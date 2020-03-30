Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A.    MN   IT0001469383

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.

(MN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S p A : Publication of 2019 Annual Report and additional documents for AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. hereby informs that the following documents for the Annual General Meeting, to be held on 22 April 2020 in first call and, if required, in second call on Wednesday 20 May 2020, are available at the authorized storage mechanism 1info (www.1info.it) and on the website www.mondadori.it (Governance section):

  • the 2019 Annual Report, comprising the draft financial statements, the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, the Directors' Report on Operations (including the non-financial statement), the certifications pursuant to art. 154 bis, par. 5, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 of Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A., the Independent Auditors' reports and the Board of Statutory Auditors' report;
  • the 2019 Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure.

Disclaimer

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 18:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE
02:43pARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Publication of 2019 Annual Report and addition..
PU
03/23ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Remuneration report 2019 (2 mb)
PU
03/23ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020 (74 kb)
PU
03/23ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Information document of Performance Share Plan..
PU
03/23ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Directors' reports AGM2020 (1 mb)
PU
03/23ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Publication of documentation of AGM to be held..
PU
03/20MONDADORI GROUP : Oddone Pozzi resigns as CFO and financial reporting manager ef..
PU
03/17ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : BoD approves results at 31 December 2019
PU
03/17ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : FY2019 results – analysts' presentation
PU
01/13MONDADORI GROUP : corporate calendar 2020
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 879 M
EBIT 2019 72,1 M
Net income 2019 32,7 M
Debt 2019 60,8 M
Yield 2019 4,67%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,10x
EV / Sales2019 0,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 324 M
Chart ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,00  €
Last Close Price 1,27  €
Spread / Highest target 77,2%
Spread / Average Target 57,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernesto Riccardo Mauri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marina Berlusconi Chairman
Oddone Maria Pozzi CFO, Executive Director & Group Head-IT Systems
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Non-Executive Director
Roberto Poli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S.P.A.-38.35%364
INFORMA PLC-45.71%7 229
AXEL SPRINGER SE-10.11%6 753
PEARSON PLC-18.56%4 824
SCHIBSTED-28.14%4 191
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-11.81%2 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group