Aroundtown : announces the start of evaluation of a potential merger with TLG Immobilien AG following TLG's acquisition of 9.99% stake in Aroundtown from its largest shareholder Avisco

DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Real Estate

Aroundtown SA announces the start of evaluation of a potential merger with TLG Immobilien AG following TLG's acquisition of 9.99% stake in Aroundtown from its largest shareholder Avisco



01.09.2019 / 20:56

1 September 2019



The Board of Directors of Aroundtown SA (the "Company") has been informed that its largest shareholder Avisco sold a stake of 9.99% in the shares of the Company to TLG Immobilien AG ("TLG"), a German commercial real estate company listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, at a price of EUR 8.3 per share which corresponds to the EPRA NAV of the Company as of 30 June 2019. The shareholding of Avisco is reduced to 17%. Additionally, Avisco and TLG entered into an option agreement relating to further up to 4.99% shares in the Company currently held by Avisco. In the case of the full exercise of the options, the shareholding of TLG in the Company will increase to 14.99% based on the current share capital of the Company. The exercise of the options is subject to certain conditions precedent including merger clearance. Additionally, TLG and Avisco have agreed to a lock-up of shares representing each 9.99% in Aroundtown (based on the current share capital) until the earlier of 31 August 2020 or a potential merger between the Company and TLG.

The Board of the Company welcomes TLG as an investor in the Company and resolved to start with the evaluation of a potential merger with TLG and to commence discussions in relation thereto.

Frank Roseen, member of the Board of Directors of the Company: "We welcome the investment from TLG in our company which we see as a testimony of our successful strategy and track record of value creation. We look forward to working with TLG and evaluate the merits of a potential merger between our two companies."

Avisco stated: "Today's announcement is the first step to enlarge the footprint in the European commercial real estate market. The combined companies will remain focused offices and hotel in Germany and the Netherlands, which are the most attractive locations and segments in commercial real estate. We are excited about the prospects of the potential combination and support the leadership teams of Aroundtown and TLG in their forthcoming discussions."

About the Company



Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 1, Avenue du Bois, L-1251 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Contact

Timothy Wright

T: +352 285 7741

E: info@aroundtown.de

www.aroundtown.de

