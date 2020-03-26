Log in
Aroundtown SA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/26/2020 | 07:25am EDT


Aroundtown SA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2020 / 12:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Shmuel Mayo
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status2 CEO
b) Initial notification/Amendment3 initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor 
a) Name4 Aroundtown SA
b) LEI5 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
 
4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6  Shares
  Identification code7 LU1673108939
b) Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
4,2843194 113.122
d) Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume10   
- Price11  
e) Date of the transaction12 2020-03-26
f) Place of transaction13 Xetra Frankfurt (XFRA)

26.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
40, Rue du Curé
L-1368 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58573  26.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 875 M
EBIT 2019 2 219 M
Net income 2019 1 443 M
Debt 2019 7 471 M
Yield 2019 6,36%
P/E ratio 2019 3,73x
P/E ratio 2020 3,96x
EV / Sales2019 16,3x
EV / Sales2020 14,8x
Capitalization 6 786 M
Technical analysis trends AROUNDTOWN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,26  €
Last Close Price 4,42  €
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 110%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shmuel Mayo Chief Executive Officer
Eyal Ben David Chief Financial Officer
Jelena Afxentiou Director
Oschrie Massatschi Director
Markus Leininger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AROUNDTOWN SA-44.68%7 353
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.13%37 244
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED3.37%33 985
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.50%29 385
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.22%27 886
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.24%25 459
