IFRS 16 - Leases.

The new standard provides a new definition of lease (operating leases) and introduces a criterion based on the control (right of use) of an asset to distinguish leases from service contracts, the differences lying in:

  • the identification of the asset,
  • the right to replace the asset,
  • the right to essentially receive all the financial benefits arising from the use of the asset, and
  • the right to control the use of the asset underlying the contract.

The standard introduces a single lessee accounting model, by which an asset under an operating lease is recognized in assets with an offsetting financial liability.

P/L will no longer record lease payments as operating/general costs, rather the depreciation of the booked asset and the financial expense implicit in the lease payment.

An exception to this accounting model are leases regarding low-value assets and those with a term of 12 months or less.

2

AGENDA

  1. Strategic and operational path (2013-2019)
  2. FY 2019 Highlights
  3. FY 2019 Results
  4. FY 2019 Business
  5. FY 2020 Outlook

Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019): overview

Strategic

Business portfolio repositioning: - Books & Retail from ≈40% to ≈72% of total Group revenues

  • Magazines from ≈60% to ≈28% of total Group revenues
  • Digital Magazines from ≈1% to ≈13% of magazines area revenues

Market leadership in all areas of activities

Operational

EBITDA Adj. in substantial increase, from 51 to 94.5 € mn (lfl from 14 to 94.5 € mn, from 1.4% to 10.7%)

Net Debt in improvement from -363 to -55€ mn

Ordinary Cash Flow at ≈50 € mn

Mondadori shares increase of +135% in the last 5 years (2015-2019)

4

Guidelines

  • "Securing the Group":
    • 3 business in loss
    • negative net results
    • financial net debt at -363 € mn
  • Simplification of internal structure and processes
  • Relaunch of Magazines portfolio in an integrated paper-digitalperspective

2013-2014

«The change of pace»

Actions

  • 100 € mn costs reduction plan
  • Disposal of Advertising activities to Mediamond
  • Closing of the Gaming business
  • Disposal of the Milan megastore (Vittorio Emanuele)
  • Start of the concentration of the offices at the HQ

Results

  • Adj. Ebitda from 51 to 64 € mn
  • Net Result from -185.4 to +0.6 € mn
  • Start of Net Debt reduction from -363to - 292 € mn

5

2015-2016

Transformational deals

Guidelines

Actions

Results

Continuation of the

Rizzoli Libri acquisition

operational improvement

Ebitda Adj. from 64 to

and of the efficiency

Banzai Media acquisition

100 € mn

recovery

Radio business disposal

Net Result at 23 € mn

Transformational deals

Roma offices disposal (via

aiming at:

Sicilia)

Strengthening of the

Net Debt from -292 to -

Books core business

Divestment of other non

264 € mn, incl. ≈130 € mn

Digitalization of the

strategic activities

for acquisitions

Magazines area

(Harlequin)

6

2017-2019

Economic and financial stabilisation and strategic repositioning

Guidelines

Actions

Results

  • Economic and financial stabilization:
    • Books area margins in increase
    • Magazines area margins stable
  • Finalisation of the second phase of strategic repositioning
  • Achievement of synergies from integration
  • Development of digital activities
  • Mondadori France disposal
  • 6 Italian Magazines disposal
  • Inthera disposal
  • Logistics outsourcing
  • Verona buildings disposal
  • Renegotiation of the printing agreement
  • Adj. Ebitda from 6.8% to 10.7%
  • Net Result at 30.5 € mln
  • Net Debt from -264 to - 55 € mn, incl. ≈80 € mn for disposals (thereof ≈60 mn Mondadori France)
  • Return to dividend distribution in 2020

7

Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019):Revenues

  • mn

Acquisitions

Portfolio rationalisation

Ordinary

business

+204

-439

-250

18

22

164

-22

-11

-47

-18

-11

-330

-250

1,370

885

2013

G&J

Rizzoli

Banzai

Headings*

Radio

M.Pubblic.

V.Emanuele Inthera

MF

Mgmt.

2019

to Mediam.

8

*Ciack, PC Professionale, Panorama, Confidenze, Cucina Moderna, Sale&Pepe, Starbene, Tustyle

Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019):Adj. Ebitda

  • mn

Acquisitions

Portfolio razionalisation

Ordinary business

+16.1

-5.2

+28.4

0.9

10.5

1.7

10.6

-0.9

4.0

3.7

-26.7

2.5

11.3

2.3

4.8

4.4

2.8

11.0

94.5

Books

+21.3

50.9

Retail

- 2.2

Magazines

-14.1

Corporate

+5.5

V.

Logistics

2013

G&J

Rizzoli

Banzai

HeadingsGaming

Radio

Emanuele Inthera

MF

Outsourcing

Facilities

2019

M.Pubblic.

Accounting

Shared

Business

to Mediam.

Standars

Services

9

Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019):Cash Flow

€ mn

Ordinary

Acquisitions and disposals

Other

business

+29.0

-73.0

+320.7

-55.4

Radio

+36.4

V. Emanuele

+25.0

Mach 2

-8.6

Harlequin

+ 8.3

Il Giornale

-12.9

Via Sicilia

+14.0

Mediamond

-1.3

-363.2

Naturabuy

+9.4

Other

-2.0

VR building

+6.0

320.7

Sporting Club VR +5.8

31.1

58.3

-92.9

-88.5

44.8

-25.0

-45.2

104.4

2013

Capital

Rizzoli (EV)

Banzai (EV)

Assets

MF

Headings

Extrord.

Associates Ordinary Cash

2019

Increase

Disposals

Restructuring

taxes

Flow

and Disposals

10

Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019): trend

  • mn

Revenues

EXCL. MF

10.1%

8.8%

Adj.6.8%

EBITDA

4.6%

10.7%

EBITDA

3.3%

margin %

1.4%

EXCL. MF

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

11

Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019): trend

  • mn

NFP

7,1x

NFP/Adj.

EBITDA4,6x

2,6x

2,7x

1,7x1,6x

0,7x

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

12

Strategic repositioning

Digital

Magazines

1%

Revenues

2013

Books &

Retail

39%

Digital

Magazines

2%

Print

2016*

Books &

Retail

48%

2019

Digital

Books &

Magazines

Retail

4%

72%

Print

Magazines

24%

Print

Magazines

1,370 € mn

60%

Print

Magazines

Books &

30%

Retail

Adj.

70%

EBITDA

Magazines

50%

Print

Magazines

37%

1,347 € mn

Books &

Retail

63%

885 € mn

Digital

Magazines

Print

4%

Magazines

Books &

7%

Retail

89%

51 € mn

100 € mn

MF included until 2016

EBITDA margin 3.7%

EBITDA margin 7.4%

*2016 pro-forma

95 € mn

EBITDA margin 10.7%

13

AGENDA

  1. Strategic and operational path (2013-2019)
  2. FY 2019 Highlights
  3. FY 2019 Results
  4. FY 2019 Business
  5. FY 2020 Outlook

FY19 Highlights

Revenues in slight decrease (-0.7%), +1.0% increase lfl

Adj. EBITDA in single digit increase (+4.9%)

Restructuring costs less than 2018 (-45%)

Significant ordinary cash flow generation (≈50 € mn)

Disposals of Mondadori France (July 2019) and of some headings in the Italian magazines area (Dec. 2019)

Proposal of 15.6 € mn dividend distribution:

- payout ratio at ≈50% of Net Result

- 5.3% yield on market capitalisation at 16th March 2020

15

Magazines area razionalisations

Closing of MF

Closing of 5 Italian

disposal

headings disposal

July 2019

Dec. 2019

Impact on FY19 NFP:

62.8 € mn

RWM shares at 31st Dec. 2019:

  • 23.6 € mn

  • Disposal consideration: 70 € mn + 5 € mn earn-out, cash and debt free
  • Price payment:
      • 50 € mn cash at closing
      • 10 € mn at 24 months
      • 10 € mn in RWM shares
    • Other conditions: subscription by AME (16/12/2019) of a capital increase in RWM for €12.6mn

FY18 Revenues: 23.0 € mn

t/o Print: 21.4 € mn

t/o Digital: 1.6 € mn

HC: 60 (t/o 49 journalists)

16

FY19 Highlights (no IFRS 16)

€ mn

(0.7%)

+4.4 € mn

+9.5 € mn

Revenues

Adj. EBITDA

Rep. EBITDA

884.9

891.4

94.5

90.1

87.0

77.5

FY19

FY18

FY19

FY18

FY19

FY18

+4.8 € mn

+12.8 € mn / +62%

+206.4 € mn

+91.8 € mn

EBIT

Result from cont. operations

Consolidated Net Result

NFP

61.1 56.3

FY19 FY18

33.1

20.3

FY19

FY18

29.3

-177.1

FY19 FY18

-55.4

-147.2

FY19

FY18

17

AGENDA

  1. Strategic and operational path (2013-2019)
  2. FY 2019 Highlights
  3. FY 2019 Results
  4. FY 2019 Business
  5. FY 2020 Outlook

FY19 Revenues and Adj. EBITDA by Business Area

  • mn

Revenues

Adj. EBITDA

FY19

FY18

Var. %

Books

478.4

451.3

6.0%

Retail

186.9

191.8

(2.6%)

Magazines

256.6

287.0

(10.6%)

-5.4% lfl

Corporate & Shared Services

38.5

37.4

2.9%

Intercompany

(75.6)

(76.1)

(0.7%)

Total

884.9

891.4

(0.7%)

+1.0% lfl

FY19

FY19

FY18

Var.

(IFRS16)

(no IFRS16)

(no IFRS16)

Lfl

Books

94.5

93.2

84.7

8.5

Retail

5.0

(2.9)

1.4

(4.2)

Magazines

11.3

11.2

11.9

(0.7)

Corporate & Shared Services

(0.4)

(7.0)

(7.3)

0.3

Intercompany

0.1

0.1

(0.5)

0.6

Total

110.4

94.5

90.1

4.4

19

FY19 Reported EBITDA and EBIT by Business Area

  • mn

Rep. EBITDA

EBIT

FY19

FY19

FY18

Var.

(IFRS16)

(no IFRS16)

(no IFRS16)

Lfl

Books

94.0

92.8

82.9

9.9

Gain from Real Estate disposal:

Retail

2.9

(5.0)

(0.0)

(5.0)

+4 € mn

Magazines

9.4

9.4

9.2

(0.2)

Corporate & Shared Services

(5.5)

(3.4)

(10.1)

(4.6)

Intercompany

0.1

0.1

(0.5)

0.6

Total

102.9

87.0

77.5

9.5

FY19

FY19

FY18

Var.

(IFRS16)

(no IFRS16)

(no IFRS16)

Lfl

Books

10.4

81.4

81.3

70.9

Retail

(7.7)

(8.1)

(3.4)

(4.7)

Magazines

1.1

1.1

(4.5)

5.6

Corporate & Shared Services

(12.6)

(13.4)

(6.2)

(7.2)

Intercompany

0.1

0.1

(0.5)

0.6

Total

62.3

61.1

56.3

4.8

20

FY19 EBITDA evolution

  • mn

Adj.

EBITDA

15.9

8.5

0.8

4.2

0.7

90.1

94.5

110.4

FY18

Books

Retail

Magazines

Corp./Interc.

FY19

IFRS 16

FY19

(no IFRS16)

(no IFRS16)

15.9

4.4

5.1

Rep.

102.9

EBITDA

87.0

77.5

FY18

Business

Resctructuring

FY19

IFRS 16

FY19

(no IFRS16)

costs

(no IFRS16)

21

From FY19 EBITDA to Net Result (no IFRS 16)

  • mn

FY19

Average NFP from -228.1 to -157.1

Result from

Result from

Financial

continuing

discontinued

EBITDA

D&A

EBIT

charges

RWM shares

Associates

Taxes

operations

operations

Minorities

Net Result

1.0

87.0

25.9

2.2

61.1

8.1

18.6

33.1

2.6

29.3

1.2

SEE: -8.6 € mn

+12.8 €

+206.4 €

mn

mn

FY18

Result from

Result from

Financial

continuing

discontinued

EBITDA

D&A

EBIT

charges

RWM shares

Associates

Taxes

operations

operations

Minorities

Net Result

77.5

56.3

20.3

21.2

2.9

18.2

14.9

-195.5

-177.1

2.0

22

LTM FY19 Cash Flow

€ mn

Confirming the step of positive cash generation from business

55.6

52.5

48.5

46.5

Dec. 18

June 19

Sept. 19

Dec. 19

Ord. Cash Flow = Op. CF net of taxes and financial charges (excl. MF)

Group NFP

-263.6

+91.8 € mn

-189.2

lfl

-147.2

-151.3

-55.4

Dec. 16

Dec. 17

Dec. 18

Dec. 19

+62.8 from MF disposal

23

LTM FY19 Cash Flow

  • mn

Total Cash Flow

+91.8

Ord. CF

Extraord. CF

from

from

FY18

Adj. EBITDA

Financial

discont.

Restructuring

Extraord.

Acquisitions /

discontinued

FY19

FY19

NFP

(no IFRS16) NWC & Funds

CAPEX

charges

Taxes

operations

costs

taxes

Associates

Disposals

Others

operations

NFP

IFRS16 NFP

-55.4

-5.4

-18.4

-1.6

-3.0

-147.2

-151.3

58.4

-1.6

-20.7

1.8

0.5

94.5

-5.4

-7.4

-95.9

SEE: -6.2 € mn

Mach 2 Libri: -2.0 € mn

MF disposal: +62.8 € mn

Ordinary Cash Flow

Non-ordinary Cash Flow

from cont. operations

from cont. operations

+44.5

+48.5

FIN. LIABILITIES FROM IFRS16 APPLICATION

24

FY19 Headcount evolution

Group Headcount

3,261

3,026

2,880

2,018

2,137

2,018

Tot. Incl.

MF

Tot. Excl.

MF

Total Incl. MF: -862(-29.9%)

Total lfl:

-119(-5.6%)

Dec. 16

Dec. 17

Dec. 18

Dec. 19

Dec. 19 vs. Dec. 18

Headcount by BU

+0.9%

-4.6%

-12.0%

-5.9%

645

639

388

592

673

411

437

370

Books

Retail

Magazines

Corporate & Shared Services

Dec. 19

Dec. 18

25

AGENDA

  1. Strategic and operational path (2013-2019)
  2. FY 2019 Highlights
  3. FY 2019 Results
  4. FY 2019 Business
  5. FY 2020 Outlook

Market - Trade Books

2019 market - 1.3 € bn

+5.5%

-1.3%

Bookstores

277.4

280.9

893.6

Chains +

+8.3%

E-commerce

824.7

84.1

Large retailers

84.5

0.0%

2019

2018

2019 market shares

26.2%

26.9%

10.6%

11.3%

1.5%

1.7%

8.7%

8.7%

1.6%

1.7%

5.4%

5.0%

Other

46.0%

44.7%

5 titles in 2019 first Top 10 sellers*

2

5

7

810

Source: GFK Dec. 2019 (sell-out market value data

*At Dec. 2019

27

FY19 Business Area - Books

  • mn

Revenues +6.0%

Adj. EBITDA no IFRS16 +8.5 € mn

478.4

451.3

9.6

12.1

Distribution and services

244.1

230.4

Educational +5.9%

224.7

208.8

93.2

Trade +7.6%

84.7

FY19

FY18

FY19

FY18

  • Trade: +7.6% increase vs. 2018

REVENUES

  • Educational: +5.9% increase

Adj. EBITDA

Improving sharply versus the same period of the prior year as a result of actions focused on the ongoing optimization of operating processes, which allowed the Group to lift profitability above 19%

28

FY19 Business Area - Retail

€ mn

Revenues -2.6%

Adj. EBITDA no IFRS16

Revenues by channel

-4.2 € mn

E-commerce Other 8%

8%

186.9

191.8

Bookstores

Franchised

Other (Bookclub)

bookstores

15.0

15.4

19%

46%

E-commerce

14.0

14.1

1.4

575

86.0

85.6

Franchised bookstores

Megastores

19%

-20 PoS

-2.9

Franchised bookstores

DOS

35.5

40.4

Megastores

198 212

6

7

31

31

540 560

25

36.4

36.3

342 348

24

Direct Bookstores

FY19

FY18

FY19

FY18

Franchising

Point

Total

Megastore

Bookstore

Total

Dec. 19

Dec. 18

Dec. 19

Dec. 18

Direct bookstores: basically stable (+0.3%, -1.5% on a like-for-like basis in

82% of revenues in Books

terms of stores)

Megastores: declining (-12.1%), mainly due to consumer electronics decrease

REVENUES

and to network rationalization (-9.9% on a like-for-like basis in terms of stores)

Franchised bookstores: slightly improving (+0.5%, -1.1% on a like-for-like basis

-0.3%

in terms of stores), despite the reduction in the number of points of sale

E-commerce: a slight drop in sales (-0.5%)

Market

5.5%

The decrease is due mainly to:

Adj.

lower revenues on a like-for-like basis

≈13% market share

EBITDA

less positive non-recurring items vs. 2018 (-1.3 € mn)

Source: GFK Dec. 2019 (sell-out market value data

higher write-downs in consumer electronics

29

Markets - Italian Magazines

  • mn

2019 Adv. market - 5.9 € bn

-5.1%

-5.3%

Source: adv. - Nielsen (Dec. 2019), value data excl. digital OTT

3,594.63,796.7

+3.5%

+1.7%

-10.0%

-3.0%

-13.9%

537.4 597.2

337.8

392.5

489.5 473.1

438.8 431.3

265.6

273.9

2019

2018

TV

Newspapers Magazines

Digital

Radio

Direct Mail

2019 Circulation market shares

2019

2018

28.9%

30.7%

29.0% excl.

Panorama

21.4%

20.5%

5.4%

5.4%

5.9%

5.7%

2.9%

3.2%

11.3%

11.1%

Other

24.2%

23.4%

Source: circulation by value (newstands + subs.) - Press-di (Dec. 2019)

Circulation (newstands + subs.)

Digital adv.

Print adv.

Add-on products

Market

-12.8%

-12.4%

13.6%

3.5%

-14.8%

-13.9%

0.9%

-11.9%

Source: adv. - Nielsen (Dec. 2019), value data excl. AdKaora.; circulation by value (newstands + subs.) - Press-di (Dec. 2019). Mondadori data expressed lfl (excl. Panorama and Inthera)

Mondadori Web Unique Audience

(mn/month)

+5.0% excl. AdKaora

+4% YoY

29.428.3

FY19FY18

Source: comScore (2019 average data)

30

FY19 Business Area - Magazines

  • mn

Revenues -10.6%

-5.4% lfl

256,6

287,0

44.8

Distribution and other

44.2

40.6

Add-on products

37.9

75.7

83.3

Adv. (print + digital)

98.7

118.3

Circulation (newsstands + subscriptions)

FY19

FY18

Adj. EBITDA no IFRS16

-0.7 € mn

11.2

11.9

7.0

4.8

4.2

7.1

FY19

FY18

Circulation: down by -12.8%, in line with the performance of the relevant market (-16.6% considering Panorama in 2018)

Add-onproducts: up by 0.9% (-6.5% considering Panorama in 2018)

REVENUES

Advertising: overall -4.8% (-9.1% considering Panorama in 2018) with

digital up by +12.5%, as a result in particular of the good performance of the food and health segments and the strong contribution of

AdKaora's proximity marketing solutions

  • print down by -14.8%, basically in line with market dynamics (-20.2% considering Panorama in 2018)

Improvement as a result of:

Adj. EBITDA

ongoing reduction in operating and structural costs

further improvement in profitability of the digital area

disposal of Inthera S.p.A. and Panorama

31

AGENDA

  1. Strategic and operational path (2013-2019)
  2. FY 2019 Highlights
  3. FY 2019 Results
  4. FY 2019 Business
  5. FY 2020 Outlook

FY20 Outlook*

REVENUES

Adj. EBITDA

Net Result

Ord. Cash Flow

Slight decrease

Single digit increase

In increase,

in the range 35-38 € mn

with continuing policy of dividend distribution

≈ 55 € mn

This outlook refers to the current scope and perimeter of the Group: with reference to the current Covid-19 sanitary emergency, no reliable forecasts can be produced at current stage in relation to duration and effects on 2020 results; the current events are, however, believed not to change the Group's solid medium-long term prospects.

* Before IFRS 16 (Leasing) adoption

33

BACKUP

FY19 P&L (no IFRS 16)

  • mn

2019

2018

% chg.

REVENUE

884.9

100.0%

891.4

100.0%

(0.7%)

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT COST

279.4

31.6%

280.3

31.4%

(0.3%)

VARIABLE PRODUCT COSTS

115.5

13.1%

125.9

14.1%

(8.2%)

OTHER VARIABLE COSTS

168.8

19.1%

166.2

18.6%

1.6%

STRUCTURAL COSTS

76.0

8.6%

70.2

7.9%

8.2%

EXTENDED LABOUR COST

153.2

17.3%

159.8

17.9%

(4.2%)

OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)

(2.6)

(0.3%)

(1.1)

(0.1%)

n.s.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

94.5

10.7%

90.1

10.1%

4.9%

RESTRUCTURING COSTS

6.4

0.7%

11.7

1.3%

(45.4%)

EXTRAORDINARY EXPENSE (INCOME)

1.1

0.1%

0.9

0.1%

32.1%

EBITDA

87.0

9.8%

77.5

8.7%

12.2%

AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION

25.9

2.9%

21.2

2.4%

22.1%

AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION IFRS 16

0.0

0.0%

(0.0)

(0.0%)

n.s.

EBIT

61.1

6.9%

56.3

6.3%

8.6%

FINANCIAL EXPENSE (INCOME)

2.2

0.2%

2.9

0.3%

(24.8%)

FINANCIAL EXPENSE IFRS 16

(0.0)

(0.0%)

0.0

0.0%

n.s.

FINANCIAL EXPENSE (INCOME) FROM SECURITIES VALUATION

(1.0)

(0.1%)

0.0%

EXPENSE (INCOME) FROM INVESTMENTS

8.1

0.9%

18.2

2.0%

(55.2%)

EBT

51.7

5.8%

35.2

4.0%

46.6%

TAX EXPENSE (INCOME)

18.6

2.1%

14.9

1.7%

25.1%

RESULT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

33.1

3.7%

20.3

2.3%

62.8%

RESULT FROM DISCONTINUED OR DISCONTINUING OPERATIONS

(2.6)

(0.3%)

(195.5)

(21.9%)

(98.7%)

NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD (GROUP AND NON-CONTROLLING IN

30.5

3.4%

(175.2)

(19.7%)

n.s.

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

1.2

0.1%

2.0

0.2%

(38.7%)

GROUP INTERESTS

29.3

3.3%

(177.1)

(19.9%)

n.s.

35

FY19 Balance Sheet

€ mn

2019

2018

% chg.

TRADE RECEIVABLES

222.7

224.2

(0.7%)

INVENTORY

120.8

122.3

(1.3%)

TRADE PAYABLES

273.3

279.8

(2.3%)

PAYABLES TO SUBSCRIBERS

18.2

18.8

(3.3%)

RECEIVABLES (PAYABLES) FROM/TO AUTHORS

8.9

11.7

(24.2%)

DEFERRED TAX ASSETS (LIABILITIES)

17.0

23.3

(26.9%)

OTHER ASSETS (LIABILITIES)

(28.2)

(31.6)

(10.9%)

NET WORKING CAPITAL CONTINUING OPERATIONS

49.6

51.3

(3.2%)

DISCONTINUED OR DISCONTINUING ASSETS (LIABILITIES)

89.1

(100.0%)

NET WORKING CAPITAL

49.6

140.3

(64.6%)

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

220.3

226.7

(2.8%)

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

17.9

19.1

(6.2%)

INVESTMENTS

28.1

32.3

(12.7%)

NET FIXED ASSETS WITH NO RIGHTS OF USE IFRS 16

266.4

278.1

(4.2%)

ASSETS FROM RIGHTS OF USE IFRS 16

93.9

NET FIXED ASSETS WITH RIGHTS OF USE IFRS 16

360.4

278.1

29.6%

PROVISIONS FOR RISKS

55.4

65.8

(15.8%)

POST-EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

33.4

34.7

(3.8%)

PROVISIONS

88.7

100.5

(11.7%)

NET INVESTED CAPITAL

321.3

317.9

1.1%

SHARE CAPITAL

68.0

68.0

0.0%

RESERVES

73.9

251.1

(70.6%)

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

28.2

(177.1)

n.s.

GROUP EQUITY

170.0

142.0

19.8%

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS' EQUITY

0.0

28.7

(100.0%)

EQUITY

170.0

170.7

(0.4%)

NET FINANCIAL POSITION NO IFRS 16

55.4

147.2

(62.4%)

NET FINANCIAL POSITION IFRS 16

95.9

NET FINANCIAL POSITION

151.3

147.2

2.7%

SOURCES

321.3

317.9

1.1%

36

FY19 NFP

€ mn

2019

2018

INITIAL NFP IFRS 16

(255.9)

(189.2)

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES APPLICATION 01.01.2019 IFRS 16

(107.9)

INITIAL NFP NO IFRS 16

(147.2)

(189.2)

ADJUSTED EBITDA (NO IFRS 16)

94.5

90.1

NWC AND PROVISIONS

(5.4)

(4.8)

CAPEX NO IFRS 16

(18.4)

(19.8)

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

70.8

65.5

FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE) NO IFRS 16

(1.6)

(2.9)

TAX

(20.7)

(7.9)

CASH FLOW FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS CONTINUING OPERATIONS

48.5

54.8

CF FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS DISCONTINUED OR DISCONTINUING OPERATIONS

1.8

15.3

CASH FLOW FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS

50.3

70.1

RESTRUCTURING COSTS

(5.4)

(11.3)

EXTRAORDINARY TAX

0.5

(1.3)

SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE/DIVIDENDS NON CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND ASSOCIATES

(7.4)

(2.7)

PURCHASE OF ASSETS

(0.1)

(11.2)

DISPOSAL OF ASSETS

58.5

4.2

OTHER INCOME AND EXPENDITURE

(1.6)

(2.4)

CF EXTRAORDINARY OPERATIONS DISCONTINUED OR DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

(3.0)

(3.4)

CASH FLOW FROM EXTRAORDINARY OPERATIONS

41.5

(28.1)

TOTAL CASH FLOW

91.8

42.0

NET FINANCIAL POSITION NO IFRS 16

(55.4)

(147.2)

IFRS 16 EFFECTS IN THE PERIOD

12.8

FINAL NET FINANCIAL POSITION

(151.3)

(147.2)

37

4Q19 P&L (no IFRS 16)

€ mn

2019.Q4

2018.Q4

% chg.

REVENUE

225.9

232.9

(3.0%)

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT COST

73.5

71.9

2.2%

VARIABLE PRODUCT COSTS

29.3

37.9

(22.6%)

OTHER VARIABLE COSTS

41.2

39.2

5.1%

STRUCTURAL COSTS

22.5

17.5

28.3%

EXTENDED LABOUR COST

38.5

39.3

(2.0%)

OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)

(2.2)

(0.3)

n.s.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

23.2

27.3

(15.0%)

RESTRUCTURING COSTS

3.4

5.8

(40.5%)

EXTRAORDINARY EXPENSE (INCOME)

(0.9)

(2.9)

(69.5%)

EBITDA

20.7

24.5

(15.6%)

AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION

8.8

5.7

53.8%

AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION IFRS 16

0.0

(0.0)

n.s.

EBIT

11.9

18.8

(36.9%)

FINANCIAL EXPENSE (INCOME)

1.5

0.8

89.7%

FINANCIAL EXPENSE (INCOME) FROM SECURITIES VALUATION

(2.0)

EXPENSE (INCOME) FROM INVESTMENTS

2.8

8.3

(66.2%)

EBT

9.5

9.7

(2.2%)

TAX EXPENSE (INCOME)

2.6

5.1

(50.1%)

RESULT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

6.9

4.5

51.8%

RESULT FROM DISCONTINUED OR DISCONTINUING OPERATIONS

(1.5)

0.2

n.s.

NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD (GROUP AND NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS)

5.4

4.7

14.5%

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

(0.0)

0.4

n.s.

GROUP INTERESTS

5.4

4.3

24.4%

38

Glossary

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

is equal to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. The Group also provides information on the percentage of EBITDA on net sales.

EBITDA computed by the Group allows operating results to be compared with those of other companies, net of any effects from financial and tax items, and of depreciation and amortization, which may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to general operating performance.

is gross operating profit as explained above, net of income and expenses of a non-ordinary nature such as

  1. income and expenses from restructuring, reorganization and business combinations;
  2. clearly identified income and expenses not directly related to the ordinary course of business;
  3. as well as any income and expenses from nonrecurring events and transactions as set out in Consob communication DEM6064293 of 28/07/2006.

EBIT

Net Invested Capital

net result for the period before income tax, and other income and expenses.

is equal to the algebraic sum of Fixed Capital, which includes non-current assets and non-current liabilities (net of non-current financial liabilities included in the Net Financial Position) and Net Working Capital, which includes current assets (net of cash and cash equivalents and current financial assets included in the Net Financial

Position), and current liabilities (net of current financial liabilities included in the Net Financial Position).

Operating Cash Flow

adjusted EBITDA, as explained above, plus or minus the decrease/(increase) in working capital in the period, minus capital expenditure (CAPEX/Investment).

Ordinary Cash Flow

is cash flow from operations as explained above, net of financial expenses, taxes paid in the period, and income/expenses from investments in associates.

LTM Ordinary Cash Flow

cash flow from ordinary operations in the last twelve months.

Non ord. Cash Flow

39

cash flow generated/used in transactions that are not considered ordinary, such as company restructuring and reorganization, share capital transactions and acquisitions/disposals.

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 14:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE
10:26aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : BoD approves results at 31 December 2019
PU
10:26aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : FY2019 results – analysts' presentation
PU
01/13MONDADORI GROUP : corporate calendar 2020
PU
2019ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares ..
PU
2019ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares ..
PU
2019ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares ..
PU
2019ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares from 1..
PU
2019ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : Interni at cersaie 2019 in bologna
PU
2019ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : Donna Moderna together with Facebook for a training ..
PU
2019ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares from 9..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 879 M
EBIT 2019 72,3 M
Net income 2019 32,7 M
Debt 2019 62,9 M
Yield 2019 5,29%
P/E ratio 2019 8,79x
P/E ratio 2020 7,33x
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 291 M
Chart ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,33  €
Last Close Price 1,12  €
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 108%
Spread / Lowest Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernesto Riccardo Mauri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marina Berlusconi Chairman
Oddone Maria Pozzi CFO, Executive Director & Group Head-IT Systems
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Non-Executive Director
Roberto Poli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.-45.63%325
AXEL SPRINGER SE-0.16%7 549
INFORMA PLC-47.01%6 977
PEARSON PLC-21.51%4 648
SCHIBSTED-28.31%4 251
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-13.90%2 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group