Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
08/10/2020 | 05:10am EDT
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
10-Aug-2020 / 11:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU)
No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 10 Interim Announcement
In the period from 3 August 2020 up to and including 7 August 2020, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 3,953,069 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 2 June 2020, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 3 June 2020.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
03.08.2020
912,685
? 4.90410
04.08.2020
951,453
? 4.96964
05.08.2020
619,421
? 5.16627
06.08.2020
762,630
? 5.14548
07.08.2020
706,880
? 5.12770
In total
3,953,069
? 5.04751
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).