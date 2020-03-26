|
Aroundtown SA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/26/2020 | 07:25am EDT
Aroundtown SA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
26.03.2020 / 12:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Shmuel Mayo
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status2
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment3
|initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Aroundtown SA
|b)
|LEI5
|529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6
|Shares
|Identification code7
|LU1673108939
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4,2843194
|113.122
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume10
|- Price11
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|2020-03-26
|f)
|Place of transaction13
|Xetra Frankfurt (XFRA)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aroundtown SA
|40, Rue du Curé
|L-1368 Luxembourg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|Internet:
|http://www.aroundtown.de
|Sales 2019
|875 M
|EBIT 2019
|2 219 M
|Net income 2019
|1 443 M
|Debt 2019
|7 471 M
|Yield 2019
|6,36%
|P/E ratio 2019
|3,73x
|P/E ratio 2020
|3,96x
|EV / Sales2019
|16,3x
|EV / Sales2020
|14,8x
|Capitalization
|6 786 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends AROUNDTOWN SA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Average target price
|
9,26 €
|Last Close Price
|
4,42 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
149%
|Spread / Average Target
|
110%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
67,5%