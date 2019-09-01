Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aroundtown SA    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aroundtown : TLG Immobilien weighs Aroundtown merger after buying 1 billion euros stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 06:16pm EDT
The logo of TLG Immobilien AG commercial properties is pictured at the headquarters in Berlin

(Reuters) - German real estate firm TLG Immobilien said on Sunday it is evaluating a potential merger with rival Aroundtown SA after buying a nearly 10% stake in Aroundtown for about 1.02 billion euros (£925.8 million).

(Reuters) - German real estate firm TLG Immobilien said on Sunday it is evaluating a potential merger with rival Aroundtown SA after buying a nearly 10% stake in Aroundtown for about 1.02 billion euros (£925.8 million).

TLG bought a 9.99% stake in Aroundtown from its largest shareholder, Avisco Group, and said the deal would immediately add to its funds from operations per share.

TLG, which had properties worth 4.6 billion euros in its portfolio at the end of June, also entered into an option agreement to acquire up to 4.99% additional stake in Aroundtown from Avisco.

"To­day's an­nounce­ment is the first step to en­able the potential cre­ation of a pan-Eu­ro­pean com­mer­cial real es­tate market leader, fo­cused on Ger­many and the Nether­lands and geared to­wards of­fices and ho­tel, which are the most at­trac­tive segments in com­mer­cial real es­tate," Avisco said in a statement. After this sale, its stake in Aroundtown reduced to 17%.

In a separate statement, Aroundtown said it welcomes TLG as an investor and resolved to start with the evaluation of a potential merger.

TLG's largest shareholder, Ouram, also issued a statement in support of a deal and said it was committed to back the company's management to advance the merger discussions with Aroundtown.

TLG said it in­tends to seek representation on Aroundtown's board as soon as possible.

UBS is serving TLG as its financial adviser on the deal and Sullivan & Cromwell is the company's le­gal adviser.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AROUNDTOWN SA 2.99% 7.566 Delayed Quote.4.79%
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG 0.55% 27.3 Delayed Quote.12.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AROUNDTOWN SA
06:16pAROUNDTOWN : TLG Immobilien weighs Aroundtown merger after buying 1 billion euro..
RE
03:32pAROUNDTOWN : announces the start of evaluation of a potential merger with TLG Im..
PU
03:00pAROUNDTOWN : announces the start of evaluation of a potential merger with TLG Im..
EQ
03:00pAROUNDTOWN : announces the start of evaluation of a potential merger with TLG Im..
EQ
02:55pAROUNDTOWN : announces the start of evaluation of a potential merger with TLG Im..
EQ
08/28AROUNDTOWN : announces H1 2019 results
EQ
08/28AROUNDTOWN : announces H1 2019 results
EQ
07/15AROUNDTOWN : announces successful placement of 84 million new shares from capita..
PU
07/15AROUNDTOWN : announces successful placement of 84 million new shares from capita..
EQ
07/15AROUNDTOWN : announces successful placement of 84 million new shares from capita..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 903 M
EBIT 2019 2 152 M
Net income 2019 1 335 M
Debt 2019 6 737 M
Yield 2019 3,69%
P/E ratio 2019 6,89x
P/E ratio 2020 8,18x
EV / Sales2019 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 17,1x
Capitalization 9 258 M
Chart AROUNDTOWN SA
Duration : Period :
Aroundtown SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AROUNDTOWN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,78  €
Last Close Price 7,55  €
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shmuel Mayo Chief Executive Officer
Eyal Ben David Chief Financial Officer
Jelena Afxentiou Director
Oschrie Massatschi Director
Mark Andrew Wallis Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AROUNDTOWN SA4.79%10 182
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.00%41 075
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.46%34 666
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.80%28 208
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-31.33%27 201
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD1.46%26 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group