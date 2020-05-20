Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aroundtown SA    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aroundtown : announces publication of convening notice for 2020 annual general meeting, postpones decision on dividend distribution in order to pursue potential unique opportunities and will launch a share buy-back programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA announces publication of convening notice for 2020 annual general meeting, postpones decision on dividend distribution in order to pursue potential unique opportunities and will launch a share buy-back programme

20-May-2020 / 20:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF CONVENING NOTICE FOR 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, POSTPONES DECISION ON DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION IN ORDER TO PURSUE POTENTIAL UNIQUE OPPORTUNITIES AND WILL LAUNCH A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

20 May 2020.

Aroundtown (the 'Company') announces the publication of the convening notice and related materials for the annual general meeting of shareholders of Aroundtown ('AGM') to be held on 24 June 2020. Further information regarding the AGM is available at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/general-meeting/agm-2020/.

The Board of Directors has resolved today to postpone the decision for the distribution of dividends for the financial year 2019. In light of the uncertainties for future macroeconomic developments caused by the Coronavirus pandemic and resulting international lockdowns, the Board of Directors considers it is not in the Company's best interest to propose a distribution of dividends to the AGM at this stage. The Board of Directors will continue to evaluate the market situation and may, if warranted in light of changed conditions, propose a future dividend distribution and accordingly call for another general meeting.

Aroundtown's balance sheet is in a very strong and liquid position with a conservative capital structure, a high amount of unencumbered assets, a strong investment grade credit rating of BBB+ from S&P. The decision to retain the dividend payment is also based on the expectation that unique and accretive opportunities could rise in the upcoming periods as the result of economic difficulties, and the Company's corresponding desire to maintain strong firepower for these situations. In addition, the Board of Directors also resolved to initiate a share buy-back program, as it believes that the shares of the Company currently trade at a significant discount to underlying asset value and current operational performance. Further details will be published once the final buy-back program is determined.

About the Company

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Contact

Timothy Wright

T: +352 285 7741

E: info@aroundtown.de

www.aroundtown.de

DISCLAIMER

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES.

THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE SECURITIES ACT), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE ORDER), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS RELEVANT PERSONS). THIS COMMUNICATION MUST NOT BE READ, ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS.

IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (EEA) AND THE UNITED KINGDOM, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE 'QUALIFIED INVESTORS' WITHIN THE MEANING OF REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129, AS AMENDED (THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION) (QUALIFIED INVESTORS). ANY PERSON IN THE EEA OR THE UNITED KINGDOM WHO ACQUIRES THE SECURITIES IN ANY OFFER (AN INVESTOR) OR TO WHOM ANY OFFER OF THE SECURITIES IS MADE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT IT IS A QUALIFIED INVESTOR. ANY INVESTOR WILL ALSO BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT ANY SECURITIES ACQUIRED BY IT IN THE OFFER HAVE NOT BEEN ACQUIRED ON BEHALF OF PERSONS IN THE EEA OR THE UNITED KINGDOM OTHER THAN QUALIFIED INVESTORS, NOR HAVE THE SECURITIES BEEN ACQUIRED WITH A VIEW TO THEIR OFFER OR RESALE IN THE EEA OR THE UNITED KINGDOM TO PERSONS WHERE THIS WOULD RESULT IN A REQUIREMENT FOR PUBLICATION BY AROUNDTOWN OR ANY OF THE MANAGERS OF A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3 OF THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES RELATING TO PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO OUR FUTURE OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES, FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, OR ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING OR RELATING TO ANY SUCH STATEMENTS, EACH OF WHICH CONSTITUTES A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE BEYOND THE CONTROL OF AROUNDTOWN SA. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY, DEPENDING ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS.
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
Sequence No.: 65100
EQS News ID: 1052451

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1052451&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AROUNDTOWN SA
02:40pAROUNDTOWN : announces publication of convening notice for 2020 annual general m..
EQ
02:35pAROUNDTOWN : announces publication of convening notice for 2020 annual general m..
EQ
02:10pAROUNDTOWN : Board of Directors postpones dividend decision and will launch shar..
EQ
02:05pAROUNDTOWN : Board of Directors postpones dividend decision and will launch shar..
EQ
05/12AROUNDTOWN : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
05/04AROUNDTOWN : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
04/30AROUNDTOWN : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/20AROUNDTOWN : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04/15AROUNDTOWN : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/03AROUNDTOWN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 050 M
EBIT 2020 1 313 M
Net income 2020 603 M
Debt 2020 9 267 M
Yield 2020 6,09%
P/E ratio 2020 7,86x
P/E ratio 2021 6,62x
EV / Sales2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2021 13,4x
Capitalization 6 408 M
Chart AROUNDTOWN SA
Duration : Period :
Aroundtown SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AROUNDTOWN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8,28 €
Last Close Price 4,74 €
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 74,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shmuel Mayo Chief Executive Officer
Eyal Ben David Chief Financial Officer
Jelena Afxentiou Director
Oschrie Massatschi Director
Markus Leininger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AROUNDTOWN SA-40.66%7 005
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.93%37 088
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-18.29%35 409
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-21.26%28 245
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-21.15%27 396
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.25%27 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group