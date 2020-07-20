Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
07/20/2020 | 06:10am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 07 Interim Announcement
20.07.2020 / 12:06
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from 13 July 2020 up to and including 17 July 2020, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,697,888 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 2 June 2020, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 3 June 2020.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
13.07.2020
282,445
? 5.24699
14.07.2020
386,948
? 5.18360
15.07.2020
338,568
? 5.25385
16.07.2020
303,376
? 5.18985
17.07.2020
386,551
? 5.10440
In total
1,697,888
? 5.19124
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).