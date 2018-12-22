

Aroundtown SA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.12.2018 / 12:11

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 Andrew Wallis 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status2 Deputy CEO b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Aroundtown SA b) LEI5 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Shares Identification code7 LU1673108939 b) Nature of the transaction8 Allocation of 50.469 shares after exercise of vested rights under the company's management incentive programme c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 1,00 EUR 1,00 EUR d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume10 - Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2018/12/18 2:15pm UTC f) Place of the transaction13 Frankfurt Stock Exchange

