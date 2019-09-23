Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Arotech Corporation    ARTX

AROTECH CORPORATION

(ARTX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) on Behalf of Arotech Shareholders and Encourages Arotech Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 06:21pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) on behalf of Arotech shareholders concerning the proposed merger with an affiliate of Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 23, 2019 and valued at $80.3 million, Arotech shareholders will receive $3 in cash for each share of Arotech common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Arotech and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Arotech shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Arotech please go to https://bespc.com/artx/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-the-board-of-directors-of-arotech-corporation-nasdaq-artx-on-behalf-of-arotech-shareholders-and-encourages-arotech-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300923628.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AROTECH CORPORATION
06:21pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : ARTX) on Behalf of Arotech Shareholders a..
PR
06:18pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Arotech Corporation
PR
08:22aAROTECH CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financi..
AQ
08:05aArotech to be Acquired by Greenbriar for $3.00 Per Share in Cash
GL
08/08AROTECH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/07AROTECH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07AROTECH CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/07Arotech Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/24Arotech to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019
GL
05/24AROTECH CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group