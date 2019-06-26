DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Real Estate/Dividend

AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.2535 (GROSS) PER SHARE AND SCRIP DIVIDEND

26 June 2019



Aroundtown SA ("Aroundtown") announces that its shareholders resolved at the annual general meeting on 26 June 2019 the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.2535 (gross) per share to the holders of record in the security settlement systems on 28 June 2019 (Ex-Date: 27 June 2019). The cash dividend is expected to be paid on 16 July 2019. In addition, all other items on the agenda at the annual general meeting were approved.

The Company is also providing shareholders with the option to receive their dividend through a Scrip Dividend. From 27 June 2019 to 9 July 2019, shareholders of the Company may elect to receive up to 85% of their dividend in the form of shares of the Company, with the reminder paid in cash (the "Scrip Dividend"). Shareholders who do not elect to participate in the Scrip Dividend will receive their dividend in cash.

The subscription price and the subscription ratio of the new shares in connection with the Scrip Dividend are to be announced on 4 July 2019, and the new shares resulting from the Scrip Dividend are expected to be delivered on 22 July 2019.

Further information regarding the subscription offer and the resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders is available at https://www.aroundtown.de/no_cache/investor-relations/general-meeting/agm-2019/

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 1, Avenue du Bois, L-1251 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Timothy Wright

T: +352 285 7741

E: info@aroundtown.de

www.aroundtown.de



