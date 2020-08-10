Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aroundtown SA    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/10 05:23:12 am
5.194 EUR   +0.46%
05:10aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:05aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/03AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 05:05am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 10 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

10.08.2020 / 11:04
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU)

No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 10 Interim Announcement

In the period from 3 August 2020 up to and including 7 August 2020, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 3,953,069 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 2 June 2020, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 3 June 2020.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
03.08.2020 912,685 ? 4.90410
04.08.2020 951,453 ? 4.96964
05.08.2020 619,421 ? 5.16627
06.08.2020 762,630 ? 5.14548
07.08.2020 706,880 ? 5.12770
In total 3,953,069 ? 5.04751
 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 10 August 2020

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors


10.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
40, Rue du Curé
L-1368 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1114331  10.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1114331&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AROUNDTOWN SA
05:10aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:05aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/03AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/03AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/28AROUNDTOWN : and TLG agree on issuer substitution for TLG's outstanding Senior B..
EQ
07/28AROUNDTOWN : and TLG agree on issuer substitution for TLG's outstanding Senior B..
EQ
07/27AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/27AROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/27AROUNDTOWN : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
07/22AROUNDTOWN : announces the final results of its offers to the holders of its ?60..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 122 M 1 320 M 1 320 M
Net income 2020 251 M 295 M 295 M
Net Debt 2020 10 427 M 12 263 M 12 263 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,4x
Yield 2020 5,61%
Capitalization 6 929 M 8 167 M 8 148 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales 2021 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 492
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart AROUNDTOWN SA
Duration : Period :
Aroundtown SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AROUNDTOWN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,30 €
Last Close Price 5,17 €
Spread / Highest target 93,4%
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shmuel Mayo Chief Executive Officer
Eyal Ben David Chief Financial Officer
Jelena Afxentiou Director
Oschrie Massatschi Director
Markus Leininger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AROUNDTOWN SA-35.25%8 167
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-20.70%35 370
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-24.55%32 372
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.85%30 041
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.60%28 985
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.95%27 816
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group