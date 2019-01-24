Epsilor :'s High Energy 6T Battery Currently Evaluated in Five NATO Countries

LONDON, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Epsilor, an internationally recognised developer and manufacturer of mobile energy products for defence and aerospace applications, will showcase its lithium-ion 6T NATO-standard battery product line at International Armoured Vehicles (IAV) 2019, which will take place in London January 21-24, 2019.

Epsilor's 6T type batteries, which offer the highest energy density in the market, will be presented at Booth A5. The company will also present its 12V/110Ah (1.45kWh) LiFePO4 battery.

The innovative 6T battery is currently being evaluated and field tested by industrial clients and armed forces in five NATO countries. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) recently completed a year-long testing process during which Epsilor's 6T was evaluated in different climate and field conditions (desert, mountains, rocky areas, etc.).

Epsilor's lithium-ion vehicular battery family of products is the optimal replacement for traditional lead-acid batteries, offering four times the energy and approximately half the weight of lead-acid batteries of similar size. The advanced batteries serve a wide range of applications in the automotive, military and marine markets - wherever the conditions are challenging, and weight and volume considerations are paramount.

At the conference, Epsilor will present for the first time an improved version of the 6T which meets the requirements of the MIL-PRF-32565A Amendment 1 for rechargeable, sealed, 6T lithium-ion batteries issued by the US Army Tank Automotive Research Development and Engineering Center (TARDEC).

During the event, Ori Kost, Epsilor's Large Format Battery Program Manager, will give a presentation entitled "Safe high capacity 6T lithium ion battery."

Epsilor's 6T has an extremely long operational and cycle life which results in a significantly lower environmental and logistic footprint. The 6T batteries are optimised for next generation armoured vehicles (MBT, tracked and wheeled IFV) and designed as drop-in replacements for traditional lead-acid batteries in legacy vehicle fleets. They are particularly attractive due to their independent charge current regulation feature which enables these batteries to perform safely and continuously even without communication with the host platform.

"The fact that our 6T product family is being evaluated by many parties is a clear indication of the great interest our solutions draw," said Epsilor president Ronen Badichi. "At the International Armoured Vehicles trade show and conference, we look forward to meeting with new clients who need a smart drop-in replacement for traditional batteries."

