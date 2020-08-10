Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU)
No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 10 Interim Announcement
In the period from 3 August 2020 up to and including 7 August 2020, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 3,953,069 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 2 June 2020, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 3 June 2020.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
|Date
|Aggregate volume
|Weighted average price (EUR)
|03.08.2020
|912,685
|? 4.90410
|04.08.2020
|951,453
|? 4.96964
|05.08.2020
|619,421
|? 5.16627
|06.08.2020
|762,630
|? 5.14548
|07.08.2020
|706,880
|? 5.12770
|In total
|3,953,069
|? 5.04751
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.
Berlin, 10 August 2020
Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors