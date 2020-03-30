Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : Publication of 2019 Annual Report and additional documents for AGM

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. hereby informs that the following documents for the Annual General Meeting, to be held on 22 April 2020 in first call and, if required, in second call on Wednesday 20 May 2020, are available at the authorized storage mechanism 1info (www.1info.it) and on the website www.mondadori.it (Governance section):

the 2019 Annual Report, comprising the draft financial statements, the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, the Directors' Report on Operations (including the non-financial statement), the certifications pursuant to art. 154 bis, par. 5, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 of Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A., the Independent Auditors' reports and the Board of Statutory Auditors' report;

the 2019 Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure.