Epsilor :'s High Energy 6T Battery Currently Evaluated in Five NATO Countries

01/24/2019 | 08:50am EST

LONDON, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Epsilor, an internationally recognised developer and manufacturer of mobile energy products for defence and aerospace applications, will showcase its lithium-ion 6T NATO-standard battery product line at International Armoured Vehicles (IAV) 2019, which will take place in London January 21-24, 2019.

Epsilor's 6T type batteries, which offer the highest energy density in the market, will be presented at Booth A5. The company will also present its 12V/110Ah (1.45kWh) LiFePO4 battery.

The innovative 6T battery is currently being evaluated and field tested by industrial clients and armed forces in five NATO countries. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) recently completed a year-long testing process during which Epsilor's 6T was evaluated in different climate and field conditions (desert, mountains, rocky areas, etc.).

Epsilor's lithium-ion vehicular battery family of products is the optimal replacement for traditional lead-acid batteries, offering four times the energy and approximately half the weight of lead-acid batteries of similar size. The advanced batteries serve a wide range of applications in the automotive, military and marine markets - wherever the conditions are challenging, and weight and volume considerations are paramount.

At the conference, Epsilor will present for the first time an improved version of the 6T which meets the requirements of the MIL-PRF-32565A Amendment 1 for rechargeable, sealed, 6T lithium-ion batteries issued by the US Army Tank Automotive Research Development and Engineering Center (TARDEC).

During the event, Ori Kost, Epsilor's Large Format Battery Program Manager, will give a presentation entitled "Safe high capacity 6T lithium ion battery."

Epsilor's 6T has an extremely long operational and cycle life which results in a significantly lower environmental and logistic footprint. The 6T batteries are optimised for next generation armoured vehicles (MBT, tracked and wheeled IFV) and designed as drop-in replacements for traditional lead-acid batteries in legacy vehicle fleets. They are particularly attractive due to their independent charge current regulation feature which enables these batteries to perform safely and continuously even without communication with the host platform.

"The fact that our 6T product family is being evaluated by many parties is a clear indication of the great interest our solutions draw," said Epsilor president Ronen Badichi. "At the International Armoured Vehicles trade show and conference, we look forward to meeting with new clients who need a smart drop-in replacement for traditional batteries."

About Epsilor 

Epsilor is a globally recognised developer and manufacturer of custom and standard batteries, chargers and mobile power systems for the defence, medical, aerospace, industrial and marine markets. The company offers a wide variety of electro-chemistries, smart electronics and sophisticated battery management systems (BMS). The company's products have won several awards for their innovation and smart operational approach.

Epsilor is part of the Power Systems Division of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX).

To arrange a meeting at IAV 2019, click here.

Legal Notice 

Except for the historical information herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Arotech Corporation's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Contact Person
Merav Kolody Shubeli
Director International Sales & Marketing
Epsilor
+972 (0) 528 600364
+972 (0) 2 9906644
merav.ks@epsilor.com


SOURCE Epsilor


© PRNewswire 2019
