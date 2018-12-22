|
Aroundtown SA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
12/22/2018 | 12:20pm CET
Aroundtown SA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.12.2018 / 12:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Andrew Wallis
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status2
|Deputy CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment3
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Aroundtown SA
|b)
|LEI5
|529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Shares
|Identification code7
|LU1673108939
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Allocation of 50.469 shares after exercise of vested rights under the company's management incentive programme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1,00 EUR
|1,00 EUR
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume10
|- Price11
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|2018/12/18 2:15pm UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aroundtown SA
|1, Avenue du Bois
|1251 Luxembourg
|Internet:
|http://www.aroundtown.de
