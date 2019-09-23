NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Arotech Corporation ("Arotech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARTX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. ("Greenbriar Equity). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ARTX shareholders will receive $3.00 per share in cash.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Arotech's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Specifically, GreenBriar's offer price is less than Arotech's 52-week high of $3.66. Additionally, Arotech earned $23.27 million for the most recent quarter, exceeding analyst expectations of $21.58 million.

WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the acquisition enhances shareholder value. Notably, one analyst has recently upgraded Arotech to buy, while another issued a 12-month target price of $4.50 for the Company and rated it a Strong Buy.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-arotech-corporation-300923587.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP