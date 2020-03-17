Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : FY2019 results – analysts' presentation 0 03/17/2020 | 10:26am EDT Send by mail :

the right to replace the asset,

the right to essentially receive all the financial benefits arising from the use of the asset, and

the right to control the use of the asset underlying the contract. The standard introduces a single lessee accounting model, by which an asset under an operating lease is recognized in assets with an offsetting financial liability. P/L will no longer record lease payments as operating/general costs, rather the depreciation of the booked asset and the financial expense implicit in the lease payment. An exception to this accounting model are leases regarding low-value assets and those with a term of 12 months or less. 2 AGENDA Strategic and operational path (2013-2019) FY 2019 Highlights FY 2019 Results FY 2019 Business FY 2020 Outlook Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019): overview Strategic Business portfolio repositioning: - Books & Retail from ≈40% to ≈72% of total Group revenues Magazines from ≈60% to ≈28% of total Group revenues

≈28% of total Group revenues Digital Magazines from ≈1% to ≈13% of magazines area revenues Market leadership in all areas of activities Operational EBITDA Adj. in substantial increase, from 51 to 94.5 € mn (lfl from 14 to 94.5 € mn, from 1.4% to 10.7%) Net Debt in improvement from -363 to -55€ mn Ordinary Cash Flow at ≈50 € mn Mondadori shares increase of +135% in the last 5 years (2015-2019) 4 Guidelines "Securing the Group" :

3 business in loss negative net results financial net debt at -363 € mn

Simplification of internal structure and processes

and Relaunch of Magazines portfolio in an integrated paper-digital perspective 2013-2014 «The change of pace» Actions 100 € mn costs reduction plan

reduction plan Disposal of Advertising activities to Mediamond

to Mediamond Closing of the Gaming business

Disposal of the Milan megastore (Vittorio Emanuele)

(Vittorio Emanuele) Start of the concentration of the offices at the HQ Results Adj. Ebitda from 51 to 64 € mn

Net Result from -185.4 to +0.6 € mn

-185.4 to +0.6 € mn Start of Net Debt reduction from -363 to - 292 € mn 5 2015-2016 Transformational deals Guidelines Actions Results • Continuation of the • Rizzoli Libri acquisition operational improvement • Ebitda Adj. from 64 to and of the efficiency • Banzai Media acquisition 100 € mn recovery • Radio business disposal • Net Result at 23 € mn • Transformational deals • Roma offices disposal (via aiming at: Sicilia)  Strengthening of the • Net Debt from -292 to - Books core business • Divestment of other non 264 € mn, incl. ≈130 € mn  Digitalization of the strategic activities for acquisitions Magazines area (Harlequin) 6 2017-2019 Economic and financial stabilisation and strategic repositioning Guidelines Actions Results Economic and financial stabilization :

Books area margins in increase Magazines area margins stable

Finalisation of the second phase of strategic repositioning Achievement of synergies from integration

from integration Development of digital activities

activities Mondadori France disposal

6 Italian Magazines disposal

Inthera disposal

Logistics outsourcing

outsourcing Verona buildings disposal

Renegotiation of the printing agreement Adj. Ebitda from 6.8% to 10.7%

Net Result at 30.5 € mln

Net Debt from -264 to - 55 € mn, incl. ≈80 € mn for disposals (thereof ≈60 mn Mondadori France)

from -264 to - € mn, incl. ≈80 € mn for disposals (thereof ≈60 mn Mondadori France) Return to dividend distribution in 2020 7 Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019):Revenues mn Acquisitions Portfolio rationalisation Ordinary business +204 -439 -250 18 22 164 -22 -11 -47 -18 -11 -330 -250 1,370 885 2013 G&J Rizzoli Banzai Headings* Radio M.Pubblic. V.Emanuele Inthera MF Mgmt. 2019 to Mediam. 8 *Ciack, PC Professionale, Panorama, Confidenze, Cucina Moderna, Sale&Pepe, Starbene, Tustyle Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019):Adj. Ebitda mn Acquisitions Portfolio razionalisation Ordinary business +16.1 -5.2 +28.4 0.9 10.5 1.7 10.6 -0.9 4.0 3.7 -26.7 2.5 11.3 2.3 4.8 4.4 2.8 11.0 94.5 Books +21.3 50.9 Retail - 2.2 Magazines -14.1 Corporate +5.5 V. Logistics 2013 G&J Rizzoli Banzai HeadingsGaming Radio Emanuele Inthera MF Outsourcing Facilities 2019 M.Pubblic. Accounting Shared Business to Mediam. Standars Services 9 Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019):Cash Flow € mn Ordinary Acquisitions and disposals Other business +29.0 -73.0 +320.7 -55.4 Radio +36.4 V. Emanuele +25.0 Mach 2 -8.6 Harlequin + 8.3 Il Giornale -12.9 Via Sicilia +14.0 Mediamond -1.3 -363.2 Naturabuy +9.4 Other -2.0 VR building +6.0 320.7 Sporting Club VR +5.8 31.1 58.3 -92.9 -88.5 44.8 -25.0 -45.2 104.4 2013 Capital Rizzoli (EV) Banzai (EV) Assets MF Headings Extrord. Associates Ordinary Cash 2019 Increase Disposals Restructuring taxes Flow and Disposals 10 Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019): trend mn Revenues EXCL. MF 10.1% 8.8% Adj.6.8% EBITDA 4.6% 10.7% EBITDA 3.3% margin % 1.4% EXCL. MF 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 11 Strategic and Operational Path (2013-2019): trend mn NFP 7,1x NFP/Adj. EBITDA4,6x 2,6x 2,7x 1,7x1,6x 0,7x 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 12 Strategic repositioning Digital Magazines 1% Revenues 2013 Books & Retail 39% Digital Magazines 2% Print 2016* Books & Retail 48% 2019 Digital Books & Magazines Retail 4% 72% Print Magazines 24% Print Magazines 1,370 € mn 60% Print Magazines Books & 30% Retail Adj. 70% EBITDA Magazines 50% Print Magazines 37% 1,347 € mn Books & Retail 63% 885 € mn Digital Magazines Print 4% Magazines Books & 7% Retail 89% 51 € mn 100 € mn MF included until 2016 EBITDA margin 3.7% EBITDA margin 7.4% *2016 pro-forma 95 € mn EBITDA margin 10.7% 13 AGENDA Strategic and operational path (2013-2019) FY 2019 Highlights FY 2019 Results FY 2019 Business FY 2020 Outlook FY19 Highlights Revenues in slight decrease (-0.7%), +1.0% increase lfl Adj. EBITDA in single digit increase (+4.9%) Restructuring costs less than 2018 (-45%) Significant ordinary cash flow generation (≈50 € mn) Disposals of Mondadori France (July 2019) and of some headings in the Italian magazines area (Dec. 2019) Proposal of 15.6 € mn dividend distribution: - payout ratio at ≈50% of Net Result - 5.3% yield on market capitalisation at 16th March 2020 15 Magazines area razionalisations Closing of MF Closing of 5 Italian disposal headings disposal July 2019 Dec. 2019 Impact on FY19 NFP: 62.8 € mn RWM shares at 31st Dec. 2019: 23.6 € mn

Disposal consideration : 70 € mn + 5 € mn earn-out, cash and debt free

70 € mn + 5 € mn earn-out, cash and debt free Price payment :

50 € mn cash at closing 10 € mn at 24 months 10 € mn in RWM shares Other conditions : subscription by AME (16/12/2019) of a capital increase in RWM for €12.6mn

• FY18 Revenues: 23.0 € mn t/o Print: 21.4 € mn t/o Digital: 1.6 € mn • HC: 60 (t/o 49 journalists) 16 FY19 Highlights (no IFRS 16) € mn (0.7%) +4.4 € mn +9.5 € mn Revenues Adj. EBITDA Rep. EBITDA 884.9 891.4 94.5 90.1 87.0 77.5 FY19 FY18 FY19 FY18 FY19 FY18 +4.8 € mn +12.8 € mn / +62% +206.4 € mn +91.8 € mn EBIT Result from cont. operations Consolidated Net Result NFP 61.1 56.3 FY19 FY18 33.1 20.3 FY19 FY18 29.3 -177.1 FY19 FY18 -55.4 -147.2 FY19 FY18 17 AGENDA Strategic and operational path (2013-2019) FY 2019 Highlights FY 2019 Results FY 2019 Business FY 2020 Outlook FY19 Revenues and Adj. EBITDA by Business Area mn Revenues Adj. EBITDA FY19 FY18 Var. % Books 478.4 451.3 6.0% Retail 186.9 191.8 (2.6%) Magazines 256.6 287.0 (10.6%) -5.4% lfl Corporate & Shared Services 38.5 37.4 2.9% Intercompany (75.6) (76.1) (0.7%) Total 884.9 891.4 (0.7%) +1.0% lfl FY19 FY19 FY18 Var. (IFRS16) (no IFRS16) (no IFRS16) Lfl Books 94.5 93.2 84.7 8.5 Retail 5.0 (2.9) 1.4 (4.2) Magazines 11.3 11.2 11.9 (0.7) Corporate & Shared Services (0.4) (7.0) (7.3) 0.3 Intercompany 0.1 0.1 (0.5) 0.6 Total 110.4 94.5 90.1 4.4 19 FY19 Reported EBITDA and EBIT by Business Area mn Rep. EBITDA EBIT FY19 FY19 FY18 Var. (IFRS16) (no IFRS16) (no IFRS16) Lfl Books 94.0 92.8 82.9 9.9 Gain from Real Estate disposal: Retail 2.9 (5.0) (0.0) (5.0) +4 € mn Magazines 9.4 9.4 9.2 (0.2) Corporate & Shared Services (5.5) (3.4) (10.1) (4.6) Intercompany 0.1 0.1 (0.5) 0.6 Total 102.9 87.0 77.5 9.5 FY19 FY19 FY18 Var. (IFRS16) (no IFRS16) (no IFRS16) Lfl Books 10.4 81.4 81.3 70.9 Retail (7.7) (8.1) (3.4) (4.7) Magazines 1.1 1.1 (4.5) 5.6 Corporate & Shared Services (12.6) (13.4) (6.2) (7.2) Intercompany 0.1 0.1 (0.5) 0.6 Total 62.3 61.1 56.3 4.8 20 FY19 EBITDA evolution mn Adj. EBITDA 15.9 8.5 0.8 4.2 0.7 90.1 94.5 110.4 FY18 Books Retail Magazines Corp./Interc. FY19 IFRS 16 FY19 (no IFRS16) (no IFRS16) 15.9 4.4 5.1 Rep. 102.9 EBITDA 87.0 77.5 FY18 Business Resctructuring FY19 IFRS 16 FY19 (no IFRS16) costs (no IFRS16) 21 From FY19 EBITDA to Net Result (no IFRS 16) mn FY19 Average NFP from -228.1 to -157.1 Result from Result from Financial continuing discontinued EBITDA D&A EBIT charges RWM shares Associates Taxes operations operations Minorities Net Result 1.0 87.0 25.9 2.2 61.1 8.1 18.6 33.1 2.6 29.3 1.2 SEE: -8.6 € mn +12.8 € +206.4 € mn mn FY18 Result from Result from Financial continuing discontinued EBITDA D&A EBIT charges RWM shares Associates Taxes operations operations Minorities Net Result 77.5 56.3 20.3 21.2 2.9 18.2 14.9 -195.5 -177.1 2.0 22 LTM FY19 Cash Flow € mn Confirming the step of positive cash generation from business 55.6 52.5 48.5 46.5 Dec. 18 June 19 Sept. 19 Dec. 19 Ord. Cash Flow = Op. CF net of taxes and financial charges (excl. MF) Group NFP -263.6 +91.8 € mn -189.2 lfl -147.2 -151.3 -55.4 Dec. 16 Dec. 17 Dec. 18 Dec. 19 +62.8 from MF disposal 23 LTM FY19 Cash Flow mn Total Cash Flow +91.8 Ord. CF Extraord. CF from from FY18 Adj. EBITDA Financial discont. Restructuring Extraord. Acquisitions / discontinued FY19 FY19 NFP (no IFRS16) NWC & Funds CAPEX charges Taxes operations costs taxes Associates Disposals Others operations NFP IFRS16 NFP -55.4 -5.4 -18.4 -1.6 -3.0 -147.2 -151.3 58.4 -1.6 -20.7 1.8 0.5 94.5 -5.4 -7.4 -95.9 SEE: -6.2 € mn Mach 2 Libri: -2.0 € mn MF disposal: +62.8 € mn Ordinary Cash Flow Non-ordinary Cash Flow from cont. operations from cont. operations +44.5 +48.5 FIN. LIABILITIES FROM IFRS16 APPLICATION 24 FY19 Headcount evolution Group Headcount 3,261 3,026 2,880 2,018 2,137 2,018 Tot. Incl. MF Tot. Excl. MF Total Incl. MF: -862(-29.9%) Total lfl: -119(-5.6%) Dec. 16 Dec. 17 Dec. 18 Dec. 19 Dec. 19 vs. Dec. 18 Headcount by BU +0.9% -4.6% -12.0% -5.9% 645 639 388 592 673 411 437 370 Books Retail Magazines Corporate & Shared Services Dec. 19 Dec. 18 25 AGENDA Strategic and operational path (2013-2019) FY 2019 Highlights FY 2019 Results FY 2019 Business FY 2020 Outlook Market - Trade Books 2019 market - 1.3 € bn +5.5% -1.3% Bookstores 277.4 280.9 893.6 Chains + +8.3% E-commerce 824.7 84.1 Large retailers 84.5 0.0% 2019 2018 2019 market shares 26.2% 26.9% 10.6% 11.3% 1.5% 1.7% 8.7% 8.7% 1.6% 1.7% 5.4% 5.0% Other 46.0% 44.7% 5 titles in 2019 first Top 10 sellers* 2 5 7 810 Source: GFK Dec. 2019 (sell-out market value data *At Dec. 2019 27 FY19 Business Area - Books mn Revenues +6.0% Adj. EBITDA no IFRS16 +8.5 € mn 478.4 451.3 9.6 12.1 Distribution and services 244.1 230.4 Educational +5.9% 224.7 208.8 93.2 Trade +7.6% 84.7 FY19 FY18 FY19 FY18 Trade: +7.6% increase vs. 2018 REVENUES Educational: +5.9% increase Adj. EBITDA Improving sharply versus the same period of the prior year as a result of actions focused on the ongoing optimization of operating processes, which allowed the Group to lift profitability above 19% 28 FY19 Business Area - Retail € mn Revenues -2.6% Adj. EBITDA no IFRS16 Revenues by channel -4.2 € mn E-commerce Other 8% 8% 186.9 191.8 Bookstores Franchised Other (Bookclub) bookstores 15.0 15.4 19% 46% E-commerce 14.0 14.1 1.4 575 86.0 85.6 Franchised bookstores Megastores 19% -20 PoS -2.9 Franchised bookstores DOS 35.5 40.4 Megastores 198 212 6 7 31 31 540 560 25 36.4 36.3 342 348 24 Direct Bookstores FY19 FY18 FY19 FY18 Franchising Point Total Megastore Bookstore Total Dec. 19 Dec. 18 Dec. 19 Dec. 18 • Direct bookstores: basically stable (+0.3%, -1.5% on a like-for-like basis in 82% of revenues in Books terms of stores) • Megastores: declining (-12.1%), mainly due to consumer electronics decrease REVENUES and to network rationalization (-9.9% on a like-for-like basis in terms of stores) • Franchised bookstores: slightly improving (+0.5%, -1.1% on a like-for-like basis -0.3% in terms of stores), despite the reduction in the number of points of sale • E-commerce: a slight drop in sales (-0.5%) Market 5.5% The decrease is due mainly to: Adj. • lower revenues on a like-for-like basis ≈13% market share EBITDA • less positive non-recurring items vs. 2018 (-1.3 € mn) Source: GFK Dec. 2019 (sell-out market value data • higher write-downs in consumer electronics 29 Markets - Italian Magazines mn 2019 Adv. market - 5.9 € bn -5.1% -5.3% Source: adv. - Nielsen (Dec. 2019), value data excl. digital OTT 3,594.63,796.7 +3.5% +1.7% -10.0% -3.0% -13.9% 537.4 597.2 337.8 392.5 489.5 473.1 438.8 431.3 265.6 273.9 2019 2018 TV Newspapers Magazines Digital Radio Direct Mail 2019 Circulation market shares 2019 2018 28.9% 30.7% 29.0% excl. Panorama 21.4% 20.5% 5.4% 5.4% 5.9% 5.7% 2.9% 3.2% 11.3% 11.1% Other 24.2% 23.4% Source: circulation by value (newstands + subs.) - Press-di (Dec. 2019) Circulation (newstands + subs.) Digital adv. Print adv. Add-on products Market -12.8% -12.4% 13.6% 3.5% -14.8% -13.9% 0.9% -11.9% Source: adv. - Nielsen (Dec. 2019), value data excl. AdKaora.; circulation by value (newstands + subs.) - Press-di (Dec. 2019). Mondadori data expressed lfl (excl. Panorama and Inthera) Mondadori Web Unique Audience (mn/month) +5.0% excl. AdKaora +4% YoY 29.428.3 FY19FY18 Source: comScore (2019 average data) 30 FY19 Business Area - Magazines mn Revenues -10.6% -5.4% lfl 256,6 287,0 44.8 Distribution and other 44.2 40.6 Add-on products 37.9 75.7 83.3 Adv. (print + digital) 98.7 118.3 Circulation (newsstands + subscriptions) FY19 FY18 Adj. EBITDA no IFRS16 -0.7 € mn 11.2 11.9 7.0 4.8 4.2 7.1 FY19 FY18 • Circulation: down by -12.8%, in line with the performance of the relevant market (-16.6% considering Panorama in 2018) • Add-onproducts: up by 0.9% (-6.5% considering Panorama in 2018) REVENUES • Advertising: overall -4.8% (-9.1% considering Panorama in 2018) with digital up by +12.5%, as a result in particular of the good performance of the food and health segments and the strong contribution of AdKaora's proximity marketing solutions print down by -14.8%, basically in line with market dynamics (-20.2% considering Panorama in 2018) Improvement as a result of: Adj. EBITDA • ongoing reduction in operating and structural costs • further improvement in profitability of the digital area • disposal of Inthera S.p.A. and Panorama 31 AGENDA Strategic and operational path (2013-2019) FY 2019 Highlights FY 2019 Results FY 2019 Business FY 2020 Outlook FY20 Outlook* REVENUES Adj. EBITDA Net Result Ord. Cash Flow Slight decrease Single digit increase In increase, in the range 35-38 € mn with continuing policy of dividend distribution ≈ 55 € mn This outlook refers to the current scope and perimeter of the Group: with reference to the current Covid-19 sanitary emergency, no reliable forecasts can be produced at current stage in relation to duration and effects on 2020 results; the current events are, however, believed not to change the Group's solid medium-long term prospects. * Before IFRS 16 (Leasing) adoption 33 BACKUP FY19 P&L (no IFRS 16) mn 2019 2018 % chg. REVENUE 884.9 100.0% 891.4 100.0% (0.7%) INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT COST 279.4 31.6% 280.3 31.4% (0.3%) VARIABLE PRODUCT COSTS 115.5 13.1% 125.9 14.1% (8.2%) OTHER VARIABLE COSTS 168.8 19.1% 166.2 18.6% 1.6% STRUCTURAL COSTS 76.0 8.6% 70.2 7.9% 8.2% EXTENDED LABOUR COST 153.2 17.3% 159.8 17.9% (4.2%) OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME) (2.6) (0.3%) (1.1) (0.1%) n.s. ADJUSTED EBITDA 94.5 10.7% 90.1 10.1% 4.9% RESTRUCTURING COSTS 6.4 0.7% 11.7 1.3% (45.4%) EXTRAORDINARY EXPENSE (INCOME) 1.1 0.1% 0.9 0.1% 32.1% EBITDA 87.0 9.8% 77.5 8.7% 12.2% AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION 25.9 2.9% 21.2 2.4% 22.1% AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION IFRS 16 0.0 0.0% (0.0) (0.0%) n.s. EBIT 61.1 6.9% 56.3 6.3% 8.6% FINANCIAL EXPENSE (INCOME) 2.2 0.2% 2.9 0.3% (24.8%) FINANCIAL EXPENSE IFRS 16 (0.0) (0.0%) 0.0 0.0% n.s. FINANCIAL EXPENSE (INCOME) FROM SECURITIES VALUATION (1.0) (0.1%) 0.0% EXPENSE (INCOME) FROM INVESTMENTS 8.1 0.9% 18.2 2.0% (55.2%) EBT 51.7 5.8% 35.2 4.0% 46.6% TAX EXPENSE (INCOME) 18.6 2.1% 14.9 1.7% 25.1% RESULT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 33.1 3.7% 20.3 2.3% 62.8% RESULT FROM DISCONTINUED OR DISCONTINUING OPERATIONS (2.6) (0.3%) (195.5) (21.9%) (98.7%) NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD (GROUP AND NON-CONTROLLING IN 30.5 3.4% (175.2) (19.7%) n.s. NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 1.2 0.1% 2.0 0.2% (38.7%) GROUP INTERESTS 29.3 3.3% (177.1) (19.9%) n.s. 35 FY19 Balance Sheet € mn 2019 2018 % chg. TRADE RECEIVABLES 222.7 224.2 (0.7%) INVENTORY 120.8 122.3 (1.3%) TRADE PAYABLES 273.3 279.8 (2.3%) PAYABLES TO SUBSCRIBERS 18.2 18.8 (3.3%) RECEIVABLES (PAYABLES) FROM/TO AUTHORS 8.9 11.7 (24.2%) DEFERRED TAX ASSETS (LIABILITIES) 17.0 23.3 (26.9%) OTHER ASSETS (LIABILITIES) (28.2) (31.6) (10.9%) NET WORKING CAPITAL CONTINUING OPERATIONS 49.6 51.3 (3.2%) DISCONTINUED OR DISCONTINUING ASSETS (LIABILITIES) 89.1 (100.0%) NET WORKING CAPITAL 49.6 140.3 (64.6%) INTANGIBLE ASSETS 220.3 226.7 (2.8%) PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 17.9 19.1 (6.2%) INVESTMENTS 28.1 32.3 (12.7%) NET FIXED ASSETS WITH NO RIGHTS OF USE IFRS 16 266.4 278.1 (4.2%) ASSETS FROM RIGHTS OF USE IFRS 16 93.9 NET FIXED ASSETS WITH RIGHTS OF USE IFRS 16 360.4 278.1 29.6% PROVISIONS FOR RISKS 55.4 65.8 (15.8%) POST-EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS 33.4 34.7 (3.8%) PROVISIONS 88.7 100.5 (11.7%) NET INVESTED CAPITAL 321.3 317.9 1.1% SHARE CAPITAL 68.0 68.0 0.0% RESERVES 73.9 251.1 (70.6%) PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 28.2 (177.1) n.s. GROUP EQUITY 170.0 142.0 19.8% NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS' EQUITY 0.0 28.7 (100.0%) EQUITY 170.0 170.7 (0.4%) NET FINANCIAL POSITION NO IFRS 16 55.4 147.2 (62.4%) NET FINANCIAL POSITION IFRS 16 95.9 NET FINANCIAL POSITION 151.3 147.2 2.7% SOURCES 321.3 317.9 1.1% 36 FY19 NFP € mn 2019 2018 INITIAL NFP IFRS 16 (255.9) (189.2) FINANCIAL LIABILITIES APPLICATION 01.01.2019 IFRS 16 (107.9) INITIAL NFP NO IFRS 16 (147.2) (189.2) ADJUSTED EBITDA (NO IFRS 16) 94.5 90.1 NWC AND PROVISIONS (5.4) (4.8) CAPEX NO IFRS 16 (18.4) (19.8) CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS 70.8 65.5 FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE) NO IFRS 16 (1.6) (2.9) TAX (20.7) (7.9) CASH FLOW FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS CONTINUING OPERATIONS 48.5 54.8 CF FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS DISCONTINUED OR DISCONTINUING OPERATIONS 1.8 15.3 CASH FLOW FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS 50.3 70.1 RESTRUCTURING COSTS (5.4) (11.3) EXTRAORDINARY TAX 0.5 (1.3) SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE/DIVIDENDS NON CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND ASSOCIATES (7.4) (2.7) PURCHASE OF ASSETS (0.1) (11.2) DISPOSAL OF ASSETS 58.5 4.2 OTHER INCOME AND EXPENDITURE (1.6) (2.4) CF EXTRAORDINARY OPERATIONS DISCONTINUED OR DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (3.0) (3.4) CASH FLOW FROM EXTRAORDINARY OPERATIONS 41.5 (28.1) TOTAL CASH FLOW 91.8 42.0 NET FINANCIAL POSITION NO IFRS 16 (55.4) (147.2) IFRS 16 EFFECTS IN THE PERIOD 12.8 FINAL NET FINANCIAL POSITION (151.3) (147.2) 37 4Q19 P&L (no IFRS 16) € mn 2019.Q4 2018.Q4 % chg. REVENUE 225.9 232.9 (3.0%) INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT COST 73.5 71.9 2.2% VARIABLE PRODUCT COSTS 29.3 37.9 (22.6%) OTHER VARIABLE COSTS 41.2 39.2 5.1% STRUCTURAL COSTS 22.5 17.5 28.3% EXTENDED LABOUR COST 38.5 39.3 (2.0%) OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME) (2.2) (0.3) n.s. ADJUSTED EBITDA 23.2 27.3 (15.0%) RESTRUCTURING COSTS 3.4 5.8 (40.5%) EXTRAORDINARY EXPENSE (INCOME) (0.9) (2.9) (69.5%) EBITDA 20.7 24.5 (15.6%) AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION 8.8 5.7 53.8% AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION IFRS 16 0.0 (0.0) n.s. EBIT 11.9 18.8 (36.9%) FINANCIAL EXPENSE (INCOME) 1.5 0.8 89.7% FINANCIAL EXPENSE (INCOME) FROM SECURITIES VALUATION (2.0) EXPENSE (INCOME) FROM INVESTMENTS 2.8 8.3 (66.2%) EBT 9.5 9.7 (2.2%) TAX EXPENSE (INCOME) 2.6 5.1 (50.1%) RESULT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 6.9 4.5 51.8% RESULT FROM DISCONTINUED OR DISCONTINUING OPERATIONS (1.5) 0.2 n.s. NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD (GROUP AND NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS) 5.4 4.7 14.5% NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS (0.0) 0.4 n.s. GROUP INTERESTS 5.4 4.3 24.4% 38 Glossary EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is equal to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. The Group also provides information on the percentage of EBITDA on net sales. EBITDA computed by the Group allows operating results to be compared with those of other companies, net of any effects from financial and tax items, and of depreciation and amortization, which may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to general operating performance. is gross operating profit as explained above, net of income and expenses of a non-ordinary nature such as income and expenses from restructuring, reorganization and business combinations; clearly identified income and expenses not directly related to the ordinary course of business; as well as any income and expenses from nonrecurring events and transactions as set out in Consob communication DEM6064293 of 28/07/2006. EBIT Net Invested Capital net result for the period before income tax, and other income and expenses. is equal to the algebraic sum of Fixed Capital, which includes non-current assets and non-current liabilities (net of non-current financial liabilities included in the Net Financial Position) and Net Working Capital, which includes current assets (net of cash and cash equivalents and current financial assets included in the Net Financial Position), and current liabilities (net of current financial liabilities included in the Net Financial Position). Operating Cash Flow adjusted EBITDA, as explained above, plus or minus the decrease/(increase) in working capital in the period, minus capital expenditure (CAPEX/Investment). Ordinary Cash Flow is cash flow from operations as explained above, net of financial expenses, taxes paid in the period, and income/expenses from investments in associates. LTM Ordinary Cash Flow cash flow from ordinary operations in the last twelve months. Non ord. Attachments Original document

